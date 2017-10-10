Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert try to give Trump 'equal time' in hilariously ill-fated point-counterpoint

Amid all of President Trump's complaining about Sen. Bob Corker and "fake news," "I'm kind of proud the president saved just a little complaining for us talk-show hosts," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. He read Trump's tweet about "Late Night hosts ... dealing with the Democrats for their very 'unfunny' & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!" Colbert found the "unfunny" quotes funny, and had an answer for Trump's followup question about whether he should "get Equal Time?": "No. That's not how this works. You're the president, we make fun of you."

"But we're going to do it anyway, just to make you feel better, sir," Colbert said. "I will now be joined by another host, licensed in 'unfunny,' and that host will offer balance to what I say about the president." He brought out Jon Stewart. Colbert said he would do his "usual unfair slamming of the president," and Stewart would "provide the counterweight." Stewart gave it a go, but when Colbert played Trump's odd remarks about this being "the calm before the storm," surrounded by military personnel, Stewart lost it.