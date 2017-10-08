Trump says the 'mess' in North Korea will be fixed by 'only one thing'

President Trump issued a new volley in his war of words with North Korea with a cryptic pair of tweets posted Saturday afternoon:

Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017 ...hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Trump did not specify what "one thing" he meant, though as with past tweeted threats, many observers have assumed it to be war. In late September, the White House clarified Trump did not declare war on North Korea after a similarly threatening post.

The president reiterated the 25-year point in an interview with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on the debut episode of Huckabee's new show on TBN Saturday night. "This should have been handled 25 years ago," Trump said. "This should have been handled 10 years ago. It should have been handled during the Obama administration. The truth is, Mike, I was handed a mess."