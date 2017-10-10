Donna Karan defends Harvey Weinstein, suggests accusers may have been 'asking for it'

Harvey Weinstein has one person defending him in the wake of a New York Times report detailing three decades of sexual misconduct allegations made against him — fashion designer Donna Karan, who questioned if women are "asking for it" based on the way "we display ourselves."
While walking the red carpet at Sunday's CineFashion Film Awards in Los Angeles, Karan told a Daily Mail reporter Weinstein and his wife, Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, are "wonderful people." She then launched into a defense of Weinstein, saying he was "a symbol" of a greater issue, and it was all downhill from there as she wondered aloud how much blame should be placed on women who have been harassed.
"I also think, how do we display ourselves?" she said. "How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality? And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?" Actress Rose McGowan, who was mentioned in the Times piece, slammed Karan, tweeting that she was "a DEPLORABLE. Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress." Catherine Garcia
Eight days after Stephen Paddock shot nearly 500 people, killing at least 58 of them, investigators still don't have any answers to the main unanswered question: Why? Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on Monday that he is "frustrated" because "this individual purposefully hid his actions leading up to this event, and it is difficult for us to find answers for those actions." Discovering the motive is "our most important goal," he said.
But when pressed by reporter, Lombardo said there were some "minute changes" to the timeline, notably that Paddock shot Mandalay Bay security guard Jose Campos at 9:59 pm, six minutes before open firing on the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert below, not at 10:18 pm, three minutes after the shooting ended. He said Campos had responded to a door alarm on the 32nd floor, not Paddock's room, adding that he would not assume that wounding Campos sped up Paddock's mass shooting. Earlier, Lombardo speculated that Campos' presence might have caused Paddock to stop shooting concertgoers. Investigators do not know why he stopped firing after 10 minutes, or when he shot himself.
Lombardo also said that the shooter fired at gas canisters near the concert venue, speculating that, combined with protective hear he had in his suite, he might have been planning to use exploding tanks and the resulting chaos and carnage as a diversion to make an escape. "We do not know whether he had planned to cause additional harm outside of what happened at Mandalay Bay," Lombardo said. "We do not believe there is one particular event in the suspect's life for us to key on. ... We believe he decided to take the lives he did and he had a very purposeful plan that he carried out." Peter Weber
A campus police officer at Texas Tech University was shot and killed Monday night, university officials said, following a student welfare check.
In a statement, Texas Tech spokesman Chris Cook said officers entered a dorm room and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the student back to the campus police station for questioning, and the student then pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the head, Cook said.
The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, fled on foot, but was apprehended by a Texas Tech officer at around 9:30 p.m. CT, the Lubbock Police Department tweeted. The campus was on lockdown for about an hour. Catherine Garcia
Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from the company he co-founded on Sunday, following a New York Times report about actresses and colleagues accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment, and the payments Weinstein made to at least eight of the women. On Monday, several of Hollywood's biggest stars, including actresses and directors who worked closely with Weinstein, spoke out against what they called his "disgraceful" and "appalling" behavior.
Meryl Streep said in a statement the news has "appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes." Streep clarified that "not everybody knew" about the allegations, and said she did not hear about his financial settlements or "inappropriate coercive acts." His behavior was "inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard, and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."
In a statement, Kate Winslet said that the women who came forward to speak out against Weinstein's "gross misconduct" are "incredibly brave." The way Weinstein treated these "vulnerable, talented young women is not the way women should ever deem to be acceptable or commonplace in any workplace," Winslet continued, and his "behavior is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong."
Their sentiments were echoed by other actresses and directors, including Dame Judi Dench, who said his offenses were "horrifying" and offered her "sympathy to those who have suffered and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out." Kevin Smith tweeted that Weinstein "financed the first 14 years of my career — and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed." Catherine Garcia
The wind-driven fires north of San Francisco that have killed at least 10 people and burned down 1,500 structures have also destroyed several wineries, hitting an industry vital to the region's economy.
Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, known for its outdoor sculpture garden and sweeping views, has burned down, as has Nicholson Ranch in Sonoma and Frey Vineyards in Mendocino County's Redwood Valley, known for producing organic and biodynamic wines. The Atlas Fire is raging through Napa's Stag's Leap District, known as the "premier cabernet sauvignon growing region," the San Francisco Chronicle says, and at least one winery, Signorello Estates, has been destroyed. Several wineries remain under threat.
The fires will have a devastating impact on the wine industry, with Napa Valley wine country the epicenter. For vineyards that are completely destroyed and have to be replanted, it will take three to five years for the vines to bear fruit, and at wineries were the vineyards aren't damaged, smoke could taint the grapes. At this time of year, most wineries are almost done with their harvests, and thousands of bottles of inventory and vintages of wine in barrels have likely been destroyed. Wineries in Napa Valley employ 46,000 people, the Chronicle reports, and in 2016, more than 3.5 million people visited the region, bringing in $80.3 million in tax revenue. Catherine Garcia
Authorities say at least 10 people have died and more than 1,500 structures have been destroyed as at least 14 fires rage across eight counties in Northern California.
Tens of thousands of residents have evacuated from their homes in Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Mendocino, and other counties north of San Francisco. Combined, five of the largest fires have burned more than 70,000 acres, and entire subdivisions, like Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, have burned to the ground.
While there was a substantial amount of rain last winter, the vegetation in the area is still dry due to the years-long drought. The flames are moving swiftly, thanks to high winds, warm temperatures, and low humidity, and the smoke is reaching San Francisco and San Jose. Many of the fires started Sunday night, and officials are investigating what caused them. Catherine Garcia
Children whose vision improved following gene therapy, plus their parents, doctors, and scientists, will speak in front of a Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday, as the committee decides whether it will recommend approving the therapy.
The FDA has until Jan. 18 to decide if it wants to approve Luxturna, which would be the first gene therapy available in the United States for an inherited disease and the first where a corrective gene is directly given to a patient, The Associated Press reports. Luxturna has been tested on people with Leber congenital amaurosis, who are unable to make a protein needed for the retina due to flaws in the RPE65 gene. They typically are only able to see blurred shapes and bright lights, until they lose their sight all together.
A study, funded by Luxturna's manufacturer, Spark Therapeutics, found that while it does not give patients 20/20 vision, it did improve the vision of nearly everyone who participated in the trials. The company hopes patients would only need one treatment, which involves injecting a modified virus with the corrective gene into the retina. It's not known yet how long the benefits last, but it usually only takes about a month for sight to start to improve. Thanks to the therapy, children have been moved from Braille classrooms to sighted classrooms, and adults who have never held jobs before due to limited sight can now work, Dr. Katherine High, president of Sparks Therapeutics, told AP. Catherine Garcia
SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks beginning Monday for a second violation of ESPN's social media guidelines. "[Hill] previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet," the network said in a statement.
Hill responded to the news that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told players they would be benched if they kneeled during the national anthem by tweeting Sunday that "change happens when advertisers are impacted" and urging a "boycott."
This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
If fans really are that upset about what JJ & Stephen Ross have done, don't call the players sellouts, but you're watching every Sunday.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
She also tweeted, "If only Greg Hardy had kneeled," citing the defensive end who was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and whom the Cowboys signed in 2015.
ESPN had previously deemed Hill's tweets "inappropriate" after she called President Trump a white supremacist in September. Jeva Lange
Update 5:02 p.m. ET: The Wrap reports that Hill's SportsCenter co-host Michael Smith will sit out Monday's episode in light of Hill's suspension. The decision was "mutual" between Smith and ESPN, The Wrap reports. Smith will apparently return to the SportsCenter desk tomorrow.