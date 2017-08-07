Jay Cutler returns to football with 1-year, $10-million deal with Dolphins

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, ending his short-lived retirement from football. Cutler's deal with the Dolphins is worth $10 million, plus incentives, as Miami looks to bolster its roster following quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee injury last week.
Cutler last played with the Chicago Bears, appearing in just five games last season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. In May, he announced his retirement from football, saying he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst. The plan apparently changed when Miami head coach Adam Gase, who worked with Cutler in Chicago as the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2015, called Cutler and asked whether he was physically ready to step into the pocket this season.
Cutler said he told Gase he was "good to go." He joked at his introductory press conference Monday that his position allows him some conditioning leeway, anyway: "The good thing is I play quarterback, so I don't have to be in that great cardiovascular shape," Cutler quipped, per NBC Sports.
Cutler will likely assume the starting job, leap-frogging backup signal-caller Matt Moore. Kimberly Alters
This test will tell you if you'd be able to immigrate to America under Trump's proposed new requirements
Fluent in English? Check. U.S. bachelor's degree? Check. Nobel Prize? No? Then if the White House-backed RAISE Act is passed, you might be out of luck immigrating to the United States, Time reports. The new merit-based immigration bill would allow entry to applicants with the highest number of points — but as the legislation is currently written, many American citizens likely wouldn't even be able to meet the minimum 30 points required.
The super strict guidelines are the point, supporters say. "The RAISE Act ends chain migration and replaces our low-skill system with a new, points-based system for receiving a green card," President Trump said during the introduction of the legislation. "This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy. The RAISE Act prevents new migrants and new immigrants from collecting welfare and protects U.S. workers from being displaced."
A Nobel Prize gives an applicant the biggest boost, with 25 points. A recent Olympic medal would give an applicant 15 points, and a job offer with a salary of at least $155,800 would give an applicant 13 points — but if you're over 50, or don't plan investing more than $1.35 million in the U.S., you receive zero points in those categories. Learn what your own score would be by taking a test at Time. Jeva Lange
Kayleigh McEnany, who appeared Sunday on Trump TV's "real news" broadcast, is now the Republican National Committee's national spokesperson. The RNC announced Monday that McEnany, a former CNN contributor, will serve as "an integral part of our party's ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country." "Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018," RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.
McEnany's new role as the Republican Party's TV and radio spokesperson was revealed just a day after a video debuted on President Trump's Facebook page featuring McEnany boosting good news about the president. The pro-Trump pundit had announced her departure from CNN for a "new role" Saturday.
In the video, which critics deemed "propaganda," McEnany brought up the latest employment report, claiming Trump had "clearly steered the economy back in the right direction." HuffPost reported that the RNC "was not involved" with McEnany's video for Trump TV, but RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said the RNC thinks "it's a great idea for the campaign to be putting out videos that talk about the president's accomplishments." Becca Stanek
Is Virginia's mysterious 'driverless' van actually being driven by a man dressed as a car seat?
Welcome to Arlington, Virginia, where a fake driverless car is apparently on the loose. "Fake," because the driverless car actually does seem to have a driver — only, he's disguised as a car seat.
Let's back up.
ARL Now first reported that "a mysterious, seemingly driverless van" was spotted last week "cruising the streets of Arlington's Courthouse and Clarendon neighborhoods." ARL Now added that "the unmarked gray van with Virginia license plates drove up and down Wilson and Clarendon Boulevards more than a half dozen times — with no one in the driver's seat or passenger seat."
On Monday, NBC Washington's Adam Tuss took a closer look — and realized there was in fact someone in the car:
This is one of the strangest things I've ever seen @nbcwashington @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8ipKEnkeiq
— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017
I tried talking to the driver - but he blew through a red light and drove off. Could this all be a prank??? @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/bn72daBNUA
— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017
Driverless car pranks are a thing, but it's not entirely clear what this seat — uh, man — is up to here. Jeva Lange
Mar-a-Lago placed an obligatory ad in an effort to hire foreign workers during 'Made in America' week
Last month, President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, placed an obligatory ad seeking seasonal employees in order to obtain permission from the Labor Department to hire foreign workers, The Washington Post reports. The ad coincidentally ran during "Made in America" week at the White House.
U.S. businesses are required to take a number of steps to prove that attempts to hire American workers failed before they are given permission to hire foreign workers, including placing ads in newspapers. Mar-a-Lago's ad, on page C8 of The Palm Beach Post, gave no email address or phone number and asked applicants to "apply by fax." It ran twice.
Many hotels seek such exceptions from the government. Mar-a-Lago is looking to hire 35 waiters as well as 20 cooks and 15 housekeepers for the winter season.
"The club's request for visas stood out because it came in the middle of 'Made in America Week' at the White House, as Trump and his administration sought to highlight his push to remake U.S. trade policy. Even as Trump urged other U.S. businesses to 'hire American,' his business was gathering evidence to prove that it couldn't," the Post writes. Jeva Lange
The Guardian revealed Monday that staffers at the Department of Agriculture have been given very specific instructions about which words are acceptable and unacceptable to use when writing about climate change-related work:
"Climate change" is in the "avoid" category, to be replaced by "weather extremes." Instead of "climate change adaption," staff are asked to use "resilience to weather extremes."
The primary cause of human-driven climate change is also targeted, with the term "reduce greenhouse gases" blacklisted in favor of "build soil organic matter, increase nutrient use efficiency." Meanwhile, "sequester carbon" is ruled out and replaced by "build soil organic matter." [The Guardian]
The instructions, detailed in an email sent in February by Bianca Moebius-Clune, director of soil health, mark "the clearest indication yet that staff have been instructed to steer clear of acknowledging climate change or its myriad consequences," The Guardian reported. Moebius-Clune insisted in the email that the department would not "change the modeling, just how we talk about it."
Trump has repeatedly expressed doubts about the scientifically-backed reality of climate change. Trump's top pick for the USDA's chief scientist, Sam Clovis, has called climate research "junk science."
"These records reveal Trump's active censorship of science in the name of his political agenda," said Meg Townsend, open government attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "To think that federal agency staff who report about the air, water, and soil that sustains the health of our nation must conform their reporting with the Trump administration's anti-science rhetoric is appalling and dangerous for America and the greater global community." Becca Stanek
Orrin Hatch protests the snickering commentators after saying senators 'shot their wad on health care'
Eighty-three-year-old Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) learned Monday that to "shoot one's wad" no longer means to most people what it did in the good ol' days.
Last Wednesday, the Utah senator complained that "we're not going back to health care. We're in tax now. As far as I'm concerned, they shot their wad on health care and that's the way it is. I'm sick of it." The comment naturally earned a few chuckles, although Hatch did nothing to discourage amused smiles when he protested Monday:
As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here's a valuable jargon lesson on "wads" and the shooting of them. https://t.co/dOYvcfgImO pic.twitter.com/wk9aaNb3s2
— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 7, 2017
It's true that "wad" used to commonly refer to "a plug of tow, cloth, etc." that was used to "retain the powder and shot in position in charging a gun or cartridge" and that "to shoot one's wad" meant, colloquially, "to do all that one can do." Hatch is also correct that few of us were alive during the Civil War to actually learn this.
He fails to add though, that despite his age potentially precluding him from searching the phrase on Urban Dictionary first, he was not alive during the Civil War either. Jeva Lange
Publicly, Silicon Valley's Peter Thiel has sung President Trump's praises and maintained his ardent support. But privately, Trump's biggest Silicon Valley supporter has expressed doubts about how successful Trump will be.
BuzzFeed News reported that the "weekend before the election" — just months after Thiel delivered a sweeping endorsement of Trump at the Republican National Convention — Thiel reportedly admitted in "at least one private conversation" that he thought Trump would "likely be a one-term president" if he won. After Trump did indeed win, the billionaire venture capitalist in January told friends that he thinks there's "a 50 percent chance this whole thing ends in disaster."
Trump's first months in office haven't exactly buoyed Thiel's confidence:
At an event in May in San Francisco, he was described by one guest who was in attendance as "annoyed" with the first months of Trump's presidency. With little policy being established by the White House, Thiel worried that the the next four years would be defined by stagnation and stressed the notion that he didn't think Trump would be reelected.
In describing the administration, Thiel used one defining word in front of his guests: "incompetent." [BuzzFeed News]
Trump, who has described Thiel as "a very special guy," will likely have something to tweet about that.
Read more at BuzzFeed News. Becca Stanek