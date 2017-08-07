Tillerson says U.S. will respond to Russia's embassy expulsions by September

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Sunday with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of a summit in the Philippines, and on Monday he said the U.S. would issue its response by Sept. 1 to Moscow's July 30 announcement that it is expelling 755 U.S. embassy and consulate staff from Russia. Tillerson said he told Lavrov that the U.S. hasn't yet decided on how it will respond to the expulsions, Moscow's retaliation for new U.S. sanctions against Russia, and asked "several clarifying questions" about the Russian move. Lavrov told reporters he had explained how Russia would carry out its response, which includes closing a U.S. recreation retreat outside Moscow, but did not provide details.
Russia's response has caused some confusion, since the U.S. thought to have fewer than 755 Americans working at its Russian consulates and embassy. President Trump signed the sanctions bill last week, after it passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, but has criticized it several times since. He has made no public comments about the Russian sanctions yet. Peter Weber
John Oliver takes on Stephen Miller with Minions, The Rock, and video of Miller politicking in high school
John Oliver gave a brief kiss-off to Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, then spent a little time picking at the guy who might replace the Mooch as White House communications director: "Stephen Miller: policy advisor and vitamin D-deficient Minion." Oliver knows what you're thinking (maybe): "You might well think, 'That's unfair — anyone can find a photo of someone looking a bit like a Minion.' But with Miller, it is genuinely hard to find a photo of him not looking like a Minion." He tried to prove his case with photographic evidence.
Oliver played the "incredible exchange" between Miller and CNN's Jim Acosta (the one where Miller disavows the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty, not the one where he dismissively calls Acosta "cosmopolitan"). Oliver disagreed with Miller's assessment of the poem's significance, using The Rock as supporting evidence, then gawked at Miller's age, 31, making him young enough to have YouTube evidence of his run for student government at his fancy Santa Monica high school. In the speech, young Miller said he is "sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us."
"Wow, he is truly one of the most revolting humans (Minions) I have ever seen," Oliver said. "You know, in a way, there is no more fitting spokesman for the Trump administration than an entitled, elitist a--hole who refuses to take responsibility for the messes he makes, and who can somehow manage to pick a fight with a f---ing statue." There is NSFW language, but the clip ends on a happier note. Watch below. Peter Weber
The malfunction last month of an amusement park ride at the Ohio State Fair was caused by major corrosion, the manufacturer said Sunday.
On July 26, a row of seats broke off from the Fire Ball ride, with video showing it flying through the air and landing hard. One person, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell of Columbus, was killed, and seven were injured. The ride was 18 years old, KMG product manager Albert Kroon said, and "excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years. This finally led to the catastrophic failure of the ride during operation."
The chief ride inspector for Ohio's Division of Amusement Ride Safety said after the accident that the Fire Ball had been inspected multiple times over the course of two days, passing every time. Last year, there were about 30,900 injuries associated with amusement park rides seen in U.S. emergency rooms, Patty Davis, press secretary for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told CNN. Catherine Garcia
President Trump said Sunday night he spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about new United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea, approved Saturday in response to the country's recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests.
The pair are "very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions," Trump tweeted. The resolution, drafted by the United States, bans North Korea from exporting coal, seafood, lead, lead ore, iron, and iron ore and prohibits countries from starting new joint ventures with North Korea. The sanctions are expected to cut North Korea's $3 billion annual export revenue by a third. Catherine Garcia
A tornado swept through Tulsa early Sunday, sending 30 people to the hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries.
Most of the people injured were inside or outside of restaurants that were closing, authorities said. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Teague told The Associated Press the tornado had wind speeds of 111 to 135 mph, and not long after, two tornadoes with winds of 65 to 85 mph were seen on radar east and northeast of Tulsa. Power poles were damaged, signs were ripped off, and a TGI Fridays suffered major damage from the tornado, and for a brief time, more than 17,000 customers were without power. Catherine Garcia
Venezuelan soldiers shot and killed two armed attackers who stormed into a military base on Sunday in the city of Valencia, President Nicolas Maduro said.
About 20 armed men — some civilians, a few soldiers — entered the base, and went straight to where the weapons were stored; Socialist party officials said eight were arrested, including at least three members of the military, while the rest escaped with weapons. Anti-government protesters are angry over Maduro move on Friday to install a controversial Constituent Assembly, which backs him and has the power to dissolve all government bodies. Anti-government protests have been raging across Venezuela for four months, with the opposition speaking out against Maduro and the country's recession, inflation, and food and medicine shortages. Catherine Garcia
The deputy attorney general says the Justice Department won't 'prosecute journalists for doing their jobs'
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in an interview on Fox News Sunday that he is ready to "devote whatever resources are necessary" and prosecute "anybody who breaks the law" to get executive branch leaks under control.
"What we need to look at in every leak referral we get, we look at the facts and circumstances. What was the potential harm caused by the leak? What were the circumstances? That’s more important to us than who it is who is the leaker," he said. Still, Rosenstein cointinued, "if we identify somebody — no matter what their position is — if they violated the law and that case warrants prosecution, we’ll prosecute it."
While Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday suggested he might target members of the media who report based on leaks, Rosenstein claimed Sunday the "attorney general has been very clear that we're after the leakers, not the journalists," adding, "We don't prosecute journalists for doing their jobs." Watch the full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Vice President Mike Pence in a statement Sunday roundly denied any suggestion he might run against or in place of President Trump in the 2020 election.
"The American people know that I could not be more honored to be working side by side with a president who is making America great again," he said. "Whatever fake news may come our way, my entire team will continue to focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020. Any suggestion otherwise is both laughable and absurd."
Pence's press secretary, Marc Lotter, had already denied the 2020 possibility Saturday, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday called it "complete fiction." All three were responding to a Saturday New York Times story reporting "Pence’s schedule is so full of political events that Republicans joke that he is acting more like a second-term vice president hoping to clear the field than a No. 2 sworn in a little over six months ago." Bonnie Kristian