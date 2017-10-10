This blistering new poll might be the worst news yet for President Trump

It is no secret that President Trump's national approval rating has not been great. What might be even more alarming for the administration, though, is that since January, "Trump has failed to improve his standing among the public anywhere," including in red state strongholds like Wyoming, West Virginia, and Alabama, a massive new poll by Morning Consult found.
Surveying 472,032 registered voters in every state from the inauguration till Sept. 26, Morning Consult discovered that a majority of voters in half the states (plus Washington, D.C.) disapproved of Trump's job performance in September. Overall, Trump's net rating is down 19 points from January: Forty-nine percent of voters approved and 39 percent disapproved on Jan. 20, while in September just 43 percent approved and 52 percent disapproved.
But perhaps most telling is how that breaks down in individual states:
The negative swings in net approval ranged from as high as 30 percentage points in solidly blue Illinois and New York to as low as 11 points in red Louisiana. But in many of the states Trump easily carried last year — such as Tennessee (-23 points), Mississippi (-21 percentage points), Kentucky (-20 points), Kansas (-19 points), and Indiana (-17 points) — voters have soured on the president in 2017. [Morning Consult]
"Trump is not [popular] right now, and his weakened standing could threaten Republican chances to defeat Democratic Senate incumbents in dark red states," observed Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics' Sabato's Crystal Ball. Read more analysis and view the full results, including the decline by each state and how Trump's net approval rating has changed month over month, at Morning Consult. Jeva Lange
President Trump has insisted that an NBC report alleging that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a moment of frustration, called Trump a "moron" (or something worse), is "fake news." But if Tillerson did happen to say something along those lines, Trump clarified that there is no competition when it comes to the IQ department.
The comment came in a wide-ranging conversation with Forbes published Tuesday:
[Trump] counterpunches, in this case firing a shot at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly called his boss a moron: "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win." [Forbes]
Tillerson, for his part, has notably not denied calling Trump a moron.
Read the full interview between Forbes and Trump here. Jeva Lange
Because Washington is now a reality TV show performed on social media, President Trump suggested in a tweet early Tuesday that he would send health-care reform to the next round "using the power of the pen." Other than saying he would "give great HealthCare to many people — FAST," Trump did not provide any details.
Since Congress can't get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people - FAST
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017
Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is planning executive orders to undo some of the health-care regulations his predecessor, Barack Obama, enacted, including "broad instructions for agencies to explore ways to loosen regulations and potentially lower premiums." The thrust of the rule changes, Jonathan Cohn reports at HuffPost, would be to "undermine the rules that guarantee comprehensive coverage to people with pre-existing conditions," adding, "Just how far the administration can take this effort is not clear."
"In the worst-case scenario," Cohn writes, "Trump's executive action could destabilize insurance markets ― making coverage much more expensive or even unavailable to some small businesses and individuals, especially those with serious medical problems, even as it would make coverage cheaper for others in relatively good health." Trump said he would give health care to "many people," not more people. Peter Weber
On Thursday, after The New York Times published its exposé on decades of sexual harassment allegations against and payoffs by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Weinstein called Hollywood talent agents asking any of them to come to his defense, the Times reports. None did. On Sunday, after the board of The Weinstein Company put him on leave and launched an internal investigation into the allegations, Weinstein sent an email to studio executives and agents, saying he was "desperate" for their help. "Do not let me be fired," he wrote, according to a copy of the email dictated to the Times. "If the industry supports me, that is all I need."
At this point, Weinstein wrote he believed he could still "resurrect myself with a second chance," after "therapy and counseling as other people have done." The board, chaired by his brother, Bob Weinstein, fired him Sunday night, effective immediately.
Hollywood and Washington, D.C., have pretty clearly turned against Weinstein, after the Times article made him "a national pariah," Sharon Waxman wrote at The Wrap on Sunday, but the Times was a "media enabler," too. She was referring to an article she wrote for the Times in 2004 about a reputed Weinstein woman-acquirer at Miramax Italy, which included allegations of a payoff to a British woman for an unwanted sexual encounter with Weinstein. The article was "gutted," Waxman wrote, suggesting that intercession from Weinstein, Matt Damon, and Russell Crowe might have been involved. Peter Weber
"Today is Columbus Day," Jimmy Fallon noted on Monday's Tonight Show, adding that some cities are now calling it "Indigenous Peoples Day." Well, he said, "most people said call it whatever you want as long as we get a mattress for 30 percent off." The jokes got better. President Trump marked the day by calling Columbus a "skilled navigator," Fallon continued. "Then at his Comi-Con speech he called Darth Vader a 'good dad.'" He played footage of Trump apparently claiming to have invented the word "fake," quipping: "Fake? What better way to celebrate Columbus Day than pretending you discovered something?"
Fallon turned to the Twitter fight between Trump and Sen. Bob Corker, ending with Corker's sick burn. "Now, a lot of people don't know this, but the White House does actually have an adult day-care center," he said, "and we have the director, Wendy Walker, here to talk about it." After that interview, he had one joke on Harvey Weinstein being fired from The Weinstein Company, involving Fox News.
Also on Monday's show, Tyler Perry donned his Madea character and became press secretary to Fallon's President Trump. Watch below. Peter Weber
Over the weekend, President Trump lashed out at Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Twitter, and Stephen Colbert relayed the background and details of the feud on Monday's Late Show, ending with Trump's line that the senator did not have "the guts to run" for re-election. "Yes, that's true, Corker did not have the guts to run, and he's qualified," Colbert said. "Imagine how brave Trump must be." Everything in Trump's tweetstorm about Corker was "a lie," he added, and Corker is apparently getting tired of this nonsense, so he tweeted back: "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day-care center. Somebody obviously missed their shift this morning."
Colbert moved on from Corker's Twitter burn, unable to add much to it, and touched on Corker's other Trump slams before moving on to Trump's grievances about not getting credit for saving Puerto Rico, including a memorable line he dropped on Mike Huckabee's new show. "You think you came up with the word 'fake'?" Colbert asked. "Sir, just because you've never noticed something doesn't mean it wasn't there all along. Look at Eric."
"Speaking of something you never noticed but was there all along, famed Hollywood producer and human Shrek Harvey Weinstein is a bad person," Colbert said. After The New York Times detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, the company he co-founded fired him, he noted, "forcing them to change their name from The Weinstein Company to something more positive, Asbestos Child Slappers Inc."
If you didn't get enough of the Trump-Huckabee interview, Colbert started off the show by splicing himself in for Huckabee and asking his own questions. Peter Weber
Amid all of President Trump's complaining about Sen. Bob Corker and "fake news," "I'm kind of proud the president saved just a little complaining for us talk-show hosts," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. He read Trump's tweet about "Late Night hosts ... dealing with the Democrats for their very 'unfunny' & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!" Colbert found the "unfunny" quotes funny, and had an answer for Trump's follow-up question about whether he should "get Equal Time?": "No. That's not how this works. You're the president, we make fun of you."
"But we're going to do it anyway, just to make you feel better, sir," Colbert said. "I will now be joined by another host, licensed in 'unfunny,' and that host will offer balance to what I say about the president." He brought out Jon Stewart. Colbert said he would do his "usual unfair slamming of the president," and Stewart would "provide the counterweight." Stewart gave it a go, but when Colbert played Trump's odd remarks about this being "the calm before the storm," surrounded by military personnel, Stewart lost it.
"How is all this not the storm?" Stewart asked. "And what kind of a sociopath would use that terminology while people are still literally cleaning up from storms?!?" Unable to say positive things about Trump, he gave the counterpoint duties to Colbert, who also... gave it a go. Watch below. Peter Weber
Senate Republicans were flabbergasted on Monday that President Trump would pick a fight with Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a crucial vote on tax cuts and other Trump priorities, while the White House argued that Corker forced Trump's Sunday morning Twitter attack by suggesting that Trump's chief of staff, secretary of state, and defense secretary were the only thing standing between the U.S. and "chaos." Later Sunday, Corker explicitly said that Trump needs managing so he doesn't start "World War III."
Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement Monday decrying the "empty rhetoric and baseless attacks" against Trump, while Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that Corker's tweeted counter-punches were "incredibly irresponsible." But inside the White House, Trump's "flashes of fury" have left his aides "scrambling to manage his outbursts," which have "torched bridges all around him," The Washington Post reports, citing "18 White House officials, outside advisers, and other Trump associates."
Trump's tweet-attack on Corker caught staffers by surprise, but the president has reportedly been fuming about Corker's comments and reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a "moron," hurt that he hasn't gotten enough credit for handling three major hurricanes, and frustrated with his Cabinet, the Post reports. He is also isolated and feeling penned in by the stricter Oval Office access controls enforced by Chief of Staff John Kelly:
One Trump confidant likened the president to a whistling teapot, saying that when he does not blow off steam, he can turn into a pressure cooker and explode. "I think we are in pressure cooker territory," said this person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly. [The Washington Post]
Given Trump's cryptic comment last week about the "calm before the storm," that's hardly a reassuring metaphor. Peter Weber