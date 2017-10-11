Luxury bag company Coach inexplicably changes its name to 'Tapestry'

Name changes are all the rage. Yahoo and Verizon merged to become Oath (fine). Google changed its parent company name to Alphabet (kind of catchy). The Tribune Publishing Co. became Tronc (still hilarious).

And on Wednesday, luxury bag company Coach announced that it would like to be called Tapestry from now on.

Founded in Manhattan in 1941, Coach's decision to change its name to evoke a fancy rug you hang on a wall is "part of [a] pursuit of younger shoppers," The Associated Press reports, in addition to "better incorporat[ing] all of the brands it now owns." The name change becomes official at the end of the month, although Tapestry already has a splashy new website.

Brands like Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co., which are owned by Coach Tapestry, remain unaffected by the change. As a design house, Coach will apparently keep its name and signature horse-drawn carriage logo.

Still, not everyone thinks Tapestry was an inspired move. "This is bizarre & a strategy departure," tweeted former Nordstrom and Hudson's Bay executive Andrea Wasserman. "Dying to know the logic." Jeva Lange