Giants lose Odell Beckham Jr. to season-ending ankle injury

Odell Beckham Jr., the New York Giants' star wide receiver, will miss the remainder of the NFL season due to a fractured left ankle, Giants coach Ben McAdoo announced Monday. Beckham will undergo surgery on the ankle this week, with McAdoo saying "it's a sad situation."
Beckham exited Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter in obvious pain after landing awkwardly while trying to make a catch. He finishes the season with 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Also Sunday, the Giants lost receiver and return man Dwayne Harris for the season to a fractured foot, while receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard both injured their ankles. Kimberly Alters
SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks beginning Monday for a second violation of ESPN's social media guidelines. "[Hill] previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet," the network said in a statement.
Hill responded to the news that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told players they would be benched if they kneeled during the national anthem by tweeting Sunday that "change happens when advertisers are impacted" and urging a "boycott."
This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
If fans really are that upset about what JJ & Stephen Ross have done, don't call the players sellouts, but you're watching every Sunday.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
She also tweeted, "If only Greg Hardy had kneeled," citing the defensive end who was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and whom the Cowboys signed in 2015.
ESPN had previously deemed Hill's tweets "inappropriate" after she called President Trump a white supremacist in September. Jeva Lange
President Trump's Cabinet had great things to say about the boss' immigration priorities, a bizarre press release from the White House proved Monday. Instead of quoting nonpartisan groups or experts in the field, the press release cited Attorney General Jeff Sessions, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
The bunch, perhaps unsurprisingly, was in favor of Trump's priorities: "These are reasonable proposals that will build on the early success of President Trump's leadership," raved Sessions. "This plan will work."
"The first duty of the federal government is to provide for the national security of the American people and President Trump's measures will end vulnerabilities in our immigration system that hinder our ability to protect our homeland," added Tillerson.
"This will be money well spent!" Ross chimed in, exclamation point and all.
It's not the first time Trump's Cabinet has served as positive reinforcement for the president — but it is the first time they've been so formal about it. Read the full release below. Jeva Lange
Surreal: White House puts out a press release filled with praise for Trump’s immigration plan. From his own employees. pic.twitter.com/kQpDE60g0x
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 9, 2017
Melania Trump once warned anyone thinking of crossing President Trump that "when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder." In fact, Melania did some punching back herself Monday after Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, joked to Good Morning America that "I'm basically [the] first Trump wife. I'm first lady, okay?"
Ivana Trump prefaced the comment — an apparent riff on being Trump's first wife — by noting she remains on friendly terms with the president, who is the father of her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric. She added that she avoids calling Trump's direct number too frequently for fear of making Melania Trump jealous.
Ivana Trump says she has Pres. Trump's direct White House number: "I'm basically first Trump wife. I'm first lady." https://t.co/SiTlUUDX2S pic.twitter.com/0DQ5AMQ311
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017
Melania Trump expressed her irritation with Ivana Trump's statement through a spokesperson. "Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the president. She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States."
The statement added that Melania "plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise." Ivana Trump's newest book, Raising Trump, will be released Tuesday. Jeva Lange
California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) issued an emergency proclamation for three counties north of San Francisco on Monday as firefighters struggled to contain a number of wind-fueled blazes raging through the rural communities. "A few" hurricane-force gusts were recorded over the weekend in the Napa and Sonoma County valleys, with the wildfires regularly fanned by winds up to 60 miles per hour.
Breaking-cal fire just told me fire is 0% contained. Definitely injuries. Not hearing of deaths. 20k acres pic.twitter.com/Y2uHMu4UGs
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 9, 2017
Residents were forced to flee overnight as the fires closed in on their homes: "Terri Ruttledge, who lives on Adobe Canyon in Kenwood, just made it out before the fire burned her house," reports The Associated Press in one account. In another, CNN describes "Alyssa O'Gorman and her family [fleeing] their home in the nick of time, dodging the wind-driven wildfires roaring across northern California early Monday."
There are no reports of deaths, although more than 50 structures have been destroyed by the blaze and "thousands" are threatened, AP adds. "The rest of the Bay Area, stretching as far south as Santa Cruz, shared in the experience vicariously as thick smoke blotted out the morning sky and left an acrid stench across the nine-county region," The Mercury News writes.
Hilton Sonoma Wind Country burns. #santarosafire pic.twitter.com/t9EnN0Xjqt
— Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) October 9, 2017
Inside the destroyed Journey's End mobile home park. #santarosafire pic.twitter.com/IpRNBpu5FX
— Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) October 9, 2017
Santa Rosa fire View east in Mendocino Road overcrossing at 101. Journey's End mobile home park burned. pic.twitter.com/TWn8IOIWtg
— Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) October 9, 2017
At least three fires are raging in the region: The Tubbs Fire in Napa County has burned through 20,000 acres, the Atlas Fire in Napa Country through 5,000 acres, and the Redwood Fire in Mendocino Country through 4,500 acres. "It was an inferno like you've never seen before," Marian Williams, who escaped Sonoma County in the nick of time, told The Mercury News. Jeva Lange
Update 1:50 p.m. ET: Authorities said Monday morning that at least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in the fire.
Puerto Rico's official death toll from Hurricane Maria is, as of this writing, 36 — but that number may be far too low. BuzzFeed News journalists who spoke to funeral home directors in San Juan as well as two small towns in the island's interior report there are "significantly more corpses" with storm-related deaths than have been counted by the government.
In San Juan specifically, there are "dozens of bodies" at four funeral homes which are not included in the official tally. How many of those deaths are storm-related is unknown.
The situation is more complicated still in smaller towns far from the coast, where thousands of people remain internally displaced and medical services are under-supplied and overworked. Many hospitals remain "without electricity and communications, reliant on generators and running short of vital medications," the Los Angeles Times reports, more than two weeks after Maria made landfall. That means additional indirect storm deaths continue to be a real possibility, especially in isolated communities.
While BuzzFeed's report notes a comparatively low death toll has been a point of pride for President Trump, much of the disparity between the official count and the reality on the ground is likely due to poor communications capabilities. About 95 percent of the territory is still without electricity, which makes an accurate number difficult to determine. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump choreographs photos so they don't show his double chin, reports Kenneth T. Walsh, a veteran White House correspondent for U.S. News and World Report. Walsh makes the assertion in his forthcoming book, Ultimate Insiders, on the history of White House photography.
"It's clear that for many years Trump has sought to create and enhance an image of being a larger-than-life leader," Walsh says, which involves staging "his appearances as much as possible to minimize photos of him from the front at a low angle or from the sides, because he thought his double chin became too obvious."
The president's efforts to control his photo ops also stem from his conviction that the media treats him unfairly, Walsh writes. Photojournalists are as suspect as other reporters, so Trump has at times been wary about allowing access to more intimate or casual moments with family and friends.
Ultimate Insiders chronicles the photography of previous administrations, including the Obama years, which were also carefully restricted. Per Walsh, former President Barack Obama's White House photographer, Pete Souza, was frequently the only photographer admitted to events which presidents past would have permitted a gaggle of photojournalists to attend. Bonnie Kristian
Professional athletes who take a knee or lock arms during the national anthem have been clear about their rationale. Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers wrote that he kneels because of "the incredible number of unarmed black people being killed by the police," and Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell explained it's "not to disrespect" the military, country, or Constitution.
But that message hasn't always gotten through — especially since President Trump has gotten involved. As a result, as a new FiveThirtyEight analysis details, polls gauging public support for the protests have produced varied results that depend significantly on whether and how the purpose of the players' action is framed.
Surveys that don't specify the athletes' motive "either rely on the respondents' prior understanding of the situation or simply measure people's appetite for protests that use the nation's symbols." In this patriotism-focused framing, polls typically find about half of Americans oppose the protests and 35 to 45 percent approve.
When the protests are cast as a free speech issue, however, the picture changes. While it's still true that a majority would prefer the athletes to stand, only about one third of Americans say they should suffer consequences like firing if they don't.
Linking the protests to racial inequality produces different results, too, tending to bring approval and disapproval rates closer to parity, though still leaning toward disapproval. And regardless of framing, there are consistent racial disparities in poll responses: Black Americans are always far more likely than white Americans to find the protests appropriate. Bonnie Kristian