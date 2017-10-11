Trump's biggest campaign donor says the president has too many 'yes men' in the White House

Disagreeing with President Trump usually ends with someone's resignation. But Thomas Barrack, Trump's billionaire best friend and biggest campaign donor, has a problem with all the "yes men" that surround the president. And even after 30 years of friendship, he's still by Trump's side.
A profile of Barrack published Wednesday in The Washington Post breaks down the two men's relationship:
The men have struck a mutually beneficial deal. Trump solicits Barrack's advice regularly, asking how his actions are playing with the public. Barrack listens deferentially, advises Trump to change course without fear of retribution, and retains a bond that has outlasted Trump's many personal and financial crises. [The Washington Post]
Trump and Barrack met in 1987 and loosely discussed the idea of Trump running for president in the early days of their friendship. Building a wall and putting "America first" was never part of the plan, Barrack told the Post, so he was shocked when Trump called Mexicans "rapists." Barrack said he continues to ask "Oh my God, where are we going with this?" every time Trump makes another inflammatory remark.
Barrack also told the Post that Trump has called him one of his "few Arab-American friends," and said he tried to dissuade the president from instituting his infamous "Muslim ban." He's also the man who convinced Trump to hire Paul Manafort, who's now under investigation for possible collusion with Russia, to lead his presidential campaign.
And yet, Barrack hasn't gotten the pink slip like so many other Trump insiders. While it may be because Barrack isn't an official White House adviser to begin with, so he can't truly be fired, Barrack said Trump isn't as bad at taking criticism as some make him out to be.
You can read more about why Barrack's dissenting voice still has the president's ear at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk
Name changes are all the rage. Yahoo and Verizon merged to become Oath (fine). Google changed its parent company name to Alphabet (kind of catchy). The Tribune Publishing Co. became Tronc (still hilarious).
And on Wednesday, luxury bag company Coach announced that it would like to be called Tapestry from now on.
Founded in Manhattan in 1941, Coach's decision to change its name to evoke a fancy rug you hang on a wall is "part of [a] pursuit of younger shoppers," The Associated Press reports, in addition to "better incorporat[ing] all of the brands it now owns." The name change becomes official at the end of the month, although Tapestry already has a splashy new website.
Brands like Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co., which are owned by Coach Tapestry, remain unaffected by the change. As a design house, Coach will apparently keep its name and signature horse-drawn carriage logo.
Still, not everyone thinks Tapestry was an inspired move. "This is bizarre & a strategy departure," tweeted former Nordstrom and Hudson's Bay executive Andrea Wasserman. "Dying to know the logic." Jeva Lange
NASA may soon have to cut its deep-space missions short.
A Government Accountability Office report released last week shows that NASA is running low on the nuclear fuel essential for long-distance space travel.
The report came right before the first meeting of the reinstated National Space Council, in which Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to space exploration. But NASA's supply of plutonium-238 may only last another eight years, translating to an uncertain future for U.S. deep-space missions powered by radioactive isotopes.
The U.S. hasn't made plutonium-238 since 1988, leaving NASA with only 77 pounds of the radioactive isotope, Business Insider reports. And because the compound decays, only about half of the current stash could actually still power a spacecraft. This stockpile wouldn't have even fueled Cassini's 20-year mission, which used more than 50 pounds of plutonium-238 before it ended in September.
But NASA isn't ditching deep space just yet. The Department of Energy plans to start producing plutonium-238 again in 2019. By 2020, NASA expects to launch its next plutonium-powered mission: another Mars rover.
Just like everything in space exploration, it seems that plutonium production is an exercise in patience. Kathryn Krawczyk
Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for promoting Facebook VR with a virtual trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Monday — sort of.
The Facebook CEO led a video tour through Puerto Rico's flooded streets in a video broadcast on Facebook Live, in an attempt to promote the company's new virtual reality feature. Things quickly turned awkward, however, as Zuckerberg stumbled through a conversation with Facebook VR team member Rachel Franklin, calling Puerto Rico — still fighting to recover three weeks after Hurricane Maria — a "tough place to get to" and spending a few minutes touting Facebook's own relief efforts.
Comments on Zuckerberg's Facebook Live video called out his perceived insensitivity, saying the clip was everything from "tone-deaf" to "the height of tastelessness." On Tuesday, Zuckerberg responded to a comment, saying his goal was to "show how VR can raise awareness and help us see what's happening in different parts of the world." He added that "one of the most powerful features of VR is empathy." "I realize this wasn't clear, and I'm sorry to anyone this offended," he wrote.
In another comment, he acknowledged that the "sense of empathy" he was attempting to convey "doesn't extend well to people watching you as a virtual character on a 2D screen."
In the video, Zuckerberg and Franklin spent a few minutes high-fiving in front of footage of destroyed homes in Puerto Rico before teleporting back to sunny California — and then to the moon. If only Puerto Ricans could be so lucky. You can watch the whole clip below. Kathryn Krawczyk
Five very good boys and girls are being awarded the American Humane Lois Pope K-9 Medal of Courage Award on Wednesday in honor of their service to the country, CBS This Morning reports. The retired canine heroes include Coffee, who did three tours in Afghanistan; Alphie, also an Afghanistan veteran; Capa, who served in the Navy in Iraq and Afghanistan and was assigned to protect the president; and Ranger, who served with the Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan. Gabe, who passed away in 2013, will be honored in memoriam after participating in more than 200 combat missions in Iraq.
Over 1,600 dogs serve in the U.S. military, with many assigned the important task of sniffing out explosives. Army Sgt. James Bennett's family credits his four-legged partner, Coffee, for getting him home safe from Afghanistan.
"Do you consider her a hero?" asked CBS This Morning's Chip Reid.
"I consider her an angel," Bennett said. Learn more about the K-9 honorees below, and watch the full video at CBS This Morning. Jeva Lange
Five canine veterans will receive the American Humane Lois Pope Life K-9 Medal of Courage. Chip Reid reports from Capitol Hill: pic.twitter.com/1btxyvd1Xc
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 11, 2017
President Trump skewered — you guessed it — the free press Wednesday, claiming NBC News' report that he asked for a "tenfold" increase of the nuclear arsenal was "pure fiction made up to demean."
Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
Trump added:
With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
There is technically no "license" to challenge; while "journalistic license" is a common phrase, it does not refer to a literal document that can be revoked. Instead, Trump's tweet has alarming authoritarian implications that immediately sparked widespread concern:
The president is suggesting using the power of the federal government against media who produce critical reporting. Full stop. https://t.co/eK8FILiHm3
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 11, 2017
This is SO authoritarian. Straight out of Putin's & Erdogan's playbook—try to chill critical coverage by making threats to shut media down. https://t.co/V74oBBlBcD
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 11, 2017
"The President is an incredible advocate of the First Amendment” — White House press secretary, 1 week ago. https://t.co/uFRfrMJuI8
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 11, 2017
Even if we dismiss as bluster, it's dangerous for prez w/ cult following to suggest silencing unwanted speech is acceptable. https://t.co/WU6Hgws1wn
— Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 11, 2017
Read NBC News' original report here. Jeva Lange
The 2018 primaries begin in less than 6 months. Senators warn the U.S. has done little to prevent more Russian meddling.
The Trump administration's reluctant response to Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections has left some vulnerable Democrats fearing that Moscow could try to swing the results in 2018 to the GOP's advantage, too. Democratic senators up for re-election are "concerned the Trump administration is dragging its feet on thwarting sophisticated Russian cyber operations that could have significant impact on their races — and could even sway which party wins control of the Senate," Politico reports.
While President Trump has dismissed the focus on Russia as being a hoax, "experts and government officials at the state and federal level report that the U.S. government is woefully unprepared for future attacks," New York wrote last summer, with officials "citing both indifference from President Trump and others in the White House, as well as the Trump administration's failure to properly staff federal agencies responsible for dealing with such threats, like the Department of Homeland Security."
Even many Republicans have expressed concern about the 2018 elections, which begin as soon as March, with the Texas primary. "You can't walk away from this and believe that Russia's not currently active in trying to create chaos in our election process," said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman.
Time is ticking. Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served in the Obama administration, emphasized in August that elections are "almost as vulnerable, perhaps, now as we were six, nine months ago." Jeva Lange
One is an artist and geographer who has photographed some of the most top-secret locations on Earth. Another is a psychologist who explored if a radio soap opera could reduce prejudice in Rwanda. Yet another had planned to be a concert pianist before turning to science to understand how antibodies become more effective at fighting off pathogens. Together, they compose three of the 24 MacArthur fellows for 2017, a group of "exceptionally creative people" who have been awarded a no-strings-attached grant of $625,000, doled out over the next five years, to do with as they see fit.
"I had fantasized about that moment ever since I knew it existed," one of the recipients, Rhiannon Giddens, told The New York Times of winning the grant. Giddens' accomplishments include being the first woman and nonwhite banjoist to win a major prize.
Jason De León, an anthropologist who studies undocumented crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border, described himself as wearing "a lot of different hats," adding that "most of my career has been defined by making it up as I go along."
Other recipients include writers like the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker and another Pulitzer Prize winner, novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen. Jesmyn Ward — the author of Salvage the Bones and, most recently, Sing, Unburied, Sing — was awarded for "exploring the enduring bonds of community and familial love among poor African Americans of the rural South against a landscape of circumscribed possibilities and lost potential."
Read more about the recipients, and see the full list, at the MacArthur Foundation and The New York Times. Jeva Lange