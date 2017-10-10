This blistering new poll might be the worst news yet for President Trump

It is no secret that President Trump's national approval rating has not been great. What might be even more alarming for the administration, though, is that since January, "Trump has failed to improve his standing among the public anywhere," including in red state strongholds like Wyoming, West Virginia, and Alabama, a massive new poll by Morning Consult found.

Surveying 472,032 registered voters in every state from the inauguration till Sept. 26, Morning Consult discovered that a majority of voters in half the states (plus Washington, D.C.) disapproved of Trump's job performance in September. Overall, Trump's net rating is down 19 points from January: Forty-nine percent of voters approved and 39 percent disapproved on Jan. 20, while in September just 43 percent approved and 52 percent disapproved.

But perhaps most telling is how that breaks down in individual states:

The negative swings in net approval ranged from as high as 30 percentage points in solidly blue Illinois and New York to as low as 11 points in red Louisiana. But in many of the states Trump easily carried last year — such as Tennessee (-23 points), Mississippi (-21 percentage points), Kentucky (-20 points), Kansas (-19 points), and Indiana (-17 points) — voters have soured on the president in 2017. [Morning Consult]

"Trump is not [popular] right now, and his weakened standing could threaten Republican chances to defeat Democratic Senate incumbents in dark red states," observed Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics' Sabato's Crystal Ball. Read more analysis and view the full results, including the decline by each state and how Trump's net approval rating has changed month over month, at Morning Consult. Jeva Lange