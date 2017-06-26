Sen. Susan Collins says she'll vote to block Republican health-care bill

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) tweeted Monday evening that she will vote no on a motion to proceed the Senate health-care bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act.
Collins made the announcement a few hours after the Congressional Budget Office released its preliminary analysis of the Senate Republicans' health-care proposal, which estimates that in 10 years, if the plan passes, 22 million more people would be uninsured than if the Affordable Care Act remained the law. "I want to work with my GOP and Dem colleagues to fix the flaws in ACA," she tweeted. "CBO analysis shows Senate bill won't do it. I will vote no on mtp," meaning motion to proceed.
"CBO says 22 million people lose insurance," she continued. "Medicaid cuts hurt most vulnerable Americans; access to health care in rural areas threatened. Senate bill doesn't fix ACA problems for rural Maine. Our hospitals are already struggling. 1 in 5 Mainers are on Medicaid." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who wants a vote on the BCRA this week, cannot afford to lose more than two votes, and now six GOP senators have shared their displeasure with the bill. Catherine Garcia
Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, was questioned by FBI agents five times in March regarding his contacts with Russians and communications with the Trump campaign, several people with knowledge of the investigation told The Washington Post.
When asked about claims that he acted as a middleman between the campaign and Russian officials, Page denied any wrongdoing, a person familiar with the case said. Page told the Post he had "extensive discussions" with FBI agents in March, but would not say if he has had any follow-up meetings. He did reveal that he met with the agents without an attorney, and said he wasn't concerned about not having a representative with him because he told the truth.
The Post reports Page was also asked about the claims made against him in a dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer, which came to light earlier this year. The dossier states that Page met in July 2016 with Igor Sechin, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Igor Divyekin, a senior Kremlin official, and he was part of a "well-developed conspiracy of cooperation between [Trump associates] and the Russian leadership." Page said he never met Sechin, and hadn't heard of Divyekin until the dossier came out. Catherine Garcia
Senate GOP, Republican National Committee have different messages when it comes to CBO estimate
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released on Monday its preliminary analysis of the Senate Republicans' health-care proposal, estimating that by 2026, 22 million more people would be uninsured under the Better Care Reconciliation Act.
The Senate Republicans decided to jump on one bit of information in the analysis — that "the draft bill would lower premiums by 30 percent when compared with current law," the Affordable Care Act. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, also said the CBO report "confirms that the Senate health-care bill will soon start lowering premiums for millions of Americans relative to the unsustainable premium increases under the broken ObamaCare system."
They're not exactly on the same page as the Republican National Committee, which released its own statement saying, "Remember, the CBO has a long track record of being way off in their modeling, with predictions often differing drastically from what actually happens." So, depending on which Republican you ask, either the CBO report is completely accurate, or it can't be trusted. Catherine Garcia
22 million more would be uninsired under the Senate health bill than ObamaCare. That’s the entire population of these 17 states combined.
On Monday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its appraisal of Senate Republicans' health-care bill, dubbed the Better Care Reconciliation Act. The CBO estimated that were the BCRA to become law, 22 million more people would be uninsured by 2026 than if ObamaCare were to remain the law of the land.
As ProPublica's Charles Ornstein pointed out, that's effectively the populations of these 17 U.S. states combined:
The increase in the number of uninsured is the population of KS, NM, NE, WV, ID, HI, NH, ME, RI, MT, DE, SD, ND, AK, VT, WY, DC--combined.
The Senate's bill does make out slightly ahead of the bill House Republicans passed early last month, which the CBO estimated would result in 23 million more uninsured by 2026 than ObamaCare.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is pushing for a vote on the BCRA this week. Read the CBO's full report here. Kimberly Alters
Trump has promised not to cut Medicaid funding. The Senate's bill would slash funding by $772 billion over the next decade.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday that Senate Republicans' health-care bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, would slash Medicaid spending by $772 billion over the next 10 years. That would mark a 26 percent cut in spending on Medicaid by 2026, compared to under ObamaCare.
President Trump has repeatedly pledged to not cut Medicaid funding. Just the day before the CBO released its cost estimate score of the BCRA, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted there were "no cuts to Medicaid" in the bill.
Right now, there are more than 70 million people enrolled in Medicaid. The New York Times reported that Medicaid "pays for most of the 1.4 million people in nursing homes" and "covers 20 percent of all Americans and 40 percent of poor adults."
Overall, the CBO estimated that the BRCA would leave an additional 22 million people uninsured in 2026 compared to ObamaCare, but would reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over the next decade. Becca Stanek
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday released its cost estimate of Senate Republicans' health-care bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act. The CBO score revealed that by next year, 15 million additional people would be uninsured under the plan, as opposed to under ObamaCare, the current law. The CBO attributed this steep drop to the fact that the "penalty for not having insurance would be eliminated" under the BCRA.
By 2026, 22 million more people would be uninsured under the BCRA, the CBO said. The organization had predicted 23 million more individuals would be uninsured under the House GOP's health-care bill than ObamaCare; the BCRA is the Senate's version of the House measure, which passed early last month.
The CBO also estimated that the BCRA would reduce the federal deficit over the next decade by $321 billion — $202 billion more in savings than the estimate for the House bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is pushing for a vote on the BCRA this week. Five Republican senators have already announced their opposition to the bill unveiled last week; Republicans can only lose two votes and still pass the bill. Becca Stanek
On Monday, Michael Bloomberg dedicated $200 million to helping American mayors address prolific issues in their communities via his Bloomberg Philanthropies charitable organization. Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, told The New York Times that the American Cities Initiative will help mayors implement policy changes typically reserved for the state and federal government. "It's really efficiency in government, how you marshal resources and how you deal with the public, explain to them, bring them along," Bloomberg told the Times.
Bloomberg's initiative will include a so-called "Mayors Challenge," which asks city officials to submit innovative policy solutions by October. These proposals may tackle any issue facing their communities. Bloomberg's own priorities include climate change, gun laws, and the opioid epidemic; earlier this month, he vowed to contribute $15 million to the United Nations in an effort to replace funding lost by President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.
The rewards for the Mayors Challenge will vary, with 35 cities winning $100,000, four receiving $1 million, and one winner earning $5 million, ABC News reported. American cities must have at least 30,000 residents to apply. Winners will be announced in October 2018. Elianna Spitzer
Banner urging Nevada senator to 'vote no on TrumpCare' spotted flying by the capital of West Virginia
Either a plane headed to Nevada got terribly lost in West Virginia on Monday, or someone got their senators mixed up. Spotted flying above West Virginia's state capital was a plane toting a banner urging Nevada Sen. Dean Heller (R): "Keep your word. Vote no on TrumpCare."
If West Virginians were trying to urge their Republican senator to vote no on TrumpCare, aka the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the person to talk to would be Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). Heller, who represents a state more than 2,200 miles away from Charleston, has already announced his opposition to the Senate's plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Becca Stanek