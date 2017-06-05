Kellyanne Conway's husband just mocked Trump on Twitter

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at dinner at the Conways' house tonight! Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway, fired off what appeared to be his first original tweet in two years on Monday — and it was an attack on President Trump.
Despite being married to one of the president's most loyal and successful defenders, George Conway apparently couldn't help but comment on Trump's assertion that "the Justice Department should have stayed with the original travel ban, not the watered-down, politically correct version they submitted to [the Supreme Court]."
George Conway was reportedly under consideration to lead the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, although he withdrew from consideration last week. Earlier this year, Conway was also reportedly a finalist for the U.S. solicitor general position itself.
"I have reluctantly concluded … that for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government," Conway said in a statement last week. "Kellyanne and I continue to support the president and his administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government." Jeva Lange
The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant might be sworn enemies in the NBA Finals, but off the court the pair ... write hip-hop? That's the story, anyway, from people who have heard a secret six-year-old track the basketball superstars wrote together in Akron, Ohio, back when James was with the Miami Heat and Durant with the Oklahoma City Thunder:
Both players are music junkies, and in between workouts [in 2011] they decided to kill some time by writing their own lyrics and heading to the booth, sources told ESPN.
One person who has heard the song says he recalls Durant rapping the first verse, James hopping on for the second, and then Durant finishing it off.
The song's title and theme are unknown, as are its whereabouts. Durant, who produces beats in his spare time, is believed to have provided the instrumentals. [ESPN]
Another person who had heard the collaboration called it a "quality track" with lyrics that are "surprisingly well-crafted and delivered." The track was reportedly considered for inclusion in the 2012 film Thunderstruck, which stars Durant, but Durant "wanted to keep it private," the film's executive producer, Eric Goodwin, said. Jeva Lange
Six people died at RV awning manufacturer Fiamma Inc. in Orlando on Monday when a "disgruntled former employee" shot five workers before turning the gun on himself, The Orange County Register reports. The shooter, a 45-year-old man, had been fired from the company in April.
The police had been called on the suspect previously when he worked at Fiamma Inc. over the alleged assault of a coworker in 2014. The battered coworker was not among the victims.
Police were summoned to the scene after a woman in the building ran to the tile store across the street to call 911 when the gunman told her she could go. Sheila McIntyre, who was in the company bathroom during the shooting, called her sister, Shelley Adams, and kept repeating "my boss is dead, my boss is dead," Adams said.
Police arrived at the building two minutes after the 911 call. Special Agent Danny Banks of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said "seven others' lives were saved due to the quick actions of the officers who arrived on the scene today." Jeva Lange
Astronomers discover a scorchingly hot planet that has a comet-like tail and is almost 3 times the size of Jupiter
Scientists have discovered a planet that is almost three times bigger than Jupiter, is hotter than most stars in the solar system, and sports a comet-like tail of gas. The planet, Kelt-9B, was first spotted by telescope when it clipped past its host star, which is twice is hot as the sun and resides some 650 light-years away from Earth.
Kelt-9B is the hottest exoplanet ever discovered — and to make it even more fascinating, one side of the planet is always shrouded in darkness while the other side is always being scorched with light. The day-side temperature on the tidally-locked planet is an estimated 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit, Gizmodo reported. "It's so hot that we think that there's no molecules that can live on the day side of this planet," said Scott Gaudi of Ohio State University, whose team recently published its findings on Kelt-9B in the journal Nature. "Its day side would be very bright orange. Its night side would be very dark red. And it would have a cloud of evaporating hydrogen and helium, which would actually look violet."
The heat beating down on Kelt-9B may cause it to meet an early demise. The Guardian noted that the extreme heat makes it so the planet "puffs up like a
soufflé to create a world nearly three times as massive as Jupiter but only half as dense." The constant stream of radiation might eventually evaporate the planet's atmosphere, whittling the planet down to its core — or causing it to completely disappear.
In the meantime, Gaudi says his team plans to further study this planet, which is "under the most extreme conditions, basically, that we've seen any kind of giant planet experience." Becca Stanek
CNN's Chris Cuomo corners White House aide Sebastian Gorka over Trump's self-proclaimed travel ban
CNN's Chris Cuomo got into a heated debate with White House aide Sebastian Gorka about President Trump's travel ban on Monday's episode of New Day. Following Trump's tweets earlier Monday declaring that the courts can call his immigration executive order "whatever they want," but it's definitely a "TRAVEL BAN!," Cuomo accused the Trump administration of playing "games" by previously insisting the order is "not a ban." "And then the president decides to be honest about it this morning. That is spin. You are the purveyor of spin, because that was your message, that it wasn't a ban, and it was untrue. That's why I'm asking you," Cuomo said.
Gorka argued that if he was a "purveyor of spin," then so was the Obama administration, because the Trump ban targets the nations identified in an Obama White House analysis as "the seven nations of greatest concern for immigration to America." But Cuomo pointed out that wasn't exactly a fair comparison to make. "The facts are not your friends here," Cuomo told Gorka, before going on to explain that the Obama-era order "was about travel to those countries" whereas the Trump order "is about Muslims, about targeting Muslims and keeping them out, and allowing those who are not Muslims a carve-out to come in."
Watch the contentious exchange below. Becca Stanek
President Trump doesn't care about checks and balances in the federal government, Sen. Ben. Cardin (D-Md.) said Monday in an interview on CNN's New Day. Cardin was responding to a series of tweets issued by the president that morning, most notably this post:
In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
"The president doesn't believe in the other branches of government so he doesn't believe the courts should have the power to stop him doing from what he's doing," Cardin said, "but the courts have ruled and the courts said this abused the executive powers."
Of course, executive complaints about the other branches are nothing new. President Obama famously said in 2014 he was not "just going to be waiting for legislation" from Congress to accomplish his agenda. "I've got a pen and I've got a phone," he said. "And I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions that move the ball forward."
Watch Cardin's comments in context below, or read yours truly on the structural excesses of presidential power here at The Week. Bonnie Kristian
There is a good chance you have never been as chill in your entire life as this dad was while mowing his lawn in Alberta, Canada. That tornado looming in the background? No biggie. "I was keeping an eye on it," said the world's coolest cucumber, Theunis Wessels.
Check this out! Dude is getting his mow on during a tornado in Alberta, Canada! pic.twitter.com/ckUeUPcMbt
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) June 3, 2017
Theunis' wife, Cecilia, was taking a nap when her daughter woke her up to complain that there was a tornado out back and her father refused to come inside, The Washington Post reports. Cecilia went to see what the fuss was about, and snapped the jaw-dropping pictures while she was at it.
"It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away," Theunis told the Canadian Press. "Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us."
Riiiiight. Jeva Lange
On Monday morning, President Trump took another swing at London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his statement reassuring the people of London after Saturday's terror attack:
Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
This isn't the first time that Trump has criticized Khan since the attack in London over the weekend, which left seven dead and 48 wounded. On Sunday morning, Trump also tweeted about that quote from Khan, which many quickly pointed out Trump had taken completely out of context:
Sadiq Khan's "no reason to be alarmed" looks rather different in its proper context @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/16RpNbpMSL pic.twitter.com/q0udXwBfZu
— Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) June 4, 2017
In the wake of the London attack, which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for, Trump also took time to repost a tweet from Drudge Report, reiterate the importance of his travel ban, and criticize the U.S. Justice Department. Becca Stanek