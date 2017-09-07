Hackers are able to command Siri, Alexa in a frequency too high for you to hear

Researchers have discovered that it is possible to "speak" to voice assistants like Siri and Alexa in a frequency too high for the human ear to hear, Fast Company reports. This so-called "DolphinAttack" could potentially allow hackers to send commands to iPhones or Amazon Echos, asking the devices to call certain numbers or load dangerous websites. "[E]very iPhone and Macbook running Siri, any Galaxy phone, any PC running Windows 10, and even Amazon's Alexa assistant" are vulnerable to the high-frequency attack, Fast Company writes.
The problem stems from the fact that voice assistant microphones are able to "hear" sounds above 20KhZ, which adult human ears can't pick up. Electronic companies might enable devices to hear that high in the first place because "analyzing software might need every bit of 'hint' in your voice to create its understanding," said NewDealDesign founder Gadi Amit.
Hackers have to be pretty close to electronics in order to hack them with the high frequency voices — an Apple Watch is vulnerable several feet away while a hacker would have to be inches from an Amazon Echo to issue a successful DolphinAttack. That being said, "hacking an iPhone seems like no problem at all," Fast Company writes. "A hacker would merely need to walk by you in a crowd."
In theory you can protect against a DolphinAttack by turning off the "always on" setting on Siri or Google Assistant or muting Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Of course, this also makes it so the devices won't do what they're meant to: respond to your voice. Read more about DolphinAttack at Fast Company. Jeva Lange
Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter announced he is leaving the esteemed magazine after a 25-year run at its helm. "I want to leave while the magazine is on top," Carter, 68, told The New York Times on Wednesday.
Carter added that he would be spending the next six months on "garden leave" but that his long-term plans are still under wraps.
Under Carter, Vanity Fair scooped the identity of Watergate's Deep Throat and made space for the work of Annie Leibovitz, Fran Lebowitz, James Wolcott, and Dominick Dunne. Prior to his time at Vanity Fair, Carter famously antagonized Donald Trump, dubbing him a "short-fingered vulgarian" while at Spy.
It isn't clear who will succeed Carter, although he said he has suggestions. "I care about this magazine," Carter said. "I don't want it to go anywhere other than up." Read more about his departure at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Donald Trump Jr. told Senate investigators he met with the Russian lawyer to evaluate Hillary Clinton's 'fitness' to lead
In a closed-door interview Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. told Senate Judiciary Committee investigators that he met with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign because he felt "it was important to learn about [Hillary] Clinton's 'fitness' to be president," The New York Times reported. "To the extent they had information concerning the fitness, character, or qualifications of a presidential candidate, I believed that I should at least hear them out. Depending on what, if any, information they had, I could then consult with counsel to make an informed decision as to whether to give it further consideration," Trump Jr. said, per a copy of his statement obtained by the Times.
Trump Jr. told congressional investigators that he was at first unsure about accepting the meeting, and the Times noted that his intent to seek legal counsel afterwards suggests he "knew, or at least suspected" that the meeting "raised thorny legal issues." However, his account more so conveyed a meeting that was hastily arranged by a campaign that largely lacked experience and organization. The Times noted that Trump Jr. is the second person with ties to the Trump campaign to paint the campaign to investigators as "too unfamiliar with politics to pull off a master strategy — let alone coordinate with the Russian government," after senior adviser Jared Kushner did so in his own meeting with senators earlier this year.
Trump Jr. maintained Thursday that the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower did not end up being fruitful. "The meeting provided no meaningful information and turned out not to be about what had been represented," he said.
Read the full report at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
Dogs might not have campaign signs, buttons, or televised debates, but packs in Botswana are still democratic. Moreover, they cast their votes by sneezing, researchers at the New South Wales University in Australia Center for Ecosystem Science have discovered.
By studying five different wild dog packs in the Okavango Delta, the researchers found that the canines would first vote on if they wanted to go hunting by sneezing, Quartz reports. "The more sneezes that occurred, the more likely it was that the pack moved off and started hunting," explained researcher Neil Jordan.
Still, not all sneezes were equal. Any adult pack member might initiate an outing with a sneeze, but dominant dogs got the pack moving faster. "We found that when the dominant male and female were involved in the rally, the pack only had to sneeze a few times before they would move off," explains researcher Reena Walker of Brown University, who was also involved in the study. If the dominant pair didn't engage in the group communication, more sneezes — about 10 — were needed before the pack would agree to go hunting. [Quartz]
It's just like Abraham Lincoln once said: The ballot is stronger than the bark. Jeva Lange
National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell, whose only job for the past 11 years has been to be a football person, said Thursday he is not a football person, Deadspin reports.
The head-scratching comments came in conversation on FS1's First Things First. Goodell was answering a question about whether he believes Colin Kaepernick should play in the NFL: "I'm not a football expert," the boss of America's top professional football league said in response. Goodell added that while he is a "huge fan" of the sport (one would hope!), he lets "football people make those decisions."
Of the abundant lingering questions after this statement, one rises above them all: If Roger Goodell is not a "football person," who is? Watch the comments below. Jeva Lange
On Thursday morning, with Hurricane Irma churning just 900 miles away, SpaceX launched a U.S. Air Force X-37B spaceplane atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This marked the Elon Musk-founded company's first launch for the Air Force.
The uncrewed plane is headed off on a super secret mission that's scheduled to last 270 days, though the Air Force cryptically warned that "the actual duration depends on test objectives, on-orbit vehicle performance, and conditions at the landing facility." The only clues the Air Force dropped for what it hopes to accomplish on this highly classified mission were that "the primary objectives of the X-37B are twofold: reusable spacecraft technologies for America's future in space and operating experiments which can be returned to, and examined, on Earth."
After the launch, SpaceX successfully landed a Falcon 9 rocket for the 16th time.
Watch it all below. Becca Stanek
At the request of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), President Trump tweeted Thursday that individuals who were brought to America illegally as children ("DREAMers") "have nothing to worry about" while a decision on the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy is being made:
For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017
Trump called Pelosi on Thursday and while they were on the phone, she "asked him to tweet making clear that DREAMers won't be subject to deportation during the six-month DACA wind down," writes The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Trump's decision to end the DACA program Tuesday.
Trump, Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reached an agreement Wednesday to attach Hurricane Harvey aid to a three-month debt ceiling deal, a move that was strongly opposed by Republicans. Jeva Lange
A stray dog that narrowly escaped being put down is helping to save lives after Hurricane Harvey. Rocket, a lively border collie mix from Sacramento, was put on a euthanasia list in 2012, after the shelter holding the pooch deemed him too unpredictable for adoption. But National Disaster Search Dog Foundation volunteer Andrea Bergquist saw something special in Rocket's energy and saved him. Now the professionally trained canine is sniffing out storm survivors amid the wreckage in Houston. "It is truly amazing to see how far Rocket has come," Bergquist said. Christina Colizza