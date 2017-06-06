Stephen Colbert smacks his head over Trump's 'travel ban' self-wounding, has his belated fun with 'covfefe'
On Monday, the White House kicked off "infrastructure week" — "it's like shark week, except American infrastructure might actually kill you," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show — with a plan to privatize the FAA's air traffic control branch, turning it into a nonprofit. "To be fair, any company Trump runs eventually is a nonprofit," he joked. "But if they're gonna be a nonprofit, our air traffic control is going to have to some fundraising to make ends meet, and I'm here to help." Cue the Sarah McLachlan.
Colbert next turned to Trump's travel bans, the second of which is headed to the Supreme Court. "And the administration's only chance of winning is not calling it a travel ban," he said, letting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explain why. Then he read Trump's tweets from Monday morning, which explicitly called his travel ban a "TRAVEL BAN" and criticized the Justice Department for not sticking with the original version. "Mr. President, you can't criticize the Justice Department — you control the Justice Department!" Colbert said. "To quote third grade boys everywhere, 'Why are you hitting yourself? Quit hitting yourself! Quit hitting yourself!'"
He spent the next four minutes belatedly having his fun with Trump's "covfefe" tweet — and fun he had — and showing slightly less mirth with Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, for several confounding reasons, including America's status in the world. "At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?" Trump asked, and Colbert raised his hand: "I know that one: Jan. 20, 2017."
Colbert did find one person who approved of Trump pulling out of Paris, however.
He ended with a brief update on the Trump Russia investigation. "It's full of surprises — just when you thought you knew what was going on, it turns out, it's exactly what you thought," Colbert said, briefly running down the mixed stories on Jared Kushner's meeting with the head of a Russian state bank. "Oh, it's just his real estate business," he said, giving the bank's side. "That explains the sign on the front of the White House: 'Country for Sale — Best Offer.'" Watch below. Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel has some sympathy for Sean Spicer, imagines how he reacted to Trump's latest tweetstorm
The Trump administration has spent months arguing in court and in public that President Trump's ban on travel from six majority-Muslim countries is not a travel ban. On Monday morning, Trump tweeted, in all caps, that it is definitely a travel ban. "It's like the last five minutes of Law & Order: SVU, where the murderer tells Mariska Hargitay everything: 'It was a travel ban all along,'" Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "When you think about this on a human level, this has to be maddening for White House Stress Secretary Sean Spicer. This is a guy, he specifically went out in front of the press and insisted that this was not a travel ban." He showed the clip. "I can only imagine how Sean Spicer reacted when he read that tweet from his boss this morning," Kimmel added, and to save you the trouble of using your own imagination, he showed a dramatic re-enactment. Watch below. Peter Weber
The Trump name is a mixed bag for the Trump Organization's expanding hotel business, overseen by the president's eldest two sons and Eric Danziger, a seasoned hotel veteran who heads up the Trump hotels division. The once-bustling five-star Trump SoHo in lower Manhattan is laying off people and cutting services due to slumping room bookings and corporate events, WNYC reports. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on the other hand, has become a destination for Trump fans and foreign governments — Saudi Arabia spent $270,000 at the D.C. hotel through its lobbying firm, Qorvis MSLGroup, between October and April, The Daily Caller reported Sunday, citing disclosure filings.
The newest Trump hotel brand, announced Monday, won't carry the Trump name, but it appears aimed at Trump Country. Following in the footprints of the Trump four-star boutique Scion brand, aimed at millennials, Trump's new American Idea brand will target the midscale three-star market. The idea for the Americana-themed hotels, Danziger said, came from Trump's children, who were unimpressed with the midscale hotel options they saw campaigning for their father across the country. The Trump Organization filed for a trademark for the name American Idea in April 2016.
The first American Idea hotels will be in Mississippi towns, and they should be ready fairly quickly, The New York Times notes, since the Trump Organization's Mississippi partners plan to rebrand the Holiday Inns and Comfort Inns they already own. Despite the initial locations — the first Scion hotel will also be in Mississippi, Danziger said Monday — "there is no political thought to it," he said, adding that there could be "many hundreds" of American Idea hotels in red and blue areas of the country. The Trump Organization won't own the Scion or American Idea hotels, just license the names to business partners.
Trump still has a stake in his family business. "There's always room for new brands," Jan A. deRoos, a professor of hotel finance and real estate at Cornell University, tells The New York Times. Jumping into the three-star market "completely opens up the world to them. The brand evolution is great. But as a president, he needs to separate himself from this." Peter Weber
Senate Republicans want to vote on health-care legislation before the July 4 break, but they have some obstacles to overcome. The first is they don't have a bill. On Tuesday, the Senate GOP caucus will meet to discuss the early draft being written by a working group of 13 senators, and test the waters for how to finish legislation that can get the support of 50 Senate Republicans. The second problem is time: To get a vote by June 30, the start of the July 4 break, Politico notes, the Senate has about 10 working days to finalize the bill and submit it to the Congressional Budget Office for scoring.
The House has not sent its version of the American Health Care Act to the Senate yet, because the Senate parliamentarian is still determining if the House bill meets the strict requirements to allow Senate Republicans to pass their version with a simple majority. Democrats are arguing that it doesn't, in part because of a provision that could affect Native Americans, and if the parliamentarian agrees with them, the House would need to amend the AHCA and vote on it again. The ruling could come this week. That's the third problem, and the fourth is that it isn't clear Senate Republicans can agree on a plan that would get 50 votes.
On Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he doesn't think Republicans will pass major health-care legislation this year. "I just don't think we can put it together among ourselves," he told Bloomberg News. "I don't think this gets better over time," said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told Politico. "So my personal view is we've got until now and the Fourth of July to decide if the votes are there or not. And I hope they are." With health care mucking up an already busy legislative agenda, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) just "wants to be done with this one way or another," a person familiar with the negotiations tells Politico, even if that means bringing up for a vote a bill that fails. Peter Weber
Over the course of a decade, New York Police Sgt. Chris Yip went from not knowing how to play a note to being a classically trained pianist who performs at venues across New York City to benefit nonprofit organizations.
Yip had always wanted to learn how to play the piano, but money was tight in his immigrant family, and there wasn't enough to pay for lessons. After working as a teacher and counselor at a nonprofit in Queens, Yip became an NYPD officer in 2004, and in 2007, while on patrol outside the Brooklyn Music School, the music he heard flowing out of the building pushed him into finally signing up for lessons.
He soon realized that as he played, the stress of his job evaporated. After years of practicing and weekly lessons, Yip, 37, decided to give back to the community by holding benefit concerts that raise money for scholarships and City Harvest, an organization that feeds the hungry. "I can use the performance to help someone else," he told People. "As officers, we see people who really could use some assistance." Catherine Garcia
President Trump has no love for the State Department, proposing to cut its budget by almost 30 percent while boosting the Pentagon's funding, and the feeling is apparently mutual.
While Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is reportedly isolated from his cadre of career diplomats by his chief of staff, Margaret Peterlin, Trump has not nominated replacements for hardly any of the Obama-appointed ambassadors he ordered to resign in January, or filled a growing number of vacancies at the upper levels of the department. About 1,000 staff members signed a cable signaling their dissent from Trump's first travel ban for seven majority-Muslim countries, and Tillerson and Trump apparently view State Department employees as loyal to Hillary Clinton, who was once secretary of state.
Now, "the tensions between the White House and the diplomatic corps are now flaring up more publicly, and at a more senior level," albeit fairly diplomatically, The New York Times reports. On Monday, the acting U.S. ambassador to China, David Rank, resigned after telling embassy staff he could not justify Trump's decision to quit the Paris climate accord to Beijing, as ordered. Rank, a 27-year Foreign Service veteran who speaks Mandarin fluently, "was a complete pro, extremely well-regarded," said Daniel F. Feldman, Rank's boss when he served in Afghanistan. "In all his years working for me, I never even knew his politics."
Last month, another career diplomat, Dana Shell Smith, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar, tweeted after Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey that it is "increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions." Last weekend, Smith retweeted a message of support for London Mayor Sadiq Khan from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat. Trump had criticized Khan on Twitter over his handling of Saturday night's London Bridge terrorist attack.
And perhaps most publicly, acting U.S. ambassador to Britain, Lewis Lukens, a 28-year veteran of the Foreign Service, commended Khan on Twitter for his "strong leadership" as he "leads the city forward after this heinous attack." This was after also Trump's first tweet assailing Khan, The New York Times reports, and "Lukens, 53, said in an email that he did not obtain clearance from the State Department for the tweets he posted on Sunday on the embassy's Twitter account because it was standard practice to express support and condolences to a host country after a terrorist attack." Peter Weber
You can't rush a good McChicken sandwich, yet having to wait for one caused a fight between an impatient customer and employees at a McDonald's in Des Moines, Iowa.
The brawl might have been forgotten like the Big N' Tasty were it not for Amanda Gravely, an intrepid customer waiting for ice cream in the drive thru. She watched as a blonde woman inside the restaurant became "irate" over not having her McChicken right away, and Gravely started filming as she finally received her sandwich and then promptly threw it in the employee's face. "It just escalated really quickly," Gravely told Fox 6.
From there, the customer tumbled across the counter, and two men who were with her held employees back as she started pulling the other woman's hair and hitting her with her knee, all while her McChicken got cold on the floor next to her. Before police could arrive, the customers took off, and authorities are now trying to identify them. If there's one thing Gravely wants people to remember, it's this: "Life's too short to get that mad over a chicken sandwich." Catherine Garcia
President Trump demands loyalty, but when it comes to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, one of his earliest advocates, allegiance is not enough to keep him on Trump's good side, several administration officials told The New York Times.
Trump's annoyance was on full display Monday morning, when he tweeted his dissatisfaction with the way the Justice Department is handling the defense of his travel ban: "The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C." What first set Trump off, though, was apparently Sessions deciding in March to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
As far as Trump is concerned, officials told the Times, all of the White House's trials and tribulations can be traced back to this move. The president thinks that's why a special counsel was appointed to oversee the investigation, and he was also angry that he didn't find out about Sessions' decision until midway through an event. A senior administration official told the Times that Trump is still smarting over this, and that the day after Sessions' announcement, he was livid. Still, Sessions shouldn't be too concerned about getting the boot, officials said — after Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey drew widespread criticism, Trump is not as eager to dismiss another high profile person. Read the entire report at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia