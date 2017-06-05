94-year-old racer becomes oldest woman to run a half-marathon

Harriette Thompson nonchalantly raced into the record books Sunday when the 94-year-old became the oldest woman to run a half-marathon.
"I guess it's unusual, but I don't know why people make such a big deal," she told NBC 7 after finishing the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon in San Diego. "I feel just like I did when I was 16. But I just can't move as fast." It wasn't even Thompson's first record — in 2015, she became the world's oldest woman to complete a full marathon.
Thompson is a two-time cancer survivor, and uses races to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; she has brought in $100,000 over the last few years, and $15,000 this year alone. Catherine Garcia
When a gunman walked into a casino in Manila early Friday, fired some shots, and set gaming tables on fire, lots of people assumed it was a terrorist attack — including terrified people in the casino and President Trump. The Islamic State even claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least 37 employees and casino patrons died from smoke inhalation while trying to hide from the attacker in a VIP room. On Sunday, Manila Police Chief Oscar Albayalde provided more evidence prove that the lone assailant, identified as Jessie Carlos, was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling attack with no ties to terrorism who botched a robbery.
Albayalde played security footage of Carlos getting out of a taxi, donning a ski mask, firing into the ceiling, setting tables on fire, and shooting open security doors to steal more than $2 million worth of gaming chips, before exchanging fire with security guards and escaping, slightly wounded, to the attached hotel, where police say he killed himself. The footage, and fact that Carlos was a married father of three who owed more than $80,000 in gambling debts, show "this is not an act of terrorism," Albayalde said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone, as we have always said."
Carlos' mother, Teodora, asked for forgiveness on Sunday. "We can't accept ourselves that my son became like this, he was a very kind son," she said. "The message of what happened to my son is people should not get hooked on gambling so their families won't get destroyed." On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte called Carlos "crazy," wondering aloud what the assailant was planning to do with $2 million in stolen poker chips. The attack "is not the work of ISIS," he added. "The work of the ISIS is more cruel and brutal." Peter Weber
Saturday night marked the inaugural Taco Trucks at Every Mosque event, uniting Southern California's Muslim and Latino communities at the new Islamic Center of Santa Ana. The idea — the brainchild of Orange County activists Rida Hamida and Ben Vazquez — is partially a response to the election of President Trump, which has left both America's Muslim and Latino communities feeling besieged, and the name is a play on the campaign promise/threat from a Trump organizer, Marcos Gutierrez, that if Trump didn't win, "you're going to have taco trucks on every corner." But it's more than that, also, reports Anh Do at the Los Angeles Times.
Serving halal tacos to Muslims and Latinos after daily fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a way to build bridges between the two growing communities. "The purpose of this month is to give charity, to grow our character, and our inner lives and to nourish our soul through service," says Hamida. "What better way to do that than by learning from one another?" Vazquez, a local history teacher, adds: "We have a saying — la cultura cura — the culture cures. There's nothing better than two sides coming together to cure evil thoughts about each other."
About 400 people attended the first Taco Trucks at Every Mosque event. The group Resilience OC, which helped coordinate the meet-and-greet, says more are planned in Anaheim, Irvine, Mission Viejo, and other Southern California locales. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Peter Weber
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates are breaking off diplomatic ties with Qatar, with Saudi Arabia accusing Qatar of backing "terrorist groups aiming to destabilize the region," Bloomberg reports, including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State.
Saudi Arabia also believes Qatar is supporting "Iranian-backed terrorist groups" that are active in east Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The countries are halting air and sea travel to and from Qatar, with Saudi Arabia also closing down land crossings. Qatari diplomats now have 48 hours to leave the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Catherine Garcia
Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested 14 people Sunday during dueling demonstrations attended by supporters of President Trump, anti-fascist protesters, and residents concerned about hate speech.
Hundreds of people attended the "Trump Free Speech" rally at Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, CNN reports, and even more counter-protesters gathered across the street. Police say at first, the two sides yelled expletives at each other, then counter-protesters started to throw glass bottles and bricks at the officers, who responded by using pepper spray.
Tensions in the city have been high since three men were stabbed last week, two fatally, on a light-rail train by a man who was allegedly yelling anti-Muslim statements at two young women. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had unsuccessfully requested that the permit be revoked for the free-speech rally, saying, "I'm a strong supporter of the First Amendment no matter what the views are that are being expressed, but given the timing of this rally, I believed we had a case to make about the threats to public safety." Organizer Joey Gibson noted that the protest was planned before the murders, said he is not racist or a member of the alt-right movement, and argued that the rally was not in support of stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian. Catherine Garcia
Wonder Woman brought in an estimated $100.5 million during its North America debut this weekend, making it the best opening ever for a movie directed by a woman. Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, the well-received Wonder Woman outperformed such superhero flicks as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy at their openings. Catherine Garcia
More than 50,000 people filled the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds Sunday for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, featuring Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Oasis' Liam Gallagher, and Robbie Williams.
Organizers said the concert, which had a heavy police presence, raised £2 million ($2.57 million) for the victims and families of those killed two weeks ago at Grande's concert in Manchester. The crowd was filled with people holding signs of support for Manchester and the victims, and Grande said the "kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now." With the £2 million raised Sunday, the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund has collected more than £10 million in donations. Catherine Garcia
The Islamic State is claiming responsibility for the Saturday night attacks in London that left seven people dead and 48 wounded.
The official ISIS news agency posted a message Sunday claiming that a "detachment of Islamic State fighters carried out the London attacks yesterday," the SITE Intelligence Group reports, including running into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing people at Borough Market.
Police shot and killed the three suspects, and later arrested 12 people in East London connected to one of the suspects, a man who wore a fake bomb vest. Investigators said they do not see any links so far between what happened in London and the suicide bombing in Manchester two weeks ago that killed more than 20 people. Catherine Garcia