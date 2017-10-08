For a deal on DREAMers, White House demands border wall funding

In exchange for letting young undocumented immigrants, dubbed DREAMers, stay in the United States legally, the Trump administration will ask Congress to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and limit federal grants to "sanctuary cities," The Washington Post reports.
The Post obtained a document the administration distributed to Congress that listed its hard-line demands for any deal, including a major crackdown on unaccompanied minors fleeing violence in Central America. White House aides told reporters Sunday that these proposals are necessary for public safety and to make jobs for Americans.
Democrats have already denounced the wish list, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) releasing a statement saying they told Trump "we were open to reasonable border security measures ... but this list goes so far beyond what is reasonable. This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise." Read more about the Trump administration's demands at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
Winner, South Dakota, is a small town, and the high school's homecoming parade is a big deal. That's why when the entire Winner High School football team made sure everyone at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center Long-Term Care attended the parade, it left residents "flabbergasted."
Many of the elderly residents are alumni of Winner High School, and before the parade, they made pennants and pom-poms to cheer the team on. When the Winner football coach, Dan Aaker, was approached with the idea of helping get the residents to the parade route, he said the team was in and every player would be involved. The residents were "ecstatic" when the football players started streaming into the facility, ready to push them in their wheelchairs to and from the parade route, Jody Engel, hospital communications director, told ABC News.
"It's monumental to them," she said. Because Winner is such a small community, everyone supports one another, especially when it comes to the high school and its athletic teams. "To be able to participate in something that is so much a part of the thread of the community makes them feel real again," Engel said. "It's those normal everyday things they miss the most." Homecoming ended on a high note for the team, as well — they won 38-13. Catherine Garcia
Vice President Mike Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indianapolis for Sunday afternoon's game between the Colts and San Francisco 49ers, an event that was supposed to be focused on former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, whose number was being retired. Instead, Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence, left after the national anthem, during which Colts players linked arms and some 49ers kneeled, part of a yearlong protest against racism and police brutality that was recently amplified by President Trump. Most observers — reportedly including inside the West Wing — viewed Pence's NFL protest as a transparent play to breathe new life into Trump's feud with NFL players.
Pence, after bizarrely posting a photo of himself and his wife at a 2014 Colts game, tweeted that he left Sunday's game "because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem." Trump tweeted that he had asked Pence "to leave stadium if any players kneeled." The pool reporters assigned to Pence were told to wait in the van because the vice president would likely leave early; also, Pence was scheduled to be at a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, the first of four during a three-day swing through the Golden State. Among those skeptical of Pence's intentions was 49ers safety Eric Reid, who said "this looks like a PR stunt to me."
Statement by @E_Reid35 regarding the Vice President's brief appearance at the game. "This is what systemic oppression looks like." pic.twitter.com/Aoy2GWons2
— Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 8, 2017
If so, it was an expensive stunt. The tab for flying Air Force Two to Indianapolis and back from the West was at least $250,000, The Washington Post calculates, and then there are the costs of Secret Service advance work and local police and other emergency responders working Sunday shifts to ensure Pence's safety in Indianapolis. If the Pences had wanted to honor Manning, it would have been cheaper and more precious to just invite him to dinner at the Naval Observatory, their government-issued mansion. Peter Weber
Shortly after the U.S. Embassy in Ankara announced Sunday it would no longer handle any non-immigrant visa applications in Turkey, the Turkish Embassy in Washington fired back, saying it was also suspending visa services.
The U.S. Embassy cited "recent events" that forced the U.S. government to reassess Turkey's "commitment" to the security of U.S. personnel in the country. Earlier this week, a Turkish national who worked at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul was arrested and accused of being involved in the July 2016 attempted coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Non-immigrant visas are issued to people traveling for tourism, business, medical treatment, study, and temporary work. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is worried that President Trump's threats against leaders of other countries could put the United States "on the path to World War III," he told The New York Times on Sunday.
Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump treats the presidency like a "reality show" and acts "like he's doing The Apprentice or something. He concerns me. He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation." Every day at the White House, "it's a situation of trying to contain him," Corker continued, and the only people saving us all are "the good guys" like Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House chief of staff John Kelly, who are "able to talk him down when he gets spun up."
Corker is not running for re-election, and earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted that Corker "begged" him for an endorsement and decided to retire after Trump said "NO." Corker denied this to the Times, and said over four conversations, Trump urged him to run again, even calling him last week to ask Corker to reconsider. "I don't know why the president tweets out things that are not true," Corker said. "You know he does it, everyone knows he does it, but he does." Despite his harsh words and a Sunday morning tweet calling Trump's Oval Office an "adult day care center," Corker said he does like Trump and wishes him "no harm." Catherine Garcia
Following a New York Times report about movie and television producer Harvey Weinstein paying off women who had accused him of sexual harassment, The Weinstein Company announced Sunday that Weinstein has been "terminated, effective immediately."
The company, co-founded by Weinstein, will now be led by his brother, Bob Weinstein, and chief operating officer David Glasser. Weinstein was suspended on Friday, and the board of directors said an internal investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations will continue. A person with knowledge of the situation told Variety that Weinstein did not want to leave the company, and right now, he does not have a severance package. Since the Times report was published, several other women have come forward with accusations of sexual harassment. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined CBS host John Dickerson on Face the Nation Sunday to talk about her proposed bill banning bump stocks, a weapon modification Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock used to make his semiautomatic rifles shoot more rapidly. The previously little-known device has become central to gun-regulation debates after the Vegas attack, as even the NRA has endorsed "additional regulations" on bump stocks.
"Regulations aren't going to do it. We need a law," Feinstein argued, because of the gravity of the issue at hand. "It can't be changed by another president. Right now we're seeing one president change actions of president that came before him, and that would happen in this area."
Still, Feinstein agreed with Dickerson that no law could have stopped the Vegas shooter. "Could there have been any law passed that would've stopped him?" Dickerson asked. "No," she replied, "[Paddock] passed background checks registering for handguns and other weapons on multiple occasions."
Watch an excerpt of the senator's comments below and read the full transcript of her interview here. Or, check out the case for banning guns altogether by The Week's Paul Waldman, plus the case against it by Shikha Dalmia. Bonnie Kristian
.@SenFeinstein says there were no laws that could have stopped the Vegas Shooter from purchasing his multiple guns. pic.twitter.com/E17HhGXcXt
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 8, 2017
President Trump attacked outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Twitter Sunday morning, claiming Corker is leaving the Senate because Trump would not endorse his re-election campaign:
Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced his retirement from the Senate in August, and he has said Trump lacks "the stability" and "some of the competence" to be president.
This past Wednesday, Corker told reporters Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly "help separate our country from chaos," presumably the of the Trumpian variety. The senator went on to suggest Tillerson has not been adequately supported by the president in his role, an apparent reference to Trump's recent tweets about the secretary of state "wasting his time" on North Korea negotiations. Bonnie Kristian