Trump reinstates the National Space Council

President Trump signed an executive order Friday re-establishing the National Space Council. Founded by President John F. Kennedy and disbanded in 1993 by the Clinton administration, the council will lead the charge on creating space policy and will coordinate "space spending between NASA, the U.S. Air Force, and intelligence agencies," Quartz reported.

Vice President Mike Pence will lead the council, and members will include the head of NASA, the director of national intelligence, and secretaries of state, defense, commerce, transportation, and homeland security.

"Welcome to a new era of American leadership in space," Pence said at the signing ceremony attended by astronauts including Buzz Aldrin, David Wolf, and Benjamin Alvin Drew. Becca Stanek