For a deal on DREAMers, White House demands border wall funding

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is worried that President Trump's threats against leaders of other countries could put the United States "on the path to World War III," he told The New York Times on Sunday.

Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump treats the presidency like a "reality show" and acts "like he's doing The Apprentice or something. He concerns me. He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation." Every day at the White House, "it's a situation of trying to contain him," Corker continued, and the only people saving us all are "the good guys" like Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House chief of staff John Kelly, who are "able to talk him down when he gets spun up."

Corker is not running for re-election, and earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted that Corker "begged" him for an endorsement and decided to retire after Trump said "NO." Corker denied this to the Times, and said over four conversations, Trump urged him to run again, even calling him last week to ask Corker to reconsider. "I don't know why the president tweets out things that are not true," Corker said. "You know he does it, everyone knows he does it, but he does." Despite his harsh words and a Sunday morning tweet calling Trump's Oval Office an "adult day care center," Corker said he does like Trump and wishes him "no harm." Catherine Garcia