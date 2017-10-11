Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel gamely feed Trump's IQ insecurity

"It has been a rough start to the school year for Donald Trump," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "His report card is definitely gonna say, 'Has problems working and playing well with others.'" Not that we can do much about, he shrugged. "The Oval Office doesn't have any corners, you can't put him in a time out." Trump's "open warfare" with the Republican Party started with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's attempt to prevent open warfare with North Korea, Colbert said, and it went downhill from there.

Tuesday's news is that Trump challenged Tillerson to a IQ duel. Colbert showed some exclusive results of that contest. But Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has also tagged in with some "bowel-loosening opinions about our president," including that if Trump isn't "contained" by his aides, his tweets could lead us "toward World War III," Colbert said. "All this time we've been worried the next war would be caused by artificial intelligence. Turns out the real danger is natural stupidity. I'll miss us." Trump's aides and former employees reportedly treat him like a toddler, too, Colbert said, offering his own distraction for Trump.