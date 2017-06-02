3 former Penn State officials sentenced to jail in Sandusky case

On Friday, former Penn State University President Graham Spanier was sentenced to at least two months in prison and several additional months under house arrest for failing to report allegations of sexual molestation involving the university's former assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky. Two other university administrators, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz, were also sentenced to jail time.

All three men were convicted of the same misdemeanor charge of child endangerment for failing to promptly alert authorities about reports of Sandusky's behavior.

Spanier reportedly plans to appeal his sentence, as Sandusky has continued to do. Sandusky, who was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, is sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. Becca Stanek