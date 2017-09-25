Tom Brady says Trump is wrong about athletes kneeling during the national anthem

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced Monday that he "certainly" disagrees with President Trump, who spent the weekend criticizing NFL players who kneel to protest police brutality during the national anthem. "I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive," Brady told the hosts of Boston WEEI's Kirk & Callahan Show.

Brady, who linked arms with fellow Patriots during the national anthem on Sunday, added: "I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in." Axios writes that Brady's words and actions matter because "Trump has called Brady a friend and described him as 'the BEST quarterback.'"

The Associated Press counted more than 200 players who knelt or sat during the national anthem in solidarity against Trump, who had urged owners on Friday to fire "son of a bitch" players who declined to stand.