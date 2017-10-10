Late Night's female writers have some thoughts on Harvey Weinstein and men, plus spit-takes galore

Eight days after Stephen Paddock shot nearly 500 people, killing at least 58 of them, investigators still don't have any answers to the main unanswered question: Why? Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on Monday that he is "frustrated" because "this individual purposefully hid his actions leading up to this event, and it is difficult for us to find answers for those actions." Discovering the motive is "our most important goal," he said.

But when pressed by reporter, Lombardo said there were some "minute changes" to the timeline, notably that Paddock shot Mandalay Bay security guard Jose Campos at 9:59 pm, six minutes before open firing on the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert below, not at 10:18 pm, three minutes after the shooting ended. He said Campos had responded to a door alarm on the 32nd floor, not Paddock's room, adding that he would not assume that wounding Campos sped up Paddock's mass shooting. Earlier, Lombardo speculated that Campos' presence might have caused Paddock to stop shooting concertgoers. Investigators do not know why he stopped firing after 10 minutes, or when he shot himself.

Lombardo also said that the shooter fired at gas canisters near the concert venue, speculating that, combined with protective hear he had in his suite, he might have been planning to use exploding tanks and the resulting chaos and carnage as a diversion to make an escape. "We do not know whether he had planned to cause additional harm outside of what happened at Mandalay Bay," Lombardo said. "We do not believe there is one particular event in the suspect's life for us to key on. ... We believe he decided to take the lives he did and he had a very purposeful plan that he carried out." Peter Weber