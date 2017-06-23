For the first time ever, SpaceX aims to launch 2 rockets in just 3 days

Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Kennedy Space Center's launch pad Friday afternoon, marking its first of two planned rocket launches over just three days. On Sunday, SpaceX plans to launch a new Falcon 9 rocket, this one from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The rocket launching Friday will carry a communications satellite for Bulgarian TV service provider Bulsatcom; the rocket Sunday will carry 10 satellites for the American company Iridium Communications Inc.

If SpaceX pulls off what they're calling a "weekend doubleheader," Bloomberg reported it would be "the first time the company launched two rockets the same weekend."