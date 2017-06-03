At least 15 killed in deadly Afghan funeral attack

At least 15 people were killed and 87 more wounded by a trio of suicide attacks at a funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. No terrorist group has yet to claim responsibility for the blasts, though the Taliban has denied involvement.

The funeral was for Salim Ezadyar, son of the deputy head of the Afghan Senate, who was killed while demonstrating in an anti-government protest Friday. Both Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani were in attendance, but neither was injured.

"The country is under attack," said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a tweeted statement. "We must be strong and united.” Bonnie Kristian