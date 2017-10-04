The Yankees' comeback was a once-in-92-year phenomenon

The New York Yankees pulled their starting pitcher from the American League wild card game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning Tuesday, after Luis Severino gave up three runs and four hits. Severino is only the 17th starting pitcher to notch one or fewer outs in a postseason game, Deadspin reports. The Yankees, though, made baseball history by overcoming the odds to win the one-game playoff 8-4, becoming only the second team to win a postseason game with a starting pitcher earning one or fewer outs, and the first team to do so since 1925.
"Across all the years for the Yankees, on either side of 161st Street, the Yankees had never won a postseason game when their starting pitcher was only able to get them one out," the New York Daily News writes. "They had done everything else in October. They had never done that. Until they did it against the Twins on Tuesday night, in a game they finally ended up winning 8-4, and winning themselves a trip to Cleveland in the process."
The Yankees will begin their best-of-five series against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at Progressive Field in Ohio. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies will play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League wild card game Wednesday night at 8:08 p.m. ET. Read how the wild card game might have broken baseball at The Week. Jeva Lange
Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) rolled out a new gun control bill Wednesday that would ban the sale of bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic weapons to fire faster, essentially turning a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic one. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had 12 guns equipped with bump stocks in his hotel room, The New York Times reported, allowing him to squeeze off enough rounds to kill 59 people and injure more than 520 more in roughly just 10 minutes of firing.
Feinstein was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) for a news conference unveiling the bill, which already has 26 Democratic co-sponsors. Sanders pointed out that automatic weapons have been banned in the U.S. since 1986, while Feinstein called bump stocks a "loophole" and called for bipartisan support to ban them.
"There's been broad agreement for decades that automatic weapons should not be legal, and what we saw was an automatic weapon being used," Feinstein said.
You can watch Feinstein introduce the bill below. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump's whirlwind visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday resulted in gaffes such as Trump telling a homeowner without electricity to "have a good time" and pretending to shoot hoops with paper towel rolls.
Perhaps most of all, Trump was baffled by aid work in the U.S. territory. "Flashlights. You don't need 'em anymore," he told a crowd in a chapel, despite the fact that 95 percent of the island is still without power. He was particularly bewildered by water purification techniques, which are essential to islanders' survival due to the fact that many parts of Puerto Rico remain without drinkable water:
In Puerto Rico visit, Trump was introduced to water purification for storm victims. This exchange is quite something https://t.co/KiV4B6yPfv pic.twitter.com/3Z3TN4HTua
— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 4, 2017
"Yes, she'd drink it, because it's the only water she has," Stephen Colbert quipped on The Late Show. "Just like she's only talking to you because you're the only president we got." Read the full report at The Washington Post, and read Paul Waldman on what it's like to have a president "utterly devoid of empathy" here at The Week. Jeva Lange
A person dressed as "the Monopoly guy" photobombed the Senate Banking Committee's hearing on the Equifax data breach Wednesday, sitting just behind former CEO Richard Smith, CNBC reports:
Someone dressed like the Monopoly guy is photobombing the Senate's Equifax hearing https://t.co/zrZzUYh0nH pic.twitter.com/Vnd14kQFam
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) October 4, 2017
The classic board game character, also known as "Rich Uncle Pennybags," was in league with the liberal consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen, protesting "Get Out of Jail Free" cards for companies like Wells Fargo and Equifax.
Smith has claimed "full responsibility" for the data breach that left more than 145 million Americans vulnerable. Jeva Lange
Rex Tillerson confirms 'commitment' to Trump after reports that he called the president a 'moron'
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attempted to defuse rumors that he is unhappy in the Trump administration Wednesday, after reports surfaced that he called President Trump a "moron" in a private Pentagon meeting over the summer.
"My commitment to the success of our president and our country is as strong as it was on the day I accepted his offer," he said in a rare statement to the press.
After Trump gave an overly partisan campaign-style talk to the Boy Scouts over the summer, Tillerson — an Eagle Scout and former president of the Boy Scouts of America — threatened to quit, NBC News reported Wednesday. Tensions flared again last weekend when Trump tweeted that Tillerson should stop trying to use diplomacy on North Korea, right after Tillerson had announced direct contact with Pyongyang.
Tillerson called the stories "erroneous" and said that reports he name-called the president are "petty nonsense." Trump tweeted: "The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA!" Jeva Lange
Notably Tillerson DOES NOT deny calling Trump a "moron" pic.twitter.com/pzl5StQ6Un
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 4, 2017
Americans widely disapprove of the way President Trump is handling the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll has found. Only 32 percent of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the hurricane aftermath, while 49 percent disapprove. Comparatively, Americans think the administration has responded far better to hurricanes that hit the mainland, with only 27 percent disapproving of how Trump handled recovery in Texas and Florida.
"He didn't do a tremendous job in the states, but it's not quite as disturbing and horrific as his response in Puerto Rico," said Tara Blesh-Boren, an independent voter in Nebraska. "He is so busy getting his ego involved in these ridiculous back-and-forth arguments about things that don't matter to anyone but him that he is really not managing our country."
"It took [Trump] how long to get to Puerto Rico?" asked Bree Harris, a Democrat from Los Angeles, adding that she didn't think Trump "even [knew] that Puerto Rico was an island that was part of America."
The poll, which reached 1,150 adults nationwide, was conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 2, prior to Trump's visit to the territory Tuesday. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.1 points. Read the full results at ABC News, and more about Trump's Puerto Rico disaster at The Week. Jeva Lange
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the ancient tomb of St. Nicholas — better known as Santa Claus. The Daily Sabah reports the grave was recently found beneath the St. Nicholas Church in Turkey's southern province of Antalya, where Mr. Claus was born. "We believe this shrine has not been damaged at all, but it is quite difficult to get to it as there are mosaics on the floor," said the head of Antalya's Monument Authority, Cemil Karabayram, of the discovery.
Karabayram added to Turkey's Hurriyet that the excavation is progressing steadily and "we will reach the ground and maybe we will find the untouched body of St. Nicholas."
Prior to taking on the image of a plump, jolly delivery man, Santa Claus was a fourth-century saint who gave aid to the poor. Earlier research led archaeologists to believe the remains of St. Nicholas had been smuggled to the Italian city of Bari, although more recent studies have indicated the body preserved there, in the St. Nicholas Basilica, belongs more likely to a local priest. St. Nick, then, could still be discovered in Antalya.
"We have obtained very good results but the real work starts now," Karabayram said. Jeva Lange
President Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, were nearly indicted for felony fraud on the charge of misleading buyers of Trump SoHo hotel condos in 2012, but the case was ultimately dismissed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. after he met with Trump's personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, ProPublica, WNYC, and The New Yorker jointly report.
Kasowitz donated $25,000 to Vance's re-election campaign in 2012. And while Vance returned the $25,000 shortly before meeting with Kasowitz, Kasowitz afterward helped raise more than $50,000 for the district attorney. Asked about the $50,000 payment by reporters, Vance said he would now return the money — "more than four years after the fact," as ProPublica notes.
In the 2012 meeting with Vance, Kasowitz did not present any new arguments that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s lawyers had not already made unsuccessfully. What's more, the real estate magnate's children reportedly "knew" that they had inflated numbers at their hotel in order to make more sales, one person familiar with the Trumps' email correspondences said:
In one email, according to four people who have seen it, the Trumps discussed how to coordinate false information they had given to prospective buyers. In another, according to a person who read the emails, they worried that a reporter might be onto them. In yet another, Donald Jr. spoke reassuringly to a broker who was concerned about the false statements, saying that nobody would ever find out, because only people on the email chain or in the Trump Organization knew about the deception, according to a person who saw the email. [ProPublica]
Speaking with reporters, Vance defended his decision to overrule prosecutors: "I did not at the time believe beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had been committed," he said. "I had to make a call and I made the call, and I think I made the right call." Read the full report at ProPublica. Jeva Lange