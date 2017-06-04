Watch Albert Pujols become 9th MLB player ever to hit 600 home runs

The Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols on Saturday became the 9th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 600 career home runs in a game against the Minnesota Twins. "I'm just glad to be on that list, man," Pujols said. "Whether it was a solo homer, a grand slam, I'm just glad that it happened tonight. It's a pretty special feeling."
The last player to achieve this record was the Twins' Jim Thome in 2011. Other record-holders include the legendary Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, and Sammy Sosa. Watch Pujols make the 600th home run below. Bonnie Kristian
Albert Pujols becomes first player to slam his way into 600-HR club. https://t.co/sHGZEA7iAL #PapaSlam pic.twitter.com/15mWbJN5Sc
— MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2017
North Korea announced Sunday it "fully rejects" new United Nations sanctions issued Friday in retaliation to Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear armament. The sanctions target the North Korean military and include a travel freeze for key senior officials.
The sanctions are "a crafty hostile act with the purpose of putting a curb on [North Korea's] buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it," a regime representative said in state-run media. "Whatever sanctions and pressure may follow, we will not flinch from the road to build up nuclear forces which was chosen to defend the sovereignty of the country and the rights to national existence and will move forward towards the final victory."
A week ago, North Korea claimed it tested "a new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon." The two previous weeks it tested mid-range ballistic missiles. Bonnie Kristian
Comedian Bill Maher apologized Saturday for using a racial epithet during an interview on his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, Friday night.
"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show," he said. "Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry."
Some critics continue to call for Maher's resignation despite his apology, but HBO has not indicated it intends to cancel his show.
Sorry Bill Maher, This morning we got'cha. The use of the n-word is not acceptable. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/VH6cCi6qrb
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 4, 2017
Maher "doesn't get a pass because we're friends," said Rev. Al Sharpton on his Sunday morning show on MSNBC.
Trump criticizes London's mayor, touts views on travel ban, gun control, political correctness after bridge attack
While other world leaders spoke of unity and cooperation in the wake of the London Bridge attack, President Trump quickly got more political.
His very first reaction to news of the attack was to promote his stalled travel ban executive order:
We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
Then, Trump posted his primary response, pledging that "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there," and adding, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"
Sunday morning, however, it was back to politics, starting with a call to "stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse." Trump also took this moment to make a point about gun policy:
Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
And he posted a criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan:
At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
The quote he cites does not appear to be a comment Khan made about the London Bridge incident. Rather, it seems to be something Khan said more than a week ago regarding a plan to deploy armed troops to guard major events in London against terrorism. Khan said Sunday he is "appalled and furious" over the bridge attack, swearing, "We will never let these cowards win, and we will never be cowed by terrorism."
Update 8:48 a.m.: Khan also used the phrase "no reason to be alarmed" after the bridge attack, but he was again referring to increased law enforcement presence in London and not to the attack itself. Bonnie Kristian
World leaders responded to Saturday night's deadly terrorist attacks in London with a flood of condolences and promises of fresh action to prevent future terrorism.
"In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain's side," said new French President Emmanuel Macron. "My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones." German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged, "Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination." And Russian President Vladimir Putin sent "his deepest condolences to Britons," condemning the attack and urging British Prime Minister Theresa May to join him in fighting terror with "a mutual response."
President Trump issued a similar initial response on Twitter Saturday evening. "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there," he said, adding, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!" Sunday morning, however, he turned to more political topics of gun control and political correctness. Bonnie Kristian
Following Saturday night's linked terror terror attacks on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, the United Kingdom's upcoming election on June 8 will continue as scheduled, announced Prime Minister Theresa May. "Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," she said in a statement outside Downing Street on Sunday.
However, the U.K.'s three primary political parties — Conservatives, Labour, and Liberal Democrats — as well as the Green Party have suspended national campaigning for the remainder of the weekend. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn echoed May's comments, remarking that if "we allow these attacks to disrupt our democratic process then we will all lose."
The right-wing populist party UKIP, known for its hard-line approach to terrorism and immigration policy, will not suspend its campaign outreach. UKIP leader Paul Nuttall said to stop campaigning is "precisely what the extremists would want us to do." Bonnie Kristian
Police in London responded Saturday night to two linked terrorist attacks in the heart of London, a van ramming pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing incident in nearby Borough Market on the South Bank of London. A total of seven people were killed and 48 more have been hospitalized with injuries, some critical.
Three suspects, believed but not confirmed to be the only perpetrators, were fatally shot by police. They were wearing fake explosive vests.
"We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement at Downing Street on Sunday. "Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots ... and not even as lone attackers radicalized online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack." She added, "It is time to say enough is enough. Bonnie Kristian
Police in London responded Saturday night to several violent "major incidents" in the heart of London. Authorities have confirmed "more than one" fatality, BBC News reports, and are treating the attacks as terrorism.
Witnesses on London Bridge reported that a vehicle had veered into pedestrians, injuring several. "Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving," one witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN. "It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people." Other witnesses reported some victims appeared to have stab wounds.
The bridge was closed, the surrounding area was evacuated, and several underground rail stations nearby were closed. Police were also responding to other incidents nearby, in Borough Market on the South Bank of London, and in the Vauxhall area, The Guardian reported. The Vauxhall incident, a stabbing, was soon determined to be unrelated to the bridge and market attacks.
President Trump posted a statement to Twitter Saturday evening. "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there," he said, adding, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"
These incidents come roughly two months after a terrorist attack in which a car mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring more than 50 others.
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout. Jessica Hullinger