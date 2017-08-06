Trump celebrates 'the single largest economic sanctions package ever on North Korea'

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday voted to approve new, punitive sanctions against North Korea in retaliation for Pyongyang's two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests this year.
The sanctions package, which passed with the support of China and Russia, focuses on export prohibitions and is expected to cut the country's $3 billion annual export income by one third. President Trump celebrated to vote on Twitter Saturday evening:
The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 to sanction North Korea. China and Russia voted with us. Very big financial impact!
United Nations Resolution is the single largest economic sanctions package ever on North Korea. Over one billion dollars in cost to N.K.
Nikki Haley, the American ambassador to the U.N., also emphasized the historic import of the U.S.-drafted measure. "This resolution is the single largest economic sanctions package ever leveled against the North Korean regime," she said. "This is the most stringent set of sanctions on any country in a generation."
A Venezuelan military base was subject to a "terrorist" attack late Saturday night, said Diosdado Cabello, head of Venezuela's ruling party and a loyalist of the deeply unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.
However, video posted on social media before the incident suggests it may have been a coup attempt instead, as the clip shows members of a Venezuelan army unit demanding "the immediate formation of a transition government." "This is not a coup d'etat," the speaker says. "This is a civic and military action to re-establish constitutional order. But more than that, it is to save the country from total destruction."
Meanwhile, Venezuela's new Constitutional Assembly on Saturday ousted the nation's top prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, sending guards in riot gear to keep her from her office. Ortega, a Maduro critic, was replaced by one of his supporters.
The Constitutional Assembly was created a week ago under a Maduro proposal to dissolve the country's former legislature, which was dominated by his opposition. The vote that installed the new legislature is under investigation, as independent polling suggests the Maduro government massively inflated turnout numbers and rigged the election in its favor.
All this political unrest comes as Venezuela continues to suffer a major economic crisis under Maduro's regime; food shortages are serious and inflation is high. Read here The Week's explanation of the country's descent into chaos.
Stephen Miller, the Trump adviser who disavowed the Statue of Liberty poem, could be the new White House communications director
President Trump's senior policy adviser and speechwriter, Stephen Miller, is reportedly under consideration to fill the White House communications director job vacated by Anthony Scaramucci. An unnamed senior administration official told Axios Saturday Miller's name is in play but not at the top of Trump's short list. White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, with whom Miller is ideologically simpatico, reportedly supports putting Miller in a more communications-focused position.
Miller, 31, previously worked on Trump's campaign and, before that, as then-Sen. Jeff Sessions' aide; he is best known for his combative interview style and, this past week, his disavowal of the pro-immigration poem on the base of the Statue of Liberty. To get a taste of what the Miller communications era could be like, watch him in action on Sunday shows below.
Trump tweeted “Congratulations Stephen Miller on representing me... Great job!” on Sunday. Was it? Here's what he said. h/t @JesseRodriguez pic.twitter.com/ORZKcCGBz8
While President Trump begins his first official vacation in office, a 17-day "working vacation" at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been vacationing — in Siberia. The Russian leader kept busy diving, hiking, and, as is his wont, releasing shirtless photos of his experiences:
Vladimir Putin boats, sunbathes and picks mushrooms in his Russian vacation photos https://t.co/M6SlKOJm8W pic.twitter.com/pzthC5T4gs
"The water in the lake doesn't get warmer than 17 degrees [Celsius, or 62 degrees Fahrenheit], but this didn't stop the president from going for a swim," said a Kremlin representative of Putin. "He went hunting underwater with a mask and snorkel ... The president chased after one pike for two hours, there was no way he could shoot it, but in the end he got what he wanted."
The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote Saturday afternoon on punitive sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's two tests of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology that could potentially execute a nuclear strike on the U.S. mainland. If approved, the sanctions package will cut North Korean export incomes — currently about $3 billion annually — by one third.
The sanctions target North Korean exports of commodities including coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore, and seafood. The measure would "also prohibit countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean laborers working abroad, ban new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures," Reuters reports.
North Korean allies Russia and China are expected to support the vote, which makes passage highly likely. The measure condemns Pyongyang's nuclear program "in the strongest terms" and demands it be ended "in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner."
Bill Maher asks how evangelicals can support Trump, 'giant liar,' given his similarities to 'Satan, father of lies'
HBO host Bill Maher on Friday sat down with Ralph Reed, formerly executive director of the Christian Coalition and currently chair of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, to ask why evangelical Christians are so supportive of President Trump despite what Maher perceives as some devilish tendencies.
"Why do you think Trump’s support among the evangelicals is so solid?" Maher said. "Because he does seem like the least Christian man ever." Reed protested that though he did not initially expect to like Trump, he found the president's "word was his bond" as their acquaintanceship progressed, specifically pointing to Trump's nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
"So what you're saying is as long as he keeps his word to you, but lies to everybody else — because you can't deny that he's a giant liar," Maher replied, adding, "Don't you call Satan the 'father of lies'? Isn't that what he is? Isn't that, like, a little name you have for him? So, Trump, giant liar. Satan, father of lies." Reed replied by arguing that Trump, while imperfect, is the victim of selective outrage to which Democrat Hillary Clinton was immune in 2016.
Watch a clip of the conversation below. Discussion of Trump's honesty begins around the 2:50 mark.
Three U.S. Marines are missing after their plane crashed off the coast of Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, the Marine Corps has announced. The troops were flying in a Marine MV-22B Osprey when a "mishap" took the plane down. Of the 26 Marines on board at the time of the accident, 23 have been rescued already.
"Small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations," said a statement from the military. Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said no Australian forces were involved and offered Australian assistance for the search.
Update Aug 6.: U.S. military officials have called off rescue efforts and no longer expect to find the missing Marines alive. Recovery and crash investigation operations will continue.
A Northwestern University professor, Wyndham Lathem, and a staffer from Britain's Oxford University, Andrew Warren, were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oakland, California, Friday after a national manhunt in connection to a murder in Chicago.
Lathem and Warren are both suspects in the stabbing death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, a cosmetologist. The two men separately turned themselves in to Bay Area authorities.
Cornell-Duranleau was found dead in Lathem's apartment in Chicago after what police described as "some type of falling out." Warren's connection to the situation is unclear.