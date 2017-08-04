Danish prince, mad at not being called a 'king,' refuses to be buried next to his queen wife

A Danish prince is refusing to be buried beside his wife, Queen Margrethe, because the monarchy will not call him a "king," CNN reports. Prince Henrik, 83, became a prince consort when he married then-crown Princess Margrethe in 1967, The Guardian adds.

"It is no secret that the prince for many years has been unhappy with his role and the title he has been awarded in the Danish monarchy. This discontent has grown more and more in recent years," said palace communications chief Lene Balleby. "For the prince, the decision not to buried beside the queen is the natural consequence of not having been treated equally to his spouse — by not having the title and role he has desired."

The Danish Royal House said in a statement that Queen Margrethe, 77, has "for some time been familiar with the decision of His Royal Highness and acknowledges the decision." She is expected to be buried in the Roskilde Cathedral in a custom-made sarcophagus.

Prince Henrik retired last year, renouncing his royal title. Jeva Lange