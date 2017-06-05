Bill Cosby sex assault trial to begin in Pennsylvania courtroom

On Monday, Bill Cosby goes on trial in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on charges that he drugged then sexually assaulted a college basketball manager, Andrea Constand, in 2004 at his mansion outside Philadelphia. Constand, 44, and another accuser, "Kacey," will testify at the trial, but none of the other 40 or so women who have accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting them will tell their stories, after the judge ruled that their testimony would prejudice the jury of seven men and five women, two of them black and the other 10 white, who have been bussed in from Pittsburgh and sequestered.
Cosby, 79, was a beloved TV actor and comedian until a damaging deposition was unsealed in 2015 that showed he had procured quaaludes in the 1970s to give women before sex, prompting dozens of women to come forward. The trial is expected to last two weeks, and Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill has taken steps to try to avoid a media circus like the O.J. Simpson murder trial; television cameras are not allowed in the courtroom. "We've had an O.J. hangover for many years," Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson tells The Associated Press. "What you worry about as the judge is that the lawyers don't showboat, the evidence gets presented fairly, and that you have a jury that does its job and is not being thrown into the whole milieu of the trial outside the courtroom." Cosby faces up to 10 years and $25,000 for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Peter Weber
On Monday, Yemen's internationally recognized government joined a diplomatic and economic freeze of Qatar led by Saudi Arabia and including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. All four nations said they would cut sea and air ties with Qatar, and Saudi Arabia vowed to cut off Qatar's land border to the Arabian peninsula; Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain gave Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave, and Saudi Arabia said Qatar's forces will be pulled from the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry protested that there was "no legitimate justification" for the actions by its fellow Sunni Arab states, vowing that the citizens of the extremely wealthy oil and gas producing country won't be affected by the "violation of its sovereignty."
In an economic blow, UEA airlines Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai all announced they will cease flying to Doha, Qatar's capital, and it's unclear if Qatar Airways, a major long-haul carrier, will be able to continue flying through Saudi airspace. The U.S. has a major military base, the al-Udeid Air Base, in Qatar, hosting 10,000 U.S. troops and the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command. Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. The Navy, Pentagon, and CENTOM all declined to say if or how U.S. operations will be affected by the conflict. All the countries involved are U.S. allies.
There have been tensions between Qatar and the other Gulf Arab states since at least the 1990s, when Qatar launched Al Jazeera, providing a platform for Arab dissidents to speak out against other autocratic rulers. It intensified during the Arab Spring, when Qatar supported antigovernment movements, notable the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. The current split centers on Iran, and Qatar's refusal to join a Saudi-led push for a united front positioning Tehran as enemy No. 1 during President Trump's recent visit.
Three days after Trump left, the state-run Qatar News Agency quoted Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as criticizing the mounting anti-Iran statement, then quickly erased the comment and blamed hackers for purportedly making up a false quote. Al Thani more openly called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election in late May, irritating the Saudis. Saudi Arabia accused Qatar on Monday of supporting "terrorist groups aiming to destabilize the region," including the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic State, and al-Qaeda, and "Iranian-backed terrorist groups." Peter Weber
John Oliver explains why Trump ditching the Paris climate accord is a huge disaster, and a tiny gift
John Oliver is livid that President Trump is pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate change agreement, and exasperated that Trump seems to understand nothing about the accord, but he isn't surprised. "Paris climate agreement" is a title "so off-brand for him it might as well have been called the Globalist Cuck Surrender or a light jog," he said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Yet pulling out of this is a huge deal."
A 2 degrees Celsius rise in global temperatures, where we're now headed, is not "a fictional apocalypse," Oliver said. It's real. The Paris accord "was not perfect," and probably didn't go far enough, "but the key achievement was for the very first time getting virtually the entire world, including China and India, to commit to taking action," he said. Oliver walked through Trump's stated reasons for pulling out, shaking his head in frustration that the fate of the world might have been sealed by the combination of "Trump's lack of attention to detail with his deep-rooted paranoia."
He marveled at Trump's willful mangling of the Green Climate Fund, and bafflingly "ludicrous misunderstanding" of the accord's voluntary nature. "And at this point, you may be thinking, Well hold on, if it's all voluntary, then what is the harm in leaving?" Oliver said. "Well, the truth is, it's substantial," starting with the harm to America's standing in the world and economic future. China is already capitalizing on America's surrender on clean energy, he added ruefully. "In a way, Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise — he is creating millions of new jobs, he's just doing it for the wrong f—ing country!"
Since there isn't time to wait four years for Trump to go, American businesses and local governments have to step up, and many have. "That's right, this is a story where Walmart, Bank of America, and Philip Morris end up being the good guys," Oliver said. And it's up to you to find out where your mayor, governor, and state reps stand on climate change, and vote accordingly. In this way, "Trump may have inadvertently done us a tiny favor this week, because the problem with climate change is that it's always felt so abstract, impersonal, and far off into the future," Oliver said. "Finally, this week, the climate change movement may have gotten a symbol to rally around." Watch below — warned, there is NSFW language. Peter Weber
After bridge attack, Londoners update 'Keep Calm and Carry On' with a pint of ale, splash of gin
At least three terrorists with a delivery van, knives, and machetes killed at least seven people in London on Saturday night, England's second terrorist attack in two weeks. U.S. cable news networks and newspapers characterized the city as "reeling." Londoners — whose city has endured in recent decades carpet bombing from Nazi warplanes and street-level bombings from militant Irish Republicans — did not seem to embrace that characterization. The 2017 version of "Keep Calm and Carry On" has a notably spirituous edge to it.
Brian Klass, a fellow at the London School of Economics, points to this Sunday morning interview with Richard Angell, who returned to the Borough Market bar he'd been at during the attack, to pay his bill and leave a tip from the night before. "If me having a gin and tonic with my friends, flirting with handsome men, hanging out with brilliant women is what offends these people so much, I'm going to do it more — not less," Angell told the BBC. "That's what makes London so great."
Brilliant & defiant interview from someone who was in a restaurant attacked last night here in London. The right response from a tough city. pic.twitter.com/iyZT8V63Vc
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 4, 2017
Police responded immediately, killing all three attackers eight minutes after the first call came in. There will likely be political fallout from the attack, and along with the seven people murdered, dozens are still in the hospital, some with very serious injuries. Still, the moment that many people are pointing to as the iconic image of Saturday night's terrorist attack is the man fleeing — if you can call it that — the area of the attack with a pint of ale in one hand and a cigarette in the other.
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, as ISIS often does. "Three hate-filled murdering terrorists" shouldn't be given any more power, Guardian columnist Owen Jones wrote Sunday. "Today, London carries on. It is quiet by London standards because it's a Sunday. There are people in the parks. Some have gone for a swim. Others have taken their kids out. Others are in the pub, drinking: I can see them from my windows. Others are watching box sets at home. Their lives are continuing. They are not scared, and they are not cowed, and they are not allowing fanatics to win by ruining their lives." Peter Weber
When a gunman walked into a casino in Manila early Friday, fired some shots, and set gaming tables on fire, lots of people assumed it was a terrorist attack — including terrified people in the casino and President Trump. The Islamic State even claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least 37 employees and casino patrons died from smoke inhalation while trying to hide from the attacker in a VIP room. On Sunday, Manila Police Chief Oscar Albayalde provided more evidence that the lone assailant, identified as Jessie Carlos, was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling attack with no ties to terrorism who botched a robbery.
Albayalde played security footage of Carlos getting out of a taxi, donning a ski mask, firing into the ceiling, setting tables on fire, and shooting open security doors to steal more than $2 million worth of gaming chips, before exchanging fire with security guards and escaping, slightly wounded, to the attached hotel, where police say he killed himself. The footage, and fact that Carlos was a married father of three who owed more than $80,000 in gambling debts, show "this is not an act of terrorism," Albayalde said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone, as we have always said."
Carlos' mother, Teodora, asked for forgiveness on Sunday. "We can't accept ourselves that my son became like this, he was a very kind son," she said. "The message of what happened to my son is people should not get hooked on gambling so their families won't get destroyed." On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte called Carlos "crazy," wondering aloud what the assailant was planning to do with $2 million in stolen poker chips. The attack "is not the work of ISIS," he added. "The work of the ISIS is more cruel and brutal." Peter Weber
Harriette Thompson nonchalantly raced into the record books Sunday when the 94-year-old became the oldest woman to run a half-marathon.
"I guess it's unusual, but I don't know why people make such a big deal," she told NBC 7 after finishing the Rock 'N' Roll Marathon in San Diego. "I feel just like I did when I was 16. But I just can't move as fast." It wasn't even Thompson's first record — in 2015, she became the world's oldest woman to complete a full marathon.
Thompson is a two-time cancer survivor, and uses races to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; she has brought in $100,000 over the last few years, and $15,000 this year alone. Catherine Garcia
Saturday night marked the inaugural Taco Trucks at Every Mosque event, uniting Southern California's Muslim and Latino communities at the new Islamic Center of Santa Ana. The idea — the brainchild of Orange County activists Rida Hamida and Ben Vazquez — is partially a response to the election of President Trump, which has left both America's Muslim and Latino communities feeling besieged, and the name is a play on the campaign promise/threat from a Trump organizer, Marcos Gutierrez, that if Trump didn't win, "you're going to have taco trucks on every corner." But it's more than that, also, reports Anh Do at the Los Angeles Times.
Serving halal tacos to Muslims and Latinos after daily fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a way to build bridges between the two growing communities. "The purpose of this month is to give charity, to grow our character, and our inner lives and to nourish our soul through service," says Hamida. "What better way to do that than by learning from one another?" Vazquez, a local history teacher, adds: "We have a saying — la cultura cura — the culture cures. There's nothing better than two sides coming together to cure evil thoughts about each other."
About 400 people attended the first Taco Trucks at Every Mosque event. The group Resilience OC, which helped coordinate the meet-and-greet, says more are planned in Anaheim, Irvine, Mission Viejo, and other Southern California locales. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Peter Weber
