Study suggests ravens are great at planning ahead

Scientists have long thought that only humans and apes were capable of planning ahead, but a study published Thursday in the journal Science suggests ravens can too. In fact, under some circumstances the birds displayed greater skill than four-year-old children or chimpanzees at anticipating their future needs based on previous experiences.
Researchers tested ravens' planning abilities on a farm in Sweden. A zoologist taught five ravens he'd raised from hatchlings how to use a tool to open up a box that held a treat. He then presented the ravens with a test:
The next day, without the box present, the birds were offered a choice between the stone tool and "distracter" objects — toys too light or bulky to use as tools. The box would then be brought back 15 minutes after the selection. Despite the delay, the ravens chose the correct tool nearly 80 percent of the time, and successfully used the tools they selected 86 percent of the time.
The birds performed almost as well when they had to give an experimenter a bottle cap in exchange for a piece of food. The birds almost always selected the bottle cap over distracters, even though they would have to wait 15 minutes to barter with it. The preference for soon-to-be-useful items persisted when the ravens had to pass up a smaller treat in favor of either the tool or the bartering token — and even when they could use each item only after a 17-hour delay. [Scientific American]
The research raises the question of how bird-brained these birds really are, and also challenges scientists' conceptions of the evolution of intelligence. "It shows yet again how smart corvid songbirds can be even if they have a very different organization of their brains compared to primates and us humans," Andreas Nieder, a neuroscientist who was not involved in the study, told Gizmodo. "This is a fascinating case of so-called convergent evolution: similar intelligent behavior, but based on very different brain structures." Becca Stanek
President Trump's personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, sent a series of threatening messages to a stranger who'd urged him in an email to "resign now." After the man, a retired public relations professional, sent an email advising Kasowitz that it would be in "your interest and the long-term interest of your firm for you to resign from your position advising the president," he received four responses from Kasowitz that were laced with profanities and threats.
"How dare you send me an email like that," Kasowitz apparently wrote. "Watch your back, bitch." He later called the man "a piece of sh-t" and told him, "I already know where you live, I'm on you."
The man, who asked to remain anonymous, shared the string of emails with ProPublica:
Here is how Mark Kasowitz, the individual Trump endorses and trusts to be his personal lawyer, responded to a critical email sent last week. pic.twitter.com/w7n04BgNc6
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 13, 2017
The man responded politely, thanking Kasowitz for his "kind reply." However, he told ProPublica he was so "disturbed" by the email exchange that he passed it along the the FBI "so there would be a written record in case Kasowitz followed through on the threat."
ProPublica said Kasowitz's spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. Becca Stanek
While en route to Paris on Air Force One, President Trump told reporters that he would be open to inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House someday. "I don't think this is the right time, but the answer is yes I would," Trump said.
He admitted that it would be "very easy" to say he "absolutely" would not, but argued that's "the stupid thing to do." "If you don't have dialogue, you have to be fools. Fools," Trump said. "It would be the easiest thing for me to say ... I will never speak to him, and everybody would love me. But I have to do what's right."
During his chat with reporters, Trump also continued to express hesitancy toward blaming Russia for hacking the U.S. presidential election. "I'm not saying it wasn't Russia. What I'm saying is that we have to protect ourselves no matter who it is," Trump said, noting that China and North Korea are also "very good at this."
Trump asked Putin twice during their meeting last week whether Russia meddled in the U.S. election, to which Putin twice insisted that Russia did not interfere. Trump shrugged when reporters asked why he didn't further press Putin on the matter. "What do you do?" Trump said. "End up in a fistfight with somebody?" Becca Stanek
Trump thinks the 'only thing more difficult' than achieving peace between Israel and Palestine is health care
Solving the multi-generational conflict between Israel and Palestine is certainly complicated, but President Trump thinks there's something even more complicated than that. "I'd say the only thing more difficult than peace between Israel and the Palestinians is health care," Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday night.
Drawing comparisons is apparently the next step, now that Trump has finally figured out what "nobody knew": that health-care reform "could be so complicated." However, it's hard to gauge exactly how difficult Trump actually thinks health-care reform is, considering in May he claimed that achieving peace between Israel and Palestine is "not as difficult as people have thought over the years."
Trump's remarks about the impossibility of health care arrived one day before his party released a revised draft of its plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. If health-care reform is really more "difficult" than resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, that doesn't bode well for Senate Republicans' health-care vote slated for next week. Becca Stanek
Trump wants his border wall to have holes in it so Americans don't get crushed by falling bags of drugs
On Wednesday night, President Trump informed reporters on Air Force One that his proposed border wall needs to be see-through, or at least have holes in it, so Americans don't get crushed by falling bags of drugs, the White House transcript of the conversation shows. Trump reportedly held court with the traveling press pool for more than an hour while en route to Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"One of the things with the wall is, you need transparency," Trump said. "You have to be able to see through it. In other words, if you can't see through the wall — so it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what's on the other side of the wall."
Trump then offered reporters "an example."
"As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don't see them — they hit you in the head with 60 pounds of stuff? It's over," Trump said. "As crazy as that sounds, you need transparency through that wall."
As crazy as it sounds, indeed. Jeva Lange
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), who has spent weeks wobbling over the GOP health-care bill, appeared potentially won-over by Thursday's revised draft — which now gives hundreds of millions of federal dollars to her state, Bloomberg Politics reports. "It's no secret that health care needs to be reformed, but it needs to be done right," Murkowski said last month. "So know that I remain committed to ensuring that all Alaskans have access to affordable, quality health care and will vet this bill through that lens."
On Thursday, Murkowski told reporters she will need to read through the bill before making a decision. Three other Republicans have already confirmed they will not be voting in favor of the legislation.
Still, Murkowski's vote has the potential to be make-or-break, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can't afford to lose more than two members of his party and still pass the bill. Under the new draft of the health-care bill:
[Alaska] would get a larger share of money for health insurers meant to stabilize markets where people buy coverage. Under the formula, any state with insurance premiums 75 percent higher than the national average would qualify to get 1 percent of the $132 billion from a long-term insurance stability fund. Alaska appears to be the only state that qualifies, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. [Bloomberg Politics]
Another part of the bill would benefit Alaska in addition to other states "that didn't expand Medicaid under ObamaCare," Bloomberg Politics writes. "The bill changes the calculation for determining Medicaid payments to hospitals to assist with uncompensated care. It allots funds based on a state's uninsured population rather than Medicaid enrollment, as the original legislation did."
Read more about how the bill benefits Alaska at Bloomberg Politics and follow where Senate Republicans stand on the health-care bill at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
A recent North Korean missile launch proved that Kim Jong Un likely has the ability to hit Alaska if he so chooses. But while being in range of a nuclear weapon — and a dictator who threatens to use it — would scare most reasonably-minded Americans, Alaskans remain characteristically unfazed, The New York Times reports.
"I've lived a good life, so if something happens, it happens," Gary Melven, 68, told the Times. A Vietnam War veteran, Melven recalled similar Cold War nuclear attack anxieties when he was a boy in Anchorage and added that he wasn't afraid then, either: "I was more interested in riding my bike."
“You start worrying about everything, you'll go crazy and you won't enjoy life," advised another Alaskan, Jim Gorski, a former Navy pilot. John Humphries, a former military helicopter pilot, added: "What are we going to do up here that we're not already doing? They're not going to evacuate Anchorage. We have more to worry about from an earthquake and tsunami."
Read more about Alaska's preppers — and those who don't even bother — at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Jimmy Carter 'encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building' after collapsing from dehydration
Former President Jimmy Carter, 92, is reportedly doing "fine" after collapsing from dehydration while constructing homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Canada, The Washington Post reports. Although Carter was rushed to the hospital, where he is under observation, the former president "encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building," the Carter Center said in a statement.
Habitat for Humanity credits Carter — a melanoma survivor — and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, with having built or repaired nearly 4,000 homes with the organization worldwide. The couple was participating in an effort to build or repair 100 homes in Canada in four days when the former president collapsed. Jeva Lange