U.S. economy added 138,000 jobs in May, below expectations

The U.S. added 138,000 jobs in May, fewer than expected, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted job gains of 185,000. The unemployment rate inched down to 4.3 percent, its lowest level since 2001. Hourly wages rose by 0.2 percent to $26.22, keeping the year-on-year pay rise at 2.5 percent. Despite the lower-than-expected job gains, the report reaffirmed the argument that the economy is gaining enough strength for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again at its June 13-14 meeting, as unemployment has now been below 5 percent for more than a year, suggesting near full employment. Harold Maass
A group of American mayors, governors, university professors, and businesses will submit a plan to the United Nations to uphold the promises the U.S. made in the Paris Agreement, despite President Trump announcing Thursday he will withdraw the U.S. from the climate pact.
The group is crafting a proposal to ensure the U.S. meets its goal of lowering greenhouse gas emissions 26 percent by 2025, which it pledged to do when former President Barack Obama accepted the Paris Agreement in 2015. The coalition hopes its plan can be recognized alongside the other 195 nations' contributions to the Paris accord. The U.S. will join only Nicaragua and Syria as countries who are not committed to the pact.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spearheading the effort and has offered $15 million to the U.N. to match the funding it stands to lose from the U.S.'s withdrawal from the pact. In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, Bloomberg insisted that "non-national actors" — which he argued make "the bulk of the decisions which drive U.S. climate action in the aggregate" — remain "committed to the Paris accord." Becca Stanek
"Let me tell you, no one loves to announce an announcement more than Donald Trump," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Kimmel Live, and the president had a big one Thursday. "And it made sense that he did it from the Rose Garden, while we still have roses and gardens." The message Trump delivered — that he is withdrawing the U.S. from the global Paris climate accord — "was one of hope," Kimmel said, "as in: I hope this terrible prank America decided to play on itself is over soon." Just about everybody urged Trump not to do this — environmentalists, ExxonMobil, Shell, Walmart, even his daughter Ivanka — but Kimmel did find somebody who supported Trump's decision, and it isn't Steve Bannon (probably?). Watch below. Peter Weber
White House officials are being notably vague about whether President Trump believes in climate change.
When pressed Thursday on whether Trump accepts the science linking global warming to carbon dioxide emissions, a senior administration official provided a rather indirect answer. "The fact that the president in his speech today said that he wants to come back and renegotiate a better deal for the United States and for the world, I think, pretty much speaks for itself," the official said in a briefing after Trump announced that he intends to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit carbon emissions to help slow global warming.
Trump slammed the agreement's "draconian financial and economic burdens" for the U.S., but indicated he was open to negotiating a better deal. France, Germany, and Italy swiftly informed Trump that the deal "cannot be renegotiated."
After insisting again that Trump's openness to renegotiating "speaks for itself," the official admitted to not having "talked to the president about his personal views."
Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was similarly circuitous about Trump's views on climate change. When asked at a press briefing if the man who once called climate change a "hoax" created by the Chinese believed that human activity contributes to climate change, Spicer demurred. "Honestly I haven't asked him," Spicer said. " ... I don't know. I honestly haven't asked him that specific question." Becca Stanek
As soon as President Trump took office, his administration began moving to lift sanctions on Russia and return the two diplomatic compounds former President Barack Obama had just seized over Russian espionage and election meddling, Michael Isikoff reports at Yahoo News. This alarmed former Obama administration officials and State Department staffers, who "fought an intense, behind-the-scenes battle" to stop the efforts, Isikoff reports, citing "multiple sources familiar with the events."
"There was serious consideration by the White House to unilaterally rescind the sanctions," said Dan Fried, who resigned from the State Department in late February after serving as chief U.S. coordinator for sanctions policy. After receiving several "panicky" calls from U.S. officials, he said, he and Tom Malinowski, Obama's assistant secretary of state for human rights, separately approached several senators, urging them to enshrine the sanctions in law.
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) did introduce such a bill on Feb. 7, Isikoff reports, but it "lost some of its urgency six days later when [Michael] Flynn resigned as White House national security adviser," after it emerged he lied about conversations with Russia's ambassador. After that, "it didn't take too long for it to become clear that if they lifted sanctions, there would be a political firestorm," Malinowski said.
The newly uncovered moves by Flynn and Jared Kushner to set up secret conduits with Moscow "appear to have laid the groundwork for the proposals that began circulating right after the inauguration," Isikoff says. In April, the Trump administration offered to return the two diplomatic compounds to Russia for a zoning permit in St. Petersburg, and then two days later for no concessions, The Washington Post reported this week. A senior White House official tells Isikoff there is no agreement to return the compounds without concessions, but confirmed the ongoing discussions about lifting sanctions.
Flynn is also at the center of a new report by McClatchy. On Nov. 14, right after Trump's victory, Flynn called former CIA Director James Woolsey to see if he wanted his old job back, Woolsey said, but there was a catch: Woolsey "would be expected to report to him," not the president. Woolsey said that arrangement made him uncomfortable and that he would need to "call on the president face to face," and that ended the discussions. A lawyer for Flynn called Woolsey's account "false." You can read more at McClatchy DC. Peter Weber
President Trump is an "environmentalist," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross claimed Friday on the Today show, the day after Trump announced that he is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. "He's very pro-environment," Ross said, explaining that those who say otherwise are "confusing the withdrawal" from the agreement aimed at limiting carbon emissions to help slow global warming "with the idea that he's against helping the climate." Ross emphasized that while Trump pulled out of the deal, he is not saying he's "not going to try to improve climate."
Today host Matt Lauer wasn't buying Ross' depiction of Trump as an "environmentalist." "How can you say he's an environmentalist when he's rolled back many of the initiatives of the Obama administration and now he's basically taken a 180-degree turn from what the Obama administration did in signing this Paris accord?"
Ross pushed back on the notion that the Obama administration was "right" to sign the agreement, which he argued is "destructive of U.S. economic growth." "But what about the 195 other countries around the world?" Lauer asked, pointing out that Obama was far from the only world leader who thought this was the right thing to do.
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
WATCH: "He is an environmentalist... he's very pro-environment." @SecretaryRoss says of Trump pic.twitter.com/nRV6VU4mhp
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2017
Trevor Noah has the best, and hopefully the last, 'covfefe' joke, and it's one only he could make
Trevor Noah had one more "covfefe" joke in him on Thursday's Daily Show, and he went big. Perhaps channeling the 1980 South African sleeper classic The Gods Must Be Crazy, Noah plays an African youth named Covfefe who only discovers what his name means through a cryptic typo from the president of the United States. Yes, covfefe jokes are well past their short expiration date — something the Covfefe trailer alludes to — and yes, Twitter is ruining America, but if you have one more covfefe joke left in you, this is a pretty clever one to spend it on. Watch below. Peter Weber
Lots of CEOs groused about Trump quitting the Paris accord. Elon Musk and Bob Iger quit Trump's CEO council.
President Trump said he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change to protect U.S. jobs, but some of the country's biggest job creators immediately and vehemently disagreed with Trump's decision. For two of them, Tesla's Elon Musk and Disney CEO Robert Iger, it was enough to give up on trying to work with Trump:
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal.
— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017
Musk and Iger were both on Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, his chief business advisory council, and Musk was also on Trump's initiative on manufacturing jobs. With Musk and Iger gone, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick having quit in February, there are 16 business executives left on Trump's council, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, General Motors chief executive Mary Barra, IBM chief Ginni Rometty, and council chairman Stephen Schwarzman from Blackstone, and they appear to be sticking with it, with various degrees of discomfort.
Musk has more to gain or lose here than most of the other members, since his rocket company, SpaceX, has several lucrative federal contracts and his other businesses, electric cars and solar power, are premised largely on transition from greenhouse-gas emissions to a greener economy. The California-based business community wasn't alone in taking extraordinary steps after Trump's announcement. Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs — the bank that has deeper ties to the Trump White House than just about any other company — was moved to issue his first tweet ever, after six years on Twitter. Peter Weber
Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement
— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017