Paul Ryan says hurricane relief efforts show Trump's 'tremendous compassion'

The Trump administration's disaster relief efforts demonstrate President Trump's "tremendous compassion," House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said in an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that taped Thursday and aired Saturday morning.

"I talk to him about these things. He has tremendous compassion," Ryan said. "He is flying to these emergencies as soon as he can without jeopardizing responses. And I think the fact that he's going and stopping what he's doing and focusing on these things ... shows that the people who are suffering from these tragedies are on his mind from the center." Other assessments of Trump's apparently delayed response to Hurricane Maria's decimation of Puerto Rico have not been so positive.