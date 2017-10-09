White House to withdraw Obama-era Clean Power Plan

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced Monday that the White House will withdraw from the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-era strategy that set national limits on carbon pollution from power plants. Pruitt indicated he will sign the proposal to repeal the plan Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
"It was not about regulating to make things regular," Pruitt said of the CPP. "It was about regulating to pick winners and losers."
Instituted by former President Barack Obama in 2015, the CPP aimed to reduce carbon dioxide pollution, but the Trump administration sees the emissions standards as a job-killer that cost consumers billions, Politico reports. Kimberly Alters
Puerto Rico's official death toll from Hurricane Maria is, as of this writing, 36 — but that number may be far too low. BuzzFeed News journalists who spoke to funeral home directors in San Juan as well as two small towns in the island's interior report there are "significantly more corpses" with storm-related deaths than have been counted by the government.
In San Juan specifically, there are "dozens of bodies" at four funeral homes which are not included in the official tally. How many of those deaths are storm-related is unknown.
The situation is more complicated still in smaller towns far from the coast, where thousands of people remain internally displaced and medical services are under-supplied and overworked. Many hospitals remain "without electricity and communications, reliant on generators and running short of vital medications," the Los Angeles Times reports, more than two weeks after Maria made landfall. That means additional indirect storm deaths continue to be a real possibility, especially in isolated communities.
While BuzzFeed's report notes a comparatively low death toll has been a point of pride for President Trump, much of the disparity between the official count and the reality on the ground is likely due to poor communications capabilities. About 95 percent of the territory is still without electricity, which makes an accurate number difficult to determine. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump choreographs photos so they don't show his double chin, reports Kenneth T. Walsh, a veteran White House correspondent for U.S. News and World Report. Walsh makes the assertion in his forthcoming book, Ultimate Insiders, on the history of White House photography.
"It's clear that for many years Trump has sought to create and enhance an image of being a larger-than-life leader," Walsh says, which involves staging "his appearances as much as possible to minimize photos of him from the front at a low angle or from the sides, because he thought his double chin became too obvious."
The president's efforts to control his photo ops also stem from his conviction that the media treats him unfairly, Walsh writes. Photojournalists are as suspect as other reporters, so Trump has at times been wary about allowing access to more intimate or casual moments with family and friends.
Ultimate Insiders chronicles the photography of previous administrations, including the Obama years, which were also carefully restricted. Per Walsh, former President Barack Obama's White House photographer, Pete Souza, was frequently the only photographer admitted to events which presidents past would have permitted a gaggle of photojournalists to attend. Bonnie Kristian
Professional athletes who take a knee or lock arms during the national anthem have been clear about their rationale. Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers wrote that he kneels because of "the incredible number of unarmed black people being killed by the police," and Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell explained it's "not to disrespect" the military, country, or Constitution.
But that message hasn't always gotten through — especially since President Trump has gotten involved. As a result, as a new FiveThirtyEight analysis details, polls gauging public support for the protests have produced varied results that depend significantly on whether and how the purpose of the players' action is framed.
Surveys that don't specify the athletes' motive "either rely on the respondents' prior understanding of the situation or simply measure people's appetite for protests that use the nation's symbols." In this patriotism-focused framing, polls typically find about half of Americans oppose the protests and 35 to 45 percent approve.
When the protests are cast as a free speech issue, however, the picture changes. While it's still true that a majority would prefer the athletes to stand, only about one third of Americans say they should suffer consequences like firing if they don't.
Linking the protests to racial inequality produces different results, too, tending to bring approval and disapproval rates closer to parity, though still leaning toward disapproval. And regardless of framing, there are consistent racial disparities in poll responses: Black Americans are always far more likely than white Americans to find the protests appropriate. Bonnie Kristian
Stephen Miller reportedly jumped into the end of a high school girls' track meet to prove that men are more athletic
Although President Trump's 32-year-old adviser and speechwriter Stephen Miller has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in the tumultuous White House, he has still managed to craft something of a reputation for himself as an uncompromising conservative firebrand. That reputation dates back to high school, The New York Times learned, where Miller was known by his classmates in liberal-leaning Santa Monica for railing against the janitors and allegedly performing a "patriotic semi-striptease" (unfortunately, a literal one) for the newspaper editor.
Miller also reportedly took a rather unique route to proving, without any apparent reason, that men are physically superior to women:
[Miller] jumped, uninvited, into the final stretch of a girls' track meet, apparently intent on proving his athletic supremacy over the opposite sex. (The White House, reaching for exculpatory context, noted that this was a girls' team from another school, not his own.) [The New York Times]
Notably, the White House did not deny high school Miller jumped into the race. Read the full account at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
A prohibitively expensive cancer drug could soon be much cheaper for patients thanks to "mutant" Japanese chickens, Newsweek reports.
Scientists in Japan have edited chickens' genomes to make the birds lay eggs containing a protein called Interferon, which typically costs between $250 and $900 per several micrograms when manufactured without a magic hen. The Japanese chickens, though, cut the costs: Every one to two days, the hens lay an egg containing the key ingredient to combating malignant skin cancer as well as hepatitis and multiple sclerosis.
"As early as next year, a joint research company plans to sell the drug as a research reagent at a price about half that of the conventional product," The Japan News writes. "Eventually, they hope to lower the price to less than 10 percent of the current level."
"This is a result that we hope leads to the development of cheap drugs," explained Osaka University professor Hironobu Hojo. "In the future, it will be necessary to closely examine the characteristics of the agents contained in the eggs and determine their safety as pharmaceutical products."
The success of the mutant eggs could save many lives: "Research last year found that 1 in 5 cancer patients will stop taking a life-saving drug due to an inability to pay for it," Newsweek writes. Jeva Lange
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) announced Monday that she will run for re-election next year. Feinstein, who has served California in the Senate since 1992, will be 85 on Election Day next November. If she were to win, she would be 91 by the time her term ended.
Feinstein cited climate change and gun reform as incentives for her to continue working in the Senate:
I am running for reelection to the Senate. Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare. I’m all in!
— Dianne Feinstein (@DianneFeinstein) October 9, 2017
Feinstein was elected the same year as former California Sen. Barbara Boxer (D), and the two pitched themselves as a "dynamic duo" to Golden State voters at the time. Boxer retired at the end of her term this year, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D) now holds her old seat. Kimberly Alters
President Trump is steadily losing the support of his rural base, with just 47 percent of people in "non-metro" areas approving of the president in September, and 47 percent more disapproving. Those numbers are down from his first four weeks in office, when 55 percent of rural voters supported Trump and 39 percent disapproved, a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll shows. In the election, rural Americans supported Trump over Hillary Clinton by 26 points.
"Every president makes mistakes," said one of the poll's respondents, John Wilson, 70. "But if you add one on top of one, on top of another one, on top of another, there's just a limit."
Reuters finds several causes for rural voters' disappointment:
Rural Americans were increasingly unhappy with Trump's handling of health care in March and April after he lobbied for a Republican plan to overhaul ObamaCare and cut coverage for millions of Americans.
In May and June, they were more critical of Trump's ability to carry out U.S. foreign policy, and they gave him lower marks for "the way he treats people like me."
In August, they were increasingly unhappy with "the effort he's making to unify the country" after he blamed "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a suspected white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators. [Reuters]
"Rural people are more cynical about the federal government than people in general are," explained Karl Stauber, the owner of an economic development agency in Virginia. "They've heard so many promises, and they've not seen much done."
Reuters combined rural respondents' results over a four-week period in September, with between 1,300 and 2,000 responses per poll, each with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points. Read the full results here. Jeva Lange