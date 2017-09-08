Kansas City Chiefs stun the Patriots with 42-27 win in NFL season opener

The Kansas City Chiefs crushed the defending champion New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, 42 to 27, in the 2017 NFL season opener. Few saw the upset coming, least of all the Patriots, who kicked off the game with an elaborate celebration of their five Super Bowl victories. The Chiefs chalked up 542 yards against the Patriots, the most allowed by New England under the direction of coach Bill Belichick.
Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith completed 28 of 35 passes, and three of the six scoring drives were for 90 or more yards. Three of those Chiefs touchdowns were carried in by rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who began his first game in the NFL with a fumble but then scored his first touchdown at the end of the second quarter and pulled the Chiefs ahead with a 78-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ended the night as a meme. Peter Weber
All 5 living ex-presidents are raising money together for victims of Hurricane Harvey, and likely Irma
On Thursday night, all five former U.S. presidents — Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama — launched the One America Appeal to raise money for recovery efforts in the parts of Texas and Louisiana hit by Hurricane Harvey. The donations, housed in a special fund through the George H.W. Presidential Library Foundation, in College Station, Texas, will be distributed through the Houston Harvey Relief Fund and Rebuild Texas Fund, and officials say "100 cents out of every dollar" will go to help hurricane victims.
The appeal will likely be expanded to include victims of Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that has already battered Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, among other islands, and is on track to churn up Florida starting early Sunday. President Trump threw his support behind the One America Appeal, too.
You can donate at OneAmericaAppeal.org. On Sept. 12, all four broadcast networks — CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox — plus CMT will air a prime-time Harvey telethon, "Hand in Hand," with lots of celebrities making appearances from Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and San Antonio. Peter Weber
On Thursday, the consumer credit reporting company Equifax disclosed a cybersecurity breach that could affect as many as 143 million U.S. consumers — roughly 44 percent of the U.S. population.
The credit card numbers of roughly 209,000 consumers were accessed, as well as "certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers," Equifax said in a press release. Potentially leaked information includes names, birth dates, social security numbers, addresses, and possibly driver's license numbers.
Equifax discovered the breach July 29, and believes it had been vulnerable from mid-May through July. An investigation by an independent cybersecurity firm suggested that hackers "exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files," Equifax said.
"This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do," Equifax Chairman and CEO Richard Smith said in a statement. "I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes."
The company is working with law enforcement as well as conducting a review of its security operations. Affected consumers are being alerted via mail.
Equifax shares have already fallen more than 5 percent. Becca Stanek
First responders are suing a chemical plant near Houston after they got sick from fumes that the company said were safe to breathe
First responders who worked to evacuate the region around the Arkema chemical plant fire near Houston are suing the facility after they were left "doubled over vomiting" from fumes Arkema claimed were not "toxic or harmful in any manner," the Houston Chronicle reports. The Arkema plant was left dangerously flooded from the torrential rains of Hurricane Harvey.
Several refrigerated-truck containers of volatile organic peroxides exploded last week after cooling systems failed, sending up dark plumes of smoke. The seven responders are demanding at least $1 million for what they call "gross negligence" and Arkema's willful ignorance of the "foreseeable consequences of failing to prepare" for a disaster like Harvey.
The suit alleges:
Immediately upon being exposed to the fumes from the explosion, and one by one, the police officers and first responders began to fall ill in the middle of the road. Calls for medics were made, but still no one from Arkema warned of the toxic fumes in the air. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, and even before exiting their vehicle, they became overcome by the fumes as well. The scene was nothing less than chaos. Police officers were doubled over vomiting, unable to breathe. Medical personnel, in their attempts to provide assistance to the officers, became overwhelmed and they too began to vomit and gasp for air. [International Business Times]
The chemical fire at Arkema is under ongoing investigation. Federal regulations governing chemical plant safety haven't been updated since 1992, and experts say that the decisions to upgrade plants to the latest safety technology are mostly voluntary. Jeva Lange
President Trump on Thursday wrapped up his joint press conference with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah with a jab at the press. "I'm very, very honored and happy to know that you have problems with the media also," Trump said, looking over at the Kuwaiti leader, who laughed.
The Washington Post's Aaron Blake noted that Kuwait "forbids criticism of the emir." Journalists have been sentenced to jail for offenses.
Trump took only one question from a U.S. reporter before ending the press conference. Becca Stanek
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) publicly checked President Trump's math in an interview Thursday with The New York Times. After he got through expressing his disagreement with Trump's decision to sign on to Democrats' proposal for a short-term debt hike, Ryan made clear that he thinks Trump's push for a 15 percent corporate tax rate is "unrealistic," the Times reported.
Ryan went so far as to suggest that Trump's "math did not add up," and that a corporate tax rate in "the mid to low 20 percent range was more likely and would make American businesses more competitive," the Times wrote. "He obviously wants to push that as low as possible. At the end of the day we have to make these numbers work," Ryan said.
Differences aside, Ryan is still confident that Trump will get tax reform done. "On tax reform, he's very very engaged," Ryan said. "He is very committed to selling tax reform."
Read more of Ryan's comments on the debt ceiling, as well as the DACA program for young immigrants, at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
Betsy DeVos to soften Obama-era campus sexual violence standards, citing the rights of the accused
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that she will be reviewing Obama-era campus sexual assault standards in an attempt to "balance" the scales of "Lady Justice."
Under former President Barack Obama, schools were urged to pursue sexual harassment and assault cases under the Title IX anti-discrimination law, a policy DeVos criticized for being unfair and complicated. "Instead of working with schools on behalf of students, the prior administration weaponized the Office for Civil Rights to work against schools and against students," she said, vowing that "the era of 'rule by letter' is over."
DeVos emphasized that while "every survivor of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously, every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not predetermined":
This conversation has too often been framed as a contest between men and women or the rights of sexual misconduct survivors and the due process rights of accused students. The reality is, however, a different picture. There are men and women, boys and girls, who are survivors, and there are men and women, boys and girls who are wrongfully accused. I've met them personally. I've heard their stories. And the rights of one person can never be paramount to the rights of another. [Department of Education]
"Any perceived offense can become a full-blown Title IX investigation," DeVos added. "But if everything is harassment, then nothing is."
An estimated 11 percent of students in America experience rape or sexual assault while in college and four out of five female students don't report incidents of sexual violence, RAINN reports. Read DeVos' full remarks here. Jeva Lange
The massive amount of rain that Hurricane Harvey layered over Houston apparently caused the entire metropolitan area to temporarily sink by 2 centimeters, Chris Milliner, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology, told the Houston Chronicle. "GPS data show that (the flood) was so large it flexed Earth's crust, pushing Houston down," Milliner said in a tweet earlier this week. A gallon of water weighs about 8.34 pounds and Harvey brought a record 51.88 inches of rain, making it plausible that the flooding would've weighed heavily on Houston — literally.
Milliner assured the Chronicle that this is just a "temporary drop" though. "Once floodwaters recede, we should expect a similar, but opposite elastic response of the crust, i.e., uplift," Milliner said in an email. "Similar to if you were to jump on and off your mattress." Becca Stanek