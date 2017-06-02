French President Emmanuel Macron skewers Trump's Paris decision with a subtly damning speech

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night assured Americans that France still has their backs, even though President Trump decided to pull out of the Paris Agreement. "Tonight, I wish to tell the United States: France believes in you. The world believes in you," Macron said. "I know that you are a great nation."

Macron assured all "scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, [and] responsible citizens" disappointed by Trump's decision to bail on the global climate pact — which Macron called "an actual mistake, both for the U.S. and for our planet" — that in France they could find "a second homeland." He urged them to come work with France on battling climate change, because France "will not give up the fight."

He saved his punchiest line for last. Reminding everyone that "wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility," Macron took the opportunity to riff on Trump's campaign line: "Make our planet great again," Macron declared.