A McChicken sparked a brawl at a Des Moines McDonald's

You can't rush a good McChicken sandwich, yet having to wait for one caused a fight between an impatient customer and employees at a McDonald's in Des Moines, Iowa.
The brawl might have been forgotten like the Big N' Tasty were it not for Amanda Gravely, an intrepid customer waiting for ice cream in the drive thru. She watched as a blonde woman inside the restaurant became "irate" over not having her McChicken right away, and Gravely started filming as she finally received her sandwich and then promptly threw it in the employee's face. "It just escalated really quickly," Gravely told Fox 6.
From there, the customer tumbled across the counter, and two men who were with her held employees back as she started pulling the other woman's hair and hitting her with her knee, all while her McChicken got cold on the floor next to her. Before police could arrive, the customers took off, and authorities are now trying to identify them. If there's one thing Gravely wants people to remember, it's this: "Life's too short to get that mad over a chicken sandwich." Catherine Garcia
President Trump has no love for the State Department, proposing to cut its budget by almost 30 percent while boosting the Pentagon's funding, and the feeling is apparently mutual.
While Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is reportedly isolated from his cadre of career diplomats by his chief of staff, Margaret Peterlin, Trump hasn't nominated replacements for hardly any of the Obama-appointed ambassadors he ordered to resign in January, or filled a growing number of vacancies at the upper levels of the department. About 1,000 staff members signed a cable signaling their dissent from Trump's first travel ban for seven majority-Muslim countries, and Tillerson and Trump apparently view State Department employees as loyal to Hillary Clinton, who was once secretary of state.
Now, "the tensions between the White House and the diplomatic corps are now flaring up more publicly, and at a more senior level," albeit fairly diplomatically, The New York Times reports. On Monday, the acting U.S. ambassador to China, David Rank, resigned after telling embassy staff he could not justify Trump's decision to quit the Paris climate accord to Beijing, as ordered. Rank, a 27-year Foreign Service veteran who speaks Mandarin fluently, "was a complete pro, extremely well-regarded," said Daniel F. Feldman, Rank's boss when he served in Afghanistan. "In all his years working for me, I never even knew his politics."
Last month, another career diplomat, Dana Shell Smith, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar, tweeted after Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey that it is "increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions." Last weekend, Smith retweeted a message of support for London Mayor Sadiq Khan from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat. Trump had criticized Khan on Twitter over his handling of Saturday night's London Bridge terrorist attack.
And perhaps most publicly, acting U.S. ambassador to Britain, Lewis Lukens, a 28-year veteran of the Foreign Service, commended Khan on Twitter for his "strong leadership" as he "leads the city forward after this heinous attack." This was after also Trump's first tweet assailing Khan, The New York Times reports, and "Lukens, 53, said in an email that he did not obtain clearance from the State Department for the tweets he posted on Sunday on the embassy's Twitter account because it was standard practice to express support and condolences to a host country after a terrorist attack." Peter Weber
President Trump demands loyalty, but when it comes to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, one of his earliest advocates, allegiance is not enough to keep him on Trump's good side, several administration officials told The New York Times.
Trump's annoyance was on full display Monday morning, when he tweeted his dissatisfaction with the way the Justice Department is handling the defense of his travel ban: "The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C." What first set Trump off, though, was apparently Sessions deciding in March to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
As far as Trump is concerned, officials told the Times, all of the White House's trials and tribulations can be traced back to this move. The president thinks that's why a special counsel was appointed to oversee the investigation, and he was also angry that he didn't find out about Sessions' decision until midway through an event. A senior administration official told the Times that Trump is still smarting over this, and that the day after Sessions' announcement, he was livid. Still, Sessions shouldn't be too concerned about getting the boot, officials said — after Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey drew widespread criticism, Trump is not as eager to dismiss another high profile person. Read the entire report at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia
The chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing is ending his 27-year career at the State Department due to President Trump pulling the United States out of the Paris Agreement to combat climate change, a senior U.S. official told Reuters Monday.
The official said the acting ambassador, David Rank, could not support the decision and didn't think he was able to give China a diplomatic note letting the Chinese government know of the move. A spokeswoman for the State Department confirmed that Rank is leaving his post, but did not comment on why he is deciding to depart now. A U.S. official told Reuters that Rank announced on Monday he planned to retire, but the State Department told him to leave immediately.
Rank is a career foreign service officer who became deputy chief of mission in Beijing in January 2016. In May, the Senate confirmed Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad (R) as the new ambassador to China, though Branstad has yet to assume the position. Catherine Garcia
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is asking the British government to call off a planned state visit by President Trump, after Trump berated him on Twitter in the hours after Saturday night's attack on London Bridge, and then again on Monday.
"I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the U.S.A. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for," Khan told Britain's Channel 4 News Monday night. "When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong."
In a tweet on Sunday, Trump misleadingly criticized Khan for telling the people of London there was "no reason to be alarmed" following the Saturday night attack that killed seven and wounded dozens. Trump took Khan's comments out of context; he was telling people not to be alarmed by an increased police presence. Trump chose to ignore their response, and tweeted on Monday that Khan was making a "pathetic excuse." Catherine Garcia
A Flint, Michigan, county employee who blamed the city's water crisis on "f—ing n—ers [who] don't pay their bills" has resigned.
The Genesee County Land Bank manages tax-foreclosed properties in Flint, a city still trying to recover from its water being contaminated with lead, poisoning residents. Late last month, local water activist Chelsea Lyons was told that Genesee County Land Bank sales manager Phil Stair was at an area bar. She started talking to him, and recorded their conversations, ultimately posting them on her blog. In the recording, Stair is heard saying, "Flint has the same problems as Detroit, f—ing n—ers don't pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them."
Lyons told MLive.com on Monday she is concerned about Genesee County Land Bank "taking up all of the properties in Flint. They are pushing people out of the neighborhood." In Flint, where more than 56 percent of residents are black, many people are facing foreclosure because they refuse to pay their bills for water that still can't be used. Michele Wildman, executive director of Genesee County Land Bank, told NBC News she was "deeply troubled by the offensive and inexcusable comments," adding that Stair "does not reflect our values as a company." Catherine Garcia
A federal contractor has been charged with leaking a classified National Security Agency document on Russian hacking before the 2016 presidential election to an online media outlet, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Reality Leigh Winner, 25, of Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia, admitted to purposely leaking the information, prosecutors said, and she was arrested on June 3. "Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation's security and undermines public faith in government," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement Monday. "People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation."
Winner had top secret security clearance, and an internal audit found that she was one of just six people who printed the leaked document, and the sole person to have made contact via email with a news outlet. While the Department of Justice did not say who she leaked the document to, several people with knowledge of the situation told CNN the information she leaked was the basis for an article The Intercept published on Monday regarding a cyberattack by Russian military intelligence against a U.S. voting software supplier before last year's election. Catherine Garcia
British police have publicly identified two of the three men believed to be responsible for the deadly London Bridge attack Saturday, with one having appeared in the 2016 British documentary The Jihadis Next Door.
Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan, was known to authorities, police said. Neighbors said that in The Jihadis Next Door, Butt was seen participating in a prayer session at Regents Park and helping set up a black flag that looked like the Islamic State's. Another neighbor told The Associated Press she notified police 18 months ago when Butt began to talk to local children about ISIS; the terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, which left seven people dead and nearly 50 injured.
The second suspect has been identified as Rachid Redouane, who sometimes used the name Rachid Elkhdar. He said he was Moroccan and Libyan, and used two different birthdays that made him either 25 or 30. Police did not release the name of the third alleged assailant. All three attackers were shot and killed by police. Catherine Garcia