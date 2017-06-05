London attack suspect appeared in documentary about extremists

British police have identified two of the three men believed to be responsible for the deadly London Bridge attack Saturday, with one having appeared on the 2016 British documentary The Jihadis Next Door.

Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan, was known to authorities, police said. Neighbors said that in The Jihadis Next Door, Butt was seen participating in a prayer session at Regents Park and helping set up a black flag that looked like the Islamic State's. Another neighbor told The Associated Press she notified police 18 months ago when he began to talk to local children about ISIS; the terror group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, which left seven people dead and nearly 50 injured.

The second suspect has been identified as Rachid Redouane, who sometimes used the name Rachid Elkhdar. He said he was Moroccan and Libyan, and used two different birthdays that made him either 25 or 30. Police did not release the name of the third alleged assailant. All three attackers were shot and killed by police. Catherine Garcia