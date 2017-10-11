Actress Cara Delevingne recounts harrowing experience with Harvey Weinstein

Adding to the bevy of sexual harassment and assault accusations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, actress and model Cara Delevingne has come forward with her own account.

In her statement, Delevingne recalled how when she was first starting out in the industry, Weinstein called her and told her "that if [she] was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public … [she'd] never … make it as an actress in Hollywood." Delevingne "hurried off the phone," she said, but a year or two later had another uncomfortable interaction with Weinstein, this time face-to-face:

He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined [...] I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way, hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss [...] I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. [Cara Delevingne]

In her statement, which she sent to New York contributor Yashar Ali, Delevingne denounced Weinstein's actions and reminded women and girls "that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth." You can read her whole account below. Karen Hui