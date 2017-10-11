Meet the 2017 MacArthur 'geniuses'

One is an artist and geographer who has photographed some of the most top-secret locations on Earth. Another is a psychologist who explored if a radio soap opera could reduce prejudice in Rwanda. Yet another had planned to be a concert pianist before turning to science to understand how antibodies become more effective at fighting off pathogens. Together, they compose three of the 24 MacArthur fellows for 2017, a group of "exceptionally creative people" who have been awarded a no-strings-attached grant of $625,000, doled out over the next five years, to do with as they see fit.
"I had fantasized about that moment ever since I knew it existed," one of the recipients, Rhiannon Giddens, told The New York Times of winning the grant. Giddens' accomplishments include being the first woman and nonwhite banjoist to win a major prize.
Jason De León, an anthropologist who studies undocumented crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border, described himself as wearing "a lot of different hats," adding that "most of my career has been defined by making it up as I go along."
Other recipients include writers like the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker and another Pulitzer Prize winner, novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen. Jesmyn Ward — the author of Salvage the Bones and, most recently, Sing, Unburied, Sing — was awarded for "exploring the enduring bonds of community and familial love among poor African Americans of the rural South against a landscape of circumscribed possibilities and lost potential."
The 2018 primaries begin in less than 6 months. Senators warn the U.S. has done little to prevent more Russian meddling.
The Trump administration's reluctant response to Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections has left some vulnerable Democrats fearing that Moscow could try to swing the results in 2018 to the GOP's advantage, too. Democratic senators up for reelection are "concerned the Trump administration is dragging its feet on thwarting sophisticated Russian cyber operations that could have significant impact on their races — and could even sway which party wins control of the Senate," Politico reports.
While President Trump has dismissed the focus on Russia as being a hoax, "experts and government officials at the state and federal level report that the U.S. government is woefully unprepared for future attacks," New York Magazine wrote last summer, with officials "citing both indifference from President Trump and others in the White House, as well as the Trump administration's failure to properly staff federal agencies responsible for dealing with such threats, like the Department of Homeland Security."
Even many Republicans have expressed concern about the 2018 elections, which begin as soon as the Texas primary in March. "You can't walk away from this and believe that Russia's not currently active in trying to create chaos in our election process," said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman.
Time is ticking. Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson emphasized in August that elections are "almost as vulnerable, perhaps, now as we were six, nine months ago." Jeva Lange
At the July 20 meeting in the Pentagon that reportedly prompted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to call President Trump a "moron," Trump told the assembled military and national security leaders that he wanted "what amounted to a nearly tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal," NBC News reported Wednesday, citing "three officials who were in the room." Trump had apparently just been shown a slide charting the decline in the number of America's nuclear weapons since the late 1960s, from about 32,000 nukes to some 4,000 warheads today, and Trump reportedly said he wanted to return to the number America had at its peak.
Tillerson and Trump's other advisers were "surprised" and other officials "rattled by the president's desire for more nuclear weapons and his understanding of other national security issues from the Korean peninsula to Iraq and Afghanistan," NBC News reports, and "officials briefly explained the legal and practical impediments to a nuclear buildup and how the current military posture is stronger than it was at the height of the build-up." No such buildup is planned, NBC News says, but "officials said they are working to address the president's concerns within the Nuclear Posture Review."
On Tuesday, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster warned national security officials they should "realize that speaking to the media about government deliberations is treasonous when it involves national security." As for the leak about the July 20 meeting, "it's unclear which portion of the Pentagon briefing prompted Tillerson to call the president a 'moron' after the meeting broke up and some advisers were gathered around," NBC News says. "Officials who attended the two-hour session said it included a number of tense exchanges." You can read more at NBC News. Peter Weber
In a new book, Frank Sinatra's longtime manager Eliot Weisman says that in 1989, casino magnate Donald Trump tried to renegotiate a deal for Sinatra to play Trump's new Taj Mahal casino, because the price negotiated by Trump's late business partner was "a little rich." Sinatra reportedly told Trump to "go f--k yourself." "It's amazing — people are now rising from the dead to curse at Donald Trump," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "Now, I don't know if this story is true, but it does come from a reliable source. If only there was a way to verify if this really happened," he said, causing Sinatra's ghost to rise, microphone in hand, doobie-doobie-dooing and ring-a-ding-dinging.
Kimmel asked Sinatra's Rat Pack-era ghost about Trump. "That guy," Sinatra's ghost replied. "He's a doobie-doobie-douchebag," and Weisman's account is accurate but incomplete. To illustrate his feelings, he sang a familiar song, aided by a friendly ghost. The NSFW parts are bleeped out, baby. Watch below. Peter Weber
Three weeks after Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, 85 percent of the U.S. territory doesn't have power, 40 percent of residents don't have drinkable water, and with so many homes destroyed and conditions improving at a slow pace, tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans have fled to the continental U.S., some of them probably permanently. The Trump administration let its Jones Act waiver lapse on Sunday night, with no plans to reinstate it, and Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CBS News correspondent David Begnaud on Tuesday that he would prefer the shipping restrictions be lifted again, because "at this juncture, why not use all the tools available?"
The death toll from the hurricane is officially about 34, though it's probably higher, and Rosselló told Begnaud he's really worried about a public health crisis tied to contaminated water. At least two people have died from the bacterial infection leptospirosis and at least five others are being treated for symptoms.
"It's really hard to find clean drinking water on this island," Begnaud said in his report Tuesday night. Rosselló "has taken it delicately, I would say, with FEMA and his federal partners. He's given credit to FEMA and the federal government, President Trump specifically, for helping him out, but whatever help is being given is not happening enough, that's the bottom line. It's three weeks since this hurricane, and there's not enough water on this island, that people so desperately need."
"What do you want from your government?" Begnaud asked local police officer Daniel Pacheco. "Just to show up," he said. "We're just asking for people to move the gas, people to move the food." Peter Weber
The buzziest part of President Trump's new interview with Forbes staff writer Randall Lane is his suggestion that he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson take an IQ duel to see who's the real "moron." But the article is really about Trump being a dealmaker not a businessman, why that's a different thing, and his fixation on numbers. "Numbers offer Trump validation," Lane writes. "They determine the winner or loser of any deal and establish an industry hierarchy. It's why Trump, more than any of the 1,600 or so people who've been on the Forbes 400, has spent more time lobbying and cajoling Forbes to get a higher valuation — and validation."
Brian Williams asked Lane about that on MSNBC Tuesday night. "We wrestle with him annually," Lane said. "Donald Trump cares more about where he ranks on the Forbes 400 than anyone in our 35-year history." In fact, Lane said, "we used to have at Forbes what we called the 'Donald Trump rule,' which whatever Donald Trump tells you, you divide by three and that probably is what he's really worth."
Williams brought up Trump's IQ challenge, and Lane pulled back for a bigger picture. "Numbers are very important to Donald Trump," he said. "It explains a lot, it explains his obsession about crowd size, it explains why every time there's a bad poll, he attacks the messenger. Donald Trump is somebody — he's a businessman who's always been about the gut. And while we're in an age of Big Data, where most businesses are looking at the data and then making decisions based on the data, Donald Trump is somebody who goes by instinct and gut and then looks for numbers to justify his gut."
That's been a mixed bag for Trump in business. We'll see how it works in politics. Peter Weber
"It has been a rough start to the school year for Donald Trump," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "His report card is definitely gonna say, 'Has problems working and playing well with others.'" Not that we can do much about, he shrugged. "The Oval Office doesn't have any corners, you can't put him in a time out." Trump's "open warfare" with the Republican Party started with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's attempt to prevent open warfare with North Korea, Colbert said, and it went downhill from there.
Tuesday's news is that Trump challenged Tillerson to a IQ duel. Colbert showed some exclusive results of that contest. But Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has also tagged in with some "bowel-loosening opinions about our president," including that if Trump isn't "contained" by his aides, his tweets could lead us "toward World War III," Colbert said. "All this time we've been worried the next war would be caused by artificial intelligence. Turns out the real danger is natural stupidity. I'll miss us." Trump's aides and former employees reportedly treat him like a toddler, too, Colbert said, offering his own distraction for Trump.
Jimmy Kimmel also had a chuckle at Trump's proposed IQ battle. "No intelligent person would get into an IQ contest with his own secretary of state, right? Just that rules you out right there," he said. But "I would definitely order pay-per-view, I would pay $100 to watch Rex Tillerson and Donald Trump take IQ tests against each other, make no mistake. And I guarantee you, the next day Kellyanne Conway would be on TV explaining that IQ tests are like golf: the lower the number, the better the score." At least one person argues that Trump is smart, though, and Kimmel played the Trump highlight reel. Peter Weber
Rachel Maddow asks Ronan Farrow why her own employer took a pass on his Harvey Weinstein exposé
On Tuesday, The New Yorker published its own exposé on allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, following a blockbuster report in The New York Times. The New Yorker article was reported by NBC News contributor Ronan Farrow, and NBC had the story in hand as recently as August, including "damning audio" of Weinstein apparently confessing to groping Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez's breasts, HuffPost reports, but NBC had undisclosed "concerns related to the story's sourcing."
On her MSNBC show Tuesday night, Rachel Maddow asked Farrow point-blank, "Why did you end up publishing this story for The New Yorker and not for NBC News?" "Look, you would have to ask NBC and NBC executives," Farrow said, but "I will say that over many years, many news organizations have circled this story and faced a great deal of pressure in doing so." Weinstein personally threatened to sue him while he was working on the report, Farrow said, adding that his story was clearly "reportable" when NBC had it.
The inference is that NBC News — which let The Washington Post scoop its own Donald Trump Access Hollywood video a year ago — knew about Weinstein and didn't have the courage to take him on. Clearly, at least one part of NBC knew about Weinstein's reputation as far back as this 2012 episode of 30 Rock.
"I'm not afraid of anyone in show business," Jane Krakowski's Jenna tells Tracy Morgan, after he warns her about tussling with Weird Al Yankovich. "I turned down intercourse with Harvey Weinstein on no less than three occasions — out of five." Peter Weber