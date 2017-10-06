Authorities are investigating whether the Las Vegas gunman had other people in his hotel room

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock may have had other people in his suite between checking into the Mandalay Bay Resort on Sept. 28 and killing at least 58 people and taking his own life on Oct. 1, NBC News reports. Authorities are trying to understand why Paddock had a phone charger in his room that did not match any of the phones he owned and are additionally puzzled by a period when garage records show Paddock's car left the hotel but one of his keys was used to access his room.

"There are several possible explanations for these anomalies, the investigators say, but they want to get to the bottom of it," NBC News writes.

Investigators have yet to find a motive for the attack, although Paddock may have explored other targets before landing on Las Vegas, including the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston. Jeva Lange