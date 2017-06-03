Macron says France and India will 'work side-by-side' on climate change

"In the fight for our planet, we plan to work side-by-side," said French President Emmanuel Macron after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris on Saturday. France and India, respectively the 17th and 3rd largest carbon emitters globally, issued a joint declaration of cooperation on issues of climate change, terrorism, education, and more.
"We have a common responsibility to protect our mother planet," said Modi. "We are fully engaged on the political, economic, and environmental front" and "committed to the Paris accord and will continue with the Paris accord, and we will go beyond the Paris accord."
Their conversation comes just two days after President Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Agreement climate pact. Neither leader named Trump in their comments, though their remarks were clearly intended to paint a striking contrast to his uncertain stance on environmental issues. Bonnie Kristian
American business leaders can help normalize U.S.-Russian relations, Reuters reports Russian President Vladimir Putin said while speaking Friday at in St. Petersburg. "Help us restore normal political dialogue," Putin told his audience. "I ask you on behalf of Russia and I address the American side: Help the new president and the new administration."
Also on Friday, Yahoo News reported that since taking office, President Trump's administration has been working to lift economic sanctions on Russia and return two diplomatic compounds seized by former President Barack Obama in retaliation for Russian state hacking. "There was serious consideration by the White House to unilaterally rescind the sanctions," said a former State Department official.
Federal investigations into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump team, including criminal probes into the actions of ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, are ongoing. Bonnie Kristian
At least 15 people were killed and 87 more wounded by a trio of suicide attacks at a funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. No terrorist group has yet to claim responsibility for the blasts, though the Taliban has denied involvement.
The funeral was for Salim Ezadyar, son of the deputy head of the Afghan Senate, who was killed while demonstrating in an anti-government protest Friday. Both Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani were in attendance, but neither was injured.
"The country is under attack," said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a tweeted statement. "We must be strong and united.” Bonnie Kristian
Comedian Bill Maher used a racial slur while interviewing Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) Friday evening on his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher. Maher said he should visit the senator's home state of Nebraska more often. "You're welcome," Sasse replied. "We'd love to have you work in the fields with us." Maher answered: "Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house n****r. No, it's a joke."
Maher soon came under broad criticism online, including calls for his resignation.
Sasse said Saturday he should have challenged Maher instead of responding with silence to a word that is "an attack on universal human dignity." Defending free speech "comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word," he wrote on Twitter. "Me just cringing last night wasn't good enough." Bonnie Kristian
Defense Secretary James Mattis spoke in Singapore Saturday at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, a defense summit, where he sought to reassure Asian allies the U.S. "will still be there and we will be there with you," because it will be a "crummy world if we all retreat inside our own borders."
He struck a mostly friendly tone toward China, criticizing Chinese military build-up in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, but praising Beijing for its "renewed commitment" to suppressing North Korea's "urgent military threat." "Ultimately," Mattis said, "we believe China will come to recognize North Korea as a strategic liability, not an asset."
"While competition between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, is bound to occur, conflict is not inevitable," he added. "Our two countries can and do cooperate for mutual benefit. We will work closely with China where we share common cause." Bonnie Kristian
Fired FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to give public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8, unless the Trump White House attempts to block his appearance by invoking executive privilege, the nebulous presidential power to refuse compliance with information-gathering efforts from other parts of government.
The committee is expected to question Comey about his pre-ouster conversations with President Trump pertaining to Russian interference in the election, information that could prove politically damaging — but perhaps less so than silencing Comey.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Friday he does not know what the White House legal team would recommend, while counselor Kellyanne Conway implied Comey would likely be permitted to speak. However, she added, the "president will make that decision." Bonnie Kristian
On Friday, former Penn State University President Graham Spanier was sentenced to at least two months in prison and several additional months under house arrest for failing to report allegations of sexual molestation involving the university's former assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky. Two other university administrators, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz, were also sentenced to jail time.
All three men were convicted of the same misdemeanor charge of child endangerment for failing to promptly alert authorities about reports of Sandusky's behavior.
Spanier reportedly plans to appeal his sentence, as Sandusky has continued to do. Sandusky, who was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, is sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. Becca Stanek
On Friday, France released an updated version of the White House video explaining why the Paris Agreement is a "bad deal for America." So, for instance, the first slide reading, "The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America," was tweaked to read, "Leaving the Paris Accord is a bad deal for America and the world." In the next slide, the Trump administration claims the global climate accord "undermines U.S. competitiveness and jobs," which France calls into question by noting that "many major U.S. companies from all sectors" don't agree with that assessment.
The edits continue for the full length of the video, swapping out "badly negotiated" for "comprehensively negotiated" and "accomplishes little" to "a step in the right direction."
This isn't the first time France has trolled Trump on his Thursday announcement that he will withdraw the U.S. from the accord, which aimed to slow global warming by curbing carbon emissions. In a speech Thursday night, French President Emmanuel Macron riffed on Trump's campaign tagline when he reminded the world of its responsibility to "make our planet great again."
Watch the White House's version of the video here and France's remake below. Becca Stanek
We’ve seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord. We disagree – so we’ve changed it. #MakeThePlanetGreatAgain. pic.twitter.com/8A92MBwe6c
— France Diplomacy(@francediplo_EN) June 2, 2017