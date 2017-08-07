Amy Schumer is making her Broadway debut in a play written by Steve Martin

Comedian Amy Schumer will join a stacked cast for her Broadway debut this fall. Schumer is set to star alongside Tony winner Laura Benanti, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Firefly actor Alan Tudyk in Meteor Shower, a play written by Steve Martin.

The play, directed by Jerry Zaks, follows the evening that unfolds after a couple invites another pair over to watch a meteor shower. While one of the couples (Schumer and Tudyk) are expecting a casual dinner, the other couple (Benanti and Key) "aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends," a press release foreshadows. "Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky," the press release says.

Broadway World reported the play "broke box office records" when it debuted last year in San Diego. It later played in New Haven, Connecticut.

Previews on Broadway start Nov. 1, and the play will open at Broadway's Booth Theater on Nov. 29. Becca Stanek