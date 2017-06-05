Democratic senator says Trump 'doesn't believe in the other branches of government'

President Trump doesn't care about checks and balances in the federal government, Sen. Ben. Cardin (D-Md.) said Monday in an interview on CNN's New Day. Cardin was responding to a series of tweets issued by the president that morning, most notably this post:

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

"The president doesn't believe in the other branches of government so he doesn't believe the courts should have the power to stop him doing from what he's doing," Cardin said, "but the courts have ruled and the courts said this abused the executive powers."

Of course, executive complaints about the other branches are nothing new. President Obama famously said in 2014 he was not "just going to be waiting for legislation" from Congress to accomplish his agenda. "I've got a pen and I've got a phone," he said. "And I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions that move the ball forward."

Bonnie Kristian