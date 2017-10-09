Dove apologizes for, yanks body wash ad showing a black model turning into a white model

Over the weekend, Dove faced down a controversy of its own making: a remarkably tone-deaf three-second ad for Dove Body Wash that shows a black woman taking off a brown shirt to reveal a white woman in a white shirt, who then takes off her shirt to reveal a slightly browner woman in a slightly browner shirt. "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully," Dove tweeted on Saturday. "We deeply regret the offense it caused."
To be fair, there are 3 women in the ad: BLACK woman switches to WHITE then to BROWN. Should they reverse the order?pic.twitter.com/imxCeVPHmR
— Hasdi Bravo (@HasdiBravo) October 8, 2017
The offense went viral on Friday when Naomi Blake, a beauty entrepreneur with a large social media following, posted the first transition on her Facebook page.
So uh... #Dove – what’s happening here? pic.twitter.com/v0PzdtWTBc
— Chasity (@chasityscooper) October 7, 2017
"This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened," Dove said in a statement Sunday. It took down the ad, but did not reveal how it "happened" — how it survived marketing and executive vetting — or what the intended message was. Many critics pointed to early 20th century ad campaigns where black people were "washed" white, plus more recent Dove and Nivea ads.
Some people found Dove's response insufficient. But as The New York Times notes, when the Chinese company Qiaobi released a May 2016 laundry detergent TV ad in which a black man has a detergent pod stuck in his mouth before he's put into a washing machine, only to emerge as a light-skin Asian man, a Qiaobi spokeswoman stood by it, saying, "If we just show laundry like all the other advertisements, ours will not stand out." Peter Weber
A year ago, The Washington Post released the infamous Access Hollywood tape that featured Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault, and America marked the occasion "with a series of grim stories concerning the treatment of women," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. The biggest was the "massive exposé" in The New York Times detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, "and his response was infuriating," Oliver said. He shared some disgusting new allegations, too. "Step aside, Chocolat, you are no longer the most horrifying picture that Harvey Weinstein has ever produced," Oliver said. "Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the Harvey Weinstein of presidents, had his own surprise for women this week," or at least women who use contraception.
Oliver also tackled the week's chaos in the White House, especially the hilarious but deadly serious tensions between President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. "I guess this is just the type of discussion that we now have on TV," Oliver sighed. "Does the secretary of state think the president is a 'moron' or a 'f---ing moron'? Because if it's just 'moron,' that actually makes him a moderate." It's HBO, so Oliver doesn't censor the fleeting expletive, meaning this clip has decidedly NSFW language. If that doesn't bother you, you can watch Oliver discuss the Tillerson "suicide pact" with two other Cabinet secretaries and the most frightening thing Trump said last week below. Peter Weber
John Oliver tries to palatably, definitively explain why Confederate monuments belong in museums
John Oliver's main topic on Sunday's Last Week Tonight was the Confederacy, but he began with "a beloved icon of my childhood" in Britain, Jimmy Savile. After Savile died, it emerged he was a child sex offender, and all monuments to him were taken down, "because once we found out that he was a monster, we accepted it was no longer appropriate to publicly glorify him," Oliver said. The Confederacy, he suggested, is "America's track-suit sex offender," and since the debate over what to do with its monuments "is clearly not going away, we wanted to take a look at some of the arguments."
"The key fact about the Civil War," Oliver said, is that "the Confederacy was fighting for the preservation of slavery. And that's not my opinion. That is just a fact." It's an especially hard one to swallow if a relative fought for the Confederacy, he conceded, and "I honestly get wanting a more comfortable history for your family, but in doing so, you can't invent a more comfortable history for your country, because you'd be erasing the actual painful experiences of many Americans."
Oliver went through how various celebrities reacted to learning about their own Confederate ancestry. "Look, Larry David is not responsible for what his ancestors did — none of us are," he said. "I have to believe that, because I'm English." But personally and as a nation, America has to "actively, painfully come to grips with slavery and the lasting benefits and disadvantages that it conferred in ways that, frankly, we haven't yet."
"Monuments are not how we record history," Oliver said, pointing to books, museums, and Ken Burns' documentaries. "Statues are how we glorify people." He ended with some alternative statues for four places with Confederate ones, and one of his replacements was an old friend from The Daily Show. Peter Weber
Trump reportedly fumed to Rex Tillerson about how bribing foreign officials is illegal under U.S. law
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is profiled in this week's New Yorker, and reporter Dexter Flikins paints a largely sympathetic portrait of the Texas oilman appointed as America's top diplomat through his Boy Scouts connections just months before a golden retirement from ExxonMobil. Tillerson isn't portrayed as being effective — the Trump administration's biggest foreign policy successes were engineered by the military or U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Filkins notes. ("Rex hates her," a senior administration official said of Haley. "He f---ing hates her.") But Tillerson's insularity, held over from his management style as Exxon's CEO, is blamed less than the handicap of having President Trump as his boss.
In his reporting, which included an interview with the embattled Tillerson, Fiklins came upon this anecdote:
In February, a few weeks after Tillerson was confirmed by the Senate, he visited the Oval Office to introduce the president to a potential deputy, but Trump had something else on his mind. He began fulminating about federal laws that prohibit American businesses from bribing officials overseas; the businesses, he said, were being unfairly penalized. Tillerson disagreed. ... "Tillerson told Trump that America didn't need to pay bribes — that we could bring the world up to our own standards," a source with knowledge of the exchange told me. [The New Yorker]
Tillerson "confronts an unstable world and an unstable president, who undermines his best efforts to solve problems with diplomacy," Filkins writes. "At Exxon, Tillerson was less a visionary than a manager of an institution built long before he took over. With Trump, he appears content to manage the decline of the State Department and of America's influence abroad, in the hope of keeping his boss's tendency toward entropy and conflict from producing catastrophic results." Read more about Tillerson and America's draining diplomatic pool at The New Yorker. Peter Weber
At least 12 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar, including five children, died Monday when the boat they were in capsized off the shore of Bangladesh.
There were up to 35 people on the overcrowded boat when it capsized, police said. Eight refugees survived, and it's unclear how many have been reported missing. A search and rescue mission is underway.
Since Aug. 25, when the military in Myanmar started what it called "clearance operations" following an attack by insurgents that left several police officers and border guards dead, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have left Myanmar. Those who have made it to Bangladesh said the Myanmar military is burning down their villages in Rakhine state, The Associated Press reports, and the United Nations has accused the Myanmar military of "ethnic cleansing." Since August, at least 155 Rohingya have died in boat accidents while attempting to get to Bangladesh. Catherine Garcia
Winner, South Dakota, is a small town, and the high school's homecoming parade is a big deal. That's why when the entire Winner High School football team made sure everyone at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center Long-Term Care attended the parade, it left residents "flabbergasted."
Many of the elderly residents are alumni of Winner High School, and before the parade, they made pennants and pom-poms to cheer the team on. When the Winner football coach, Dan Aaker, was approached with the idea of helping get the residents to the parade route, he said the team was in and every player would be involved. The residents were "ecstatic" when the football players started streaming into the facility, ready to push them in their wheelchairs to and from the parade route, Jody Engel, hospital communications director, told ABC News.
"It's monumental to them," she said. Because Winner is such a small community, everyone supports one another, especially when it comes to the high school and its athletic teams. "To be able to participate in something that is so much a part of the thread of the community makes them feel real again," Engel said. "It's those normal everyday things they miss the most." Homecoming ended on a high note for the team, as well — they won 38-13. Catherine Garcia
Vice President Mike Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indianapolis for Sunday afternoon's game between the Colts and San Francisco 49ers, an event that was supposed to be focused on former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, whose number was being retired. Instead, Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence, left after the national anthem, during which Colts players linked arms and some 49ers kneeled, part of a yearlong protest against racism and police brutality that was recently amplified by President Trump. Most observers — reportedly including inside the West Wing — viewed Pence's NFL protest as a transparent play to breathe new life into Trump's feud with NFL players.
Pence, after bizarrely posting a photo of himself and his wife at a 2014 Colts game, tweeted that he left Sunday's game "because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem." Trump tweeted that he had asked Pence "to leave stadium if any players kneeled." The pool reporters assigned to Pence were told to wait in the van because the vice president would likely leave early; also, Pence was scheduled to be at a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, the first of four during a three-day swing through the Golden State. Among those skeptical of Pence's intentions was 49ers safety Eric Reid, who said "this looks like a PR stunt to me."
Statement by @E_Reid35 regarding the Vice President's brief appearance at the game. "This is what systemic oppression looks like." pic.twitter.com/Aoy2GWons2
— Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 8, 2017
If so, it was an expensive stunt. The tab for flying Air Force Two to Indianapolis and back from the West was at least $250,000, The Washington Post calculates, and then there are the costs of Secret Service advance work and local police and other emergency responders working Sunday shifts to ensure Pence's safety in Indianapolis. If the Pences had wanted to honor Manning, it would have been cheaper and more precious to just invite him to dinner at the Naval Observatory, their government-issued mansion. Peter Weber
Shortly after the U.S. Embassy in Ankara announced Sunday it would no longer handle any non-immigrant visa applications in Turkey, the Turkish Embassy in Washington fired back, saying it was also suspending visa services.
The U.S. Embassy cited "recent events" that forced the U.S. government to reassess Turkey's "commitment" to the security of U.S. personnel in the country. Earlier this week, a Turkish national who worked at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul was arrested and accused of being involved in the July 2016 attempted coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Non-immigrant visas are issued to people traveling for tourism, business, medical treatment, study, and temporary work. Catherine Garcia