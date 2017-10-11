Watch Eminem blast Trump during brutal BET Awards freestyle

Eminem gave a blistering critique of President Trump in a nearly five-minute-long freestyle rap during Tuesday's BET Hip Hop Awards, accusing Trump of attacking the NFL as a way to distract people from gun violence and botched relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and mocking the border wall he's promised to build.
Eminem's "The Storm" touched on Charlottesville, racism, and Trump's many trips to his golf courses, and name-checked NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick and former President Barack Obama, giving him "props because what we got in the office now's a kamikaze that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust." For those who are fans of both Eminem and Trump, the rapper said he's "drawing in the sand a line/You're either for or against/And if you can't decide who you like more in your split/Or who you should stand beside/I'll do it for you with this/F--k you." Watch the video, which contains explicit language, below. Catherine Garcia
Rachel Maddow asks Ronan Farrow why her own employer took a pass on his Harvey Weinstein exposé
On Tuesday, The New Yorker published its own exposé on allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, following a blockbuster report in The New York Times. The New Yorker article was reported by NBC News contributor Ronan Farrow, and NBC had the story in hand as recently as August, including "damning audio" of Weinstein apparently confessing to groping Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez's breasts, HuffPost reports, but NBC had undisclosed "concerns related to the story's sourcing."
On her MSNBC show Tuesday night, Rachel Maddow asked Farrow point-blank, "Why did you end up publishing this story for The New Yorker and not for NBC News?" "Look, you would have to ask NBC and NBC executives," Farrow said, but "I will say that over many years, many news organizations have circled this story and faced a great deal of pressure in doing so." Weinstein personally threatened to sue him while he was working on the report, Farrow said, adding that his story was clearly "reportable" when NBC had it.
Video: Smart of @Maddow to press @RonanFarrow about why NBC didn't greenlight/support him pushing his Weinstein investigation #TTT pic.twitter.com/JApEs07xoL
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 11, 2017
The inference is that NBC News — which let The Washington Post scoop its own Donald Trump Access Hollywood video a year ago — knew about Weinstein and didn't have the courage to take him on. Clearly, at least one part of NBC knew about Weinstein's reputation as far back as this 2012 episode of 30 Rock.
Here's that 30 Rock clip where Jane Krakowski jokes that she turned down sex with Harvey Weinstein 3 out of 5 times...
Hollywood knew... pic.twitter.com/rhKJT9OEfb
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 11, 2017
"I'm not afraid of anyone in show business," Jane Krakowski's Jenna tells Tracy Morgan, after he warns her about tussling with Weird Al Yankovich. "I turned down intercourse with Harvey Weinstein on no less than three occasions — out of five." Peter Weber
Russian hackers used Kaspersky Lab antivirus software to filch NSA tools, and Israeli spies caught them stealing
In 2014 and 2015, Israeli government hackers watched in real time as Russian spies used Russian firm Kaspersky Lab's antivirus software as "a sort of Google search for sensitive information" using code names for U.S. intelligence programs, The New York Times reported Tuesday, and among the things the Israelis discovered on Kaspersky's network were hacking tools from the U.S. National Security Agency. Israel warned the NSA, which tracked the breach to an employee who had brought classified documents home and put them on his home computer, which used Kaspersky antivirus software, inadvertently handing the tools to the Russians.
On Sept. 13, the Homeland Security Department ordered U.S. government agencies to quickly phase out the use of Kaspersky software, citing the risk of cyber intrusions on behalf of Russian intelligence. Kaspersky said on Tuesday that it "does not have inappropriate ties to any government, including Russia," and "has never helped, nor will help, any government in the world with its cyberespionage efforts." Experts aren't sure how much of a role, if any, Kaspersky Lab played in the Russian cyber theft.
The NSA does not allow Kaspersky software on its computers — antivirus software "is the ultimate back door," former NSA operator Blake Darché tells the Times — but nearly two dozen government agencies did, including the Pentagon, the State Department, and the Energy Department. Peter Weber
MGM Resorts International, the parent company of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, released a statement Tuesday night disputing the latest police timeline of the Oct. 1 mass shooting targeting the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
MGM Resorts spokeswoman Debra DeShong said the investigation is ongoing "with a lot of moving parts," and the company "cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate." On Monday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that a Mandalay Bay security guard who police previously said had been shot after Stephen Paddock fired at the music festival was actually shot beforehand, and also said Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay resort on Sept. 25, three days earlier than originally reported. Lombardo also told The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday that the timeline "could change even more" in the coming days. Catherine Garcia
Jake Tapper: It's 'morally bankrupt' to be outraged over Harvey Weinstein but not Trump, and vice versa
On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton joined the growing list of people announcing their disgust over Hollywood producer and Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein's decades of alleged sexual harassment. Republicans had been pressing Clinton for a response, but "we have counted at least 11 women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment or sexual assault on the record," Jake Tapper on CNN's The Lead. "These women deserve our attention, too, even as those close to the president try to suggest otherwise."
Tapper played a clip of RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel telling Wolf Blitzer on Monday that it was unfair and disrespectful to compare the Weinstein and Trump allegations because Trump "didn't have women coming forward." "Yeah, he did," Tapper said. "He had lots of women coming forward."
"Those who express outrage at one sexual harasser and not another because of the first harasser's political views?" he said. "That is morally bankrupt." Sean Hannity made a similar "cogent point" about selective moral outrage by Democrats, Tapper said, but Hannity "hosted sexual harasser Bill O'Reilly on his show two weeks ago. ... Look, this shouldn't be hard, and it shouldn't be partisan," he said. Whether it's Weinstein or Trump or Roger Ailes or Bill Cosby, "these allegations are worthy of reporting and outrage." Watch below. Peter Weber
.@jaketapper: "Those who express outrage at one sexual harasser and not another because of the 1st's political views...is morally bankrupt." pic.twitter.com/M6kvdMgAvL
— Axios (@axios) October 10, 2017
The U.S. men's national soccer team lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on Tuesday night, dashing the team's dreams of playing in the 2018 World Cup.
This will be the first time since 1986 that the Americans, ranked 28th, won't play in the competition. Trinidad and Tobago, ranked 99th, came into Tuesday night's game having lost eight of its last nine games and tying once. The U.S. needed to tie Trinidad and Tobago to make it to next year's World Cup in Russia, but the team's loss, coupled with Honduras' win over Mexico and Panama defeating Costa Rica, dropped the U.S. team into fifth place during the CONCACAF qualifying tournament. Catherine Garcia
The remaining members of the The Weinstein Company's board of directors released a statement Tuesday night saying they were "shocked and dismayed" by allegations of sexual misconduct made against co-founder and producer Harvey Weinstein.
The New York Times has published reports that Weinstein paid off women who accused him of harassment and assault, and in their statement, the board members said the "allegations come as an utter surprise" to all of them and "any suggestion that the board had knowledge of this conduct is false." The board, which includes Weinstein's brother Bob, also called the alleged actions "antithetical to human decency," and said they are "committed to assisting with our full energies" all investigations into the matter.
Weinstein was fired by the board on Sunday night, a few days after the New York Times' first report was published and several members of the board resigned, and multiple major stars have come forward since to speak out against him, including Angelina Jolie, who said she had a "bad experience" with Weinstein in a hotel room and "chose never to work with him again." Catherine Garcia
It's time, once and for all, to separate the geniuses from the morons.
Mensa, a society for highly intelligent people, has offered to administer IQ tests to both President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an attempt to put Morongate behind them. It all started when it was reported that over the summer, Tillerson had called Trump "a moron" following a meeting at the Pentagon; the report was quickly denounced by Trump and not denied by Tillerson. During an interview with Forbes on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Tillerson's alleged comment, and Trump said he thought it was "fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win." At least he challenged Tillerson to an IQ test rather than, say, a duel.
Mensa later entered the fray, with spokesman Charles Brown telling The Boston Globe the group is willing to test Trump and Tillerson and "happy to offer our test to anybody really who's interested in joining our society," noting that Trump and Tillerson are not and never were members. You don't have to be the world's smartest person to read between those lines. Catherine Garcia