Jay Cutler returns to football with 1-year, $10-million deal with Dolphins

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, ending his short-lived retirement from football. Cutler's deal with the Dolphins is worth $10 million, plus incentives, as Miami looks to bolster its roster following quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee injury last week.

Cutler last played with the Chicago Bears, appearing in just five games last season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. In May, he announced his retirement from football, saying he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst. The plan apparently changed when Miami head coach Adam Gase, who worked with Cutler in Chicago as the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2015, called Cutler and asked whether he was physically ready to step into the pocket this season.

Cutler said he told Gase he was "good to go." He joked at his introductory press conference Monday that his position allows him some conditioning leeway, anyway: "The good thing is I play quarterback, so I don't have to be in that great cardiovascular shape," Cutler quipped, per NBC Sports.

Cutler will likely assume the starting job, leap-frogging backup signal-caller Matt Moore. Kimberly Alters