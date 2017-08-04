What can we learn from this blown-up image of Stephen Bannon's white board?

Friday offered home viewers a rare opportunity to glimpse chief strategist Stephen Bannon's white board (not to be confused with his conspiracy board), an object of obsession in some circles ever since it was teased in a CNN article last April.
The board was first visually confirmed in early May in the background of a selfie taken by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. A new view of the board was then accidentally posted (and swiftly deleted) on Friday by Dinesh D'Souza, in photographs of his visit to the White House. Why was D'Souza at the White House? Because he was "handing out copies of his new book, which compares Democrats to Nazis," of course, as the Center for Public Integrity's Christina Wilkie reported:
Dinesh D’Souza is in the West Wing today handing out copies of his new book, which compares Democrats to Nazis. He signed one for Trump. pic.twitter.com/cr1IEDlhRr
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 4, 2017
D'Souza is responsible for the conspiracy-theory-laced films 2016: Obama's America and Hillary's America. He also pled guilty to a charge of making illegal donations to his friend's Senate campaign in 2014. D'Souza fought back against the charges, Media Matters reports, claiming they were "stifling political dissent" and reminiscent of "Nazi Germany." You might be beginning to see a pattern.
But back to the board: What can blown-up images of Bannon's to-do list teach us about the Trump administration's inner workings? First of all, there are at least four "EOs," or executive orders, that are listed, including a checked-off "Buy American." The word "TAXES" is written on the board in capital letters and then starred, circled, and emphasized with three exclamation points. Lest anyone miss it, "TAXES" is also being pointed at with a number of red arrows. As an additional safeguard against "TAXES" getting overlooked (there is a lot going on), "CUT CORP TAX" is written at the bottom of the board too.
There are also a number of mysterious, multi-colored dots on the board — perhaps from Bannon testing his white board pens? Or some mysterious code? Draw your own conclusions below. Jeva Lange
Color enhanced photos of Steve Bannon’s office whiteboard: pic.twitter.com/yHJXZTZfZR
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 4, 2017
Bill Maher asks how evangelicals can support Trump, 'giant liar,' given his similarities to 'Satan, father of lies'
HBO host Bill Maher on Friday sat down with Ralph Reed, formerly executive director of the Christian Coalition and currently chair of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, to ask why evangelical Christians are so supportive of President Trump despite what Maher perceives as some devilish tendencies.
"Why do you think Trump’s support among the evangelicals is so solid?" Maher said. "Because he does seem like the least Christian man ever." Reed protested that though he did not initially expect to like Trump, he found the president's "word was his bond" as their acquaintanceship progressed, specifically pointing to Trump's nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
"So what you're saying is as long as he keeps his word to you, but lies to everybody else — because you can't deny that he's a giant liar," Maher replied, adding, "Don't you call Satan the 'father of lies'? Isn't that what he is? Isn't that, like, a little name you have for him? So, Trump, giant liar. Satan, father of lies." Reed replied by arguing that Trump, while imperfect, is the victim of selective outrage to which Democrat Hillary Clinton was immune in 2016.
Watch a clip of the conversation below. Discussion of Trump's honesty begins around the 2:50 mark. Bonnie Kristian
Three U.S. Marines are missing after their plane crashed off the coast of Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, the Marine Corps has announced. The troops were flying in a Marine MV-22B Osprey when a "mishap" took the plane down. Of the 26 Marines on board at the time of the accident, 23 have been rescued already.
"Small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations," said a statement from the military. Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said no Australian forces were involved and offered Australian assistance for the search. Bonnie Kristian
A Northwestern University professor, Wyndham Lathem, and a staffer from Britain's Oxford University, Andrew Warren, were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oakland, California, Friday after a national manhunt in connection to a murder in Chicago.
Lathem and Warren are both suspects in the stabbing death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, a cosmetologist. The two men separately turned themselves in to Bay Area authorities.
Cornell-Duranleau was found dead in Lathem's apartment in Chicago after what police described as "some type of falling out." Warren's connection to the situation is unclear. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump defended National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster in a statement Friday evening, attempting to ward off right-wing criticism the official has attracted this week. "General McMaster and I are working very well together," Trump said. "He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country."
McMaster has come under fire for his dismissal of several National Security Council staff members; his approach to the war in Afghanistan; and his renewal of security clearance for former President Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice.
"McMaster has been undermining the president to the point of insubordination," said Mike Cernovich, a controversial right-wing activist who runs McMasterLeaks.com, in a representative critique of the former general. "For example," he continued, "McMaster has been pulling the security clearances of pro-Trump members of the NSC." Bonnie Kristian
Former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak maintained the innocence of his conversations with former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in a Russian television appearance Saturday.
"We only spoke about the most simple things," Kislyak claimed, labeling the talks "completely correct, calm, absolutely transparent." "In any case, there were no secrets on our side," he added. "There are a number of issues which are important for cooperation between Russia and the United States — most of all, terrorism. And that was one of the things we discussed."
Kislyak also met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, before Trump took office. He was removed from his diplomatic post in June. Bonnie Kristian
The State Department on Friday officially started the process of extracting the United States from the Paris Agreement. President Trump announced his intent to withdraw from the international emissions reduction deal in June, condemning the pact's "draconian financial and economic burdens," but no official notice was delivered to the United Nations until this week.
"The United States supports a balanced approach to climate policy that lowers emissions while promoting economic growth and ensuring energy security," says the statement from State, which also indicates the U.S. will continue to participate in major climate negotiations "to protect U.S. interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration."
French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to persuade Trump to reconsider his stance on the Paris accord during Trump's visit to France last month, but his hopes were apparently unjustified. Bonnie Kristian
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations of election manipulation collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, has asked the White House for documents pertaining to Michael Flynn, President Trump's short-tenured national security adviser, The New York Times reports. The request is not an official subpoena, but it marks the first time Mueller's probe is known to have sought information directly from the White House.
The request also indicates Mueller's investigation — which has entered a new, "more serious phase" as it now involves a grand jury — encompasses Flynn's financial dealings as well as Trump's. "We don't know exactly what these developments portend," Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas Law School professor, told The Hill, "other than that there's actually some significant criminal charges being considered." Bonnie Kristian