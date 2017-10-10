Mensa offers to administer IQ tests to Trump and Tillerson

It's time, once and for all, to separate the geniuses from the morons.

Mensa, a society for highly intelligent people, has offered to administer IQ tests to both President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an attempt to put Morongate behind them. It all started when it was reported that over the summer, Tillerson had called Trump "a moron" following a meeting at the Pentagon; the report was quickly denounced by Trump and not denied by Tillerson. During an interview with Forbes on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Tillerson's alleged comment, and Trump said he thought it was "fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win." At least he challenged Tillerson to an IQ test rather than, say, a duel.

Mensa later entered the fray, with spokesman Charles Brown telling The Boston Globe the group is willing to test Trump and Tillerson and "happy to offer our test to anybody really who's interested in joining our society," noting that Trump and Tillerson are not and never were members. You don't have to be the world's smartest person to read between those lines. Catherine Garcia