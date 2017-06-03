Macron says France and India will 'work side-by-side' on climate change

"In the fight for our planet, we plan to work side-by-side," said French President Emmanuel Macron after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris on Saturday. France and India, respectively the 17th and 3rd largest carbon emitters globally, issued a joint declaration of cooperation on issues of climate change, terrorism, education, and more.

"We have a common responsibility to protect our mother planet," said Modi. "We are fully engaged on the political, economic, and environmental front" and "committed to the Paris accord and will continue with the Paris accord, and we will go beyond the Paris accord."

Their conversation comes just two days after President Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Agreement climate pact. Neither leader named Trump in their comments, though their remarks were clearly intended to paint a striking contrast to his uncertain stance on environmental issues. Bonnie Kristian