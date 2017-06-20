Having power hurts your brain

Being in power actually damages your brain, multiple researchers have found, producing behavioral changes resembling the results of a traumatic brain injury. Much of the change involves a lessened ability to walk a mental mile in someone else's shoes, as The Atlantic reports:
The historian Henry Adams was being metaphorical, not medical, when he described power as "a sort of tumor that ends by killing the victim's sympathies." But that's not far from where Dacher Keltner, a psychology professor at UC Berkeley, ended up after years of lab and field experiments. Subjects under the influence of power, he found in studies spanning two decades, acted as if they had suffered a traumatic brain injury — becoming more impulsive, less risk-aware, and, crucially, less adept at seeing things from other people's point of view.
Sukhvinder Obhi, a neuroscientist at McMaster University, in Ontario, recently described something similar. Unlike Keltner, who studies behaviors, Obhi studies brains. And when he put the heads of the powerful and the not-so-powerful under a transcranial-magnetic-stimulation machine, he found that power, in fact, impairs a specific neural process, "mirroring," that may be a cornerstone of empathy. [The Atlantic]
Keltner calls this phenomenon the "power paradox," which means functioning in a position of power leeches away the qualities of empathy and other-oriented cognition that made attaining that position possible.
The changes, it seems, are at some level physiological. In Obhi's study of the powerful's decline in mirroring behavior, he discovered that explaining mirroring and asking study participants to consciously engage in the behavior had no effect. The issue wasn't that they chose not to mirror others but that they couldn't.
Read the full story at The Atlantic here. Bonnie Kristian
With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Ralph Norman will win South Carolina's 5th Congressional district special election, The Associated Press and NBC News are projecting.
Norman, a former lawmaker, has 44,312 votes, compared to Democrat Archie Parnell, with 41,404 votes. Parnell is a former Goldman Sachs executive. The election was held to fill the seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney, now President Trump's budget director, who won his election seven months ago by double digits. Catherine Garcia
While most of the attention is on the special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional district, voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional district also hit the polls on Tuesday — well, some of them.
The Post and Courier reports turnout was "generally low to non-existent" across the district. The special election will decide if Republican Ralph Norman or Democrat Archie Parnell replaces Mick Mulvaney, now serving as President Trump's budget director. In York County, elections spokeswoman Beth Covington said some precincts only saw six percent of registered voters, while others had a better turnout of 25 percent. "We're seeing quite a range," she added.
It wasn't going as well in Sumter County, where by the afternoon, one precinct hadn't seen a single voter, and one of the larger precincts had just 86 voters, county elections director Pat Jefferson told The Post and Courier. The district has more Republicans, but Democrats are holding out for voters dissatisfied with Trump to cast their ballots for Parnell. Catherine Garcia
Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy died Tuesday, days after being hospitalized for complications caused by sickle cell anemia, his publicist announced in a statement. He was 42.
"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary New York rap duo Mobb Deep," the statement said. "Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined."
Prodigy and his Mobb Deep partner, Kejuan "Havoc" Muchita, grew up in Queens, and released their first demo together in 1992; their last album, The Infamous Mobb Deep, was released in 2014. Prodigy came from a family of musicians, and launched a solo career in 2000. In 2011, he wrote an autobiography, My Infamous Life. Catherine Garcia
Belgian authorities say a man was shot Tuesday night at the Brussels Central Station after a failed bombing.
A spokesman for the Belgium Prosecutor's Office said there was a "small explosion" in the station and "the suspect was neutralized by soldiers." No civilians were hurt, Eric Van Der Sypt said, and he is not sure if the suspect is dead or alive. The station was evacuated and is now closed.
Witness Sandor Moors told CNN he was on a downstairs platform waiting for a train when he heard two bangs and then screaming, followed by gunfire. He ran upstairs to flee, and says he saw a man with three bullet wounds. "I don't know if he survived," he said. "He looked dead." Authorities are calling this a failed terrorist attack, and the country's threat level remains at a 3, meaning there is a "possible and likely threat." Catherine Garcia
For those who are always fretting about not having enough time in the day, today is your day. While the summer solstice technically happens on Wednesday at 12:24 a.m. ET, it's Tuesday that's getting that blissful extra bit of sunlight.
On the summer solstice — the longest day of the year and the first official day of summer — the sun sits directly overtop the Tropic of Cancer, which rests at 23.5 degrees north latitude. The positioning of the Earth relative to the sun allows the Earth's northern hemisphere to bask in more direct sunlight on the summer solstice than on any other day of the year. The southern hemisphere celebrates the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year — on the day the northern hemisphere celebrates the summer solstice.
Summer solstice is tonight at 4:24 Coordinated Universal Time. That's 12:24am on the east coast, and 9:24pm on the west coast. ️ pic.twitter.com/8wRLHjpCIO
— NWS (@NWS) June 20, 2017
The precise number of extra daylight hours you'll get depends on your latitude: Places farther north get more hours of sunlight than more southern locales. So while most parts of Texas will get about 14 or 14.5 hours of sunlight Tuesday for the summer solstice, Boston will get 15 to 15.5 hours of daylight.
Sunrise time, sunset time, and hours of daylight on the summer solstice. pic.twitter.com/aBy14O9NhP
— Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 14, 2017
So much more daylight for summertime activities! Becca Stanek
Minnesota authorities release graphic dash cam footage of Jeronimo Yanez and Philando Castile's deadly encounter
On Tuesday, Minnesota authorities released the dash cam footage of the deadly encounter between Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez and black motorist Philando Castile. The footage was released after Yanez on Friday was found not guilty on all charges in the shooting death of Castile. The footage was shown at Yanez's trial, but this is the first time it's been released publicly.
The disturbing footage shows Yanez approaching Castile's vehicle in a routine traffic stop last July. Yanez asks for Castile's driver's license and Castile can been seen handing something to Yanez through the driver's side window. Then, Castile can be heard saying, "Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me."
Yanez repeatedly warns Castile not to pull it out, before reaching for his own gun and firing numerous shots into the vehicle. Screams can be heard.
Another officer approaches the back door of the car to grab the 4-year-old daughter of Castile's girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, who was in the car with Castile and Reynolds.
The footage, which is highly unsettling, can be seen here. Becca Stanek
Actor Daniel Day-Lewis will "no longer be working as an actor," his spokesperson told Variety on Tuesday. The three-time Oscar winner earned gold statuettes for his performances in Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, and My Left Foot.
For Daniel Day-Lewis' 60th birthday, take a look back at his most memorable roles throughout his indelible career. #BornOnThisDay pic.twitter.com/KUmlMHypNq
— Fandor (@Fandor) April 29, 2017
Day-Lewis' final film, Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, will be released on Dec. 25, 2017.
Day-Lewis famously practices "method acting," remaining in character even when he's off the set of a film. He "once learned Czech to play a philandering doctor in The Unbearable Lightness of Being, listened to Eminem records to channel rage in Gangs of New York, and confined himself to a wheelchair for My Left Foot to play [Christy Brown, the film's protagonist], who had cerebral palsy," Variety writes.
Day-Lewis, 60, did not give a reason for his retirement. Jeva Lange