Nate downgraded to tropical storm over Mississippi

Hurricane Nate was expected to accelerate into a Category 2 storm as it made landfall in Gulf Coast states Saturday night, but instead the storm slowed and was downgraded to a tropical storm once again.

Nate made landfall Saturday in the New Orleans area and then again around Biloxi, Mississippi. Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center's forecast saw the storm moving northeast through Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky, weakening as it goes.

Though the storm winds have slowed, Nate is still bringing heavy rains. Biloxi is experiencing some flooding; evacuation orders remain in effect for some low-lying areas near the Gulf; and power outages are widespread. Bonnie Kristian