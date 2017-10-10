Mensa offers to administer IQ tests to Trump and Tillerson

It's time, once and for all, to separate the geniuses from the morons.
Mensa, a society for highly intelligent people, has offered to administer IQ tests to both President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an attempt to put Morongate behind them. It all started when it was reported that over the summer, Tillerson had called Trump "a moron" following a meeting at the Pentagon; the report was quickly denounced by Trump and not denied by Tillerson. During an interview with Forbes on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Tillerson's alleged comment, and Trump said he thought it was "fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win." At least he challenged Tillerson to an IQ test rather than, say, a duel.
Mensa later entered the fray, with spokesman Charles Brown telling The Boston Globe the group is willing to test Trump and Tillerson and "happy to offer our test to anybody really who's interested in joining our society," noting that Trump and Tillerson are not and never were members. You don't have to be the world's smartest person to read between those lines. Catherine Garcia
Husband and wife Charles and Sara Rippey, married for 75 years, were unable to escape their Napa County home before it became engulfed in flames, their family told ABC News.
Charles, who turned 100 in July, and Sara were found dead inside their home, among the 15 people who have been killed in fires that are raging across California. The Rippeys met when they were kids living in Wisconsin, and had five children. Their son, Mike Rippey, told ABC News his mother had a stroke five years ago that left her paralyzed, and they found his father's body halfway to her room. "There was no way he was gonna leave her," he said.
Because of their age and how intense the fire was in their neighborhood, his brother, Chuck Rippey, believes his parents wouldn't have survived, even if they made it outside. Firefighters tried to get residents out, and those who didn't escape in time jumped into ponds and waited for a helicopter to rescue them, he said. Mike Rippey is grateful that his parents lived such long lives, where they "were happy right up until the last minute." Catherine Garcia
Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to President Trump during his campaign, told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday he will not testify in front of the committee as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and would plead the Fifth, a person with knowledge of the matter told Politico.
The Senate Intelligence Committee has privately met with several people connected to Trump, including his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and is interested in interviewing people like Page to see if Russians infiltrated the campaign. It was reported that last year, Page, a former naval officer, had meetings in Moscow with several high-level people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It's not clear if a formal request has been sent to Page asking him to testify, but the committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), and vice chairman, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), have both said they will use subpoenas to compel any official or Trump associate who refuses to testify, Politico reports. Catherine Garcia
On Twitter Tuesday, actor Terry Crews described an incident that took place last year, when an unnamed "high level Hollywood executive" groped him in front of his wife.
Crews said hearing about the allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein gave him "PTSD" because "the same kind of thing happened to me." While at a Hollywood function, the executive "came over to me and groped my privates," Crews tweeted. "Jumping back, I said, 'What are you doing?' My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk." Crews said he wanted to "kick his ass," but knew the headlines would say "240-pound black man stomps out Hollywood honcho" and he thought he'd end up in jail.
Crews did not stay silent, though — he said he told everyone he knew that had worked with the man about what happened, and the executive called him and apologized "but never really explained why he did what he did." Crews decided not to take things further because he "didn't want to be ostracized — par for the course when the predator has power and influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go." Crews wants victims, both inside and outside of Hollywood, to know they are not alone. "Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless," he said. Catherine Garcia
A mysterious hole the size of Maine has opened up in Antarctica, stumping scientists who have no clue how it formed, Motherboard reports. "It looks like you just punched a hole in the ice," explained University of Toronto Mississauga professor Kent Moore.
Called a "polynya" — an area of open ocean water in the midst of ice — the spot was first observed in the same location in the 1970s, but scientists at the time were limited in their ability to study it. "At that time, the scientific community had just launched the first satellites that provided images of the sea-ice cover from space. On-site measurements in the Southern Ocean still require enormous efforts, so they are quite limited," Dr. Torge Martin told Phys.org.
Last year, the hole mysteriously opened up again for a few weeks. The 2017 polynya, which is larger than the Netherlands and opened in early September, marks "the second year in a row it's opened after 40 years of not being there," Moore said.
Blaming climate change is "premature," Moore cautioned, adding that his team is working to publish their research on why the hole has appeared again. That being said, Martin added: "For us this ice-free area is an important new data point which we can use to validate our climate models. Its occurrence after several decades also confirms our previous calculations." Read more about the polynya at Motherboard and Phys.org. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont asserted that Catalonia had earned the right to independence from Spain, but asked the regional parliament "to suspend the declaration of independence" so talks could continue with the central government in Madrid, The New York Times reports. Puigdemont left open the possibility of dialogue with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has so far refused to explore conversations about Catalonia's secession.
Madrid immediately rejected Catalonia's "tacit" declaration after Puigdemont's speech, AFP reports. An Oct. 1 vote found Catalans in support of their independence, although the vote was ruled illegal by the Spanish courts.
"We are not criminals or coup plotters — just ordinary people who simply want to vote," Puigdemont said Tuesday. "We have nothing against the Spaniards." Jeva Lange
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie add to array of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment
Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have added their voices to the numerous women accusing film mogul Harvey Weinstein of nearly three decades of sexual harassment and, allegedly, rape and assault. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie told The New York Times. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."
Paltrow recalled being a 22-year-old aspiring actress and having Weinstein suggest they massage each other in his bedroom. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she said:
[Paltrow] refused his advances, she said, and confided in Brad Pitt, her boyfriend at the time. Mr. Pitt confronted Mr. Weinstein, and soon after, the producer threatened her not to tell anyone else about his come-on. "I thought he was going to fire me," she said. [The New York Times]
Dawn Dunning, who was 24 at the time, said Weinstein told her he would sign contracts for her for his next three films, but only if she joined him in three-way sex. Dunning fled the room and eventually abandoned her goal of acting, becoming a costume designer instead. Read more accounts at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Stephen Bannon and former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos privately bemoaned Donald Trump's pick of Mike Pence as a running mate during the 2016 campaign, BuzzFeed News reports. The emails obtained by BuzzFeed News were, notably, exchanged just weeks before Bannon took over the Trump campaign:
On July 15, 2016, the day the Trump campaign announced that it had selected Pence, Breitbart's former technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos wrote to Bannon and Breitbart editor Alex Marlow.
"Seems like a bad pick. Should I tweet something ambivalent about him? People are telling me Trump likely didn't want this. ... What's our party line on this?"
"This is the price we pay for cruzbots and #nevertrump movement," Bannon responded. "An unfortunate necessity ... very. feel free to do whatever u want. we, as always, will remain above it all." [BuzzFeed News]
Bannon, who has rejoined Breitbart since being ousted from the White House, has since declared "war" on establishment Republicans of the sort that onetime representative and governor Pence might have been. Read the full report at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange