Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie add to array of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have added their voices to the numerous women accusing film mogul Harvey Weinstein of nearly three decades of sexual harassment and, allegedly, rape and assault. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie told The New York Times. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

Paltrow recalled being a 22-year-old aspiring actress and having Weinstein suggest they massage each other in his bedroom. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she said:

[Paltrow] refused his advances, she said, and confided in Brad Pitt, her boyfriend at the time. Mr. Pitt confronted Mr. Weinstein, and soon after, the producer threatened her not to tell anyone else about his come-on. "I thought he was going to fire me," she said. [The New York Times]

Dawn Dunning, who was 24 at the time, said Weinstein told her he would sign contracts for her for his next three films, but only if she joined him in three-way sex. Dunning fled the room and eventually abandoned her goal of acting, becoming a costume designer instead. Read more accounts at The New York Times. Jeva Lange