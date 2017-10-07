White House teases a new response to Iran's 'bad behavior'

Furthering rumors that President Trump will exit the Iran nuclear deal as soon as next week, the White House on Friday hinted at a forthcoming "broad strategy" overhaul of U.S.-Iran relations.

"The president isn't looking at one piece of this. He's looking at all of the bad behavior of Iran," said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, including "ballistic missile testing, destabilizing of the region, Number One state sponsor of terrorism, cyber attacks, illicit nuclear program." The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran does not have an "illicit nuclear program," and the Trump administration has repeatedly certified Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal.

Sanders did not specify how the new strategy would "[address] all of those problems," but she promised Trump will "be rolling [it] out to address that as a whole in the coming days." Bonnie Kristian