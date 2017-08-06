Corrosion caused deadly accident at Ohio State Fair

John Oliver gave a brief kiss-off to Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, then spent a little time picking at the guy who might replace the Mooch as White House communications director: "Stephen Miller: policy advisor and vitamin D-deficient Minion." Oliver knows what you're thinking (maybe): "You might well think, 'That's unfair — anyone can find a photo of someone looking a bit like a Minion.' But with Miller, it is genuinely hard to find a photo of him not looking like a Minion." He tried to prove his case with photographic evidence.

Oliver played the "incredible exchange" between Miller and CNN's Jim Acosta (the one where Miller disavows the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty, not the one where he dismissively calls Acosta "cosmopolitan"). Oliver disagreed with Miller's assessment of the poem's significance, using The Rock as supporting evidence, then gawked at Miller's age, 31, making him young enough to have YouTube evidence of his run for student government at his fancy Santa Monica high school. In the speech, young Miller said he is "sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us."